AWCC opens new customer services center in Ghor province

Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) has officially opened a new customer services center in Firozkoh city, the capital of Ghor province.

AWCC officials say they have also activated five antenna towers for the purpose of providing 4G internet services in this province.

According to them, efforts to expand telecommunications services in other districts and in remote parts of this province are still ongoing.

“Today, we witnessed the opening ceremony of new customer services in Firozkoh city, Ghor province,” said Nisar Ahmad Rahimi, head of AWCC in the western zone.

Local officials, meanwhile, say there is still an urgent need for telecommunication services, along with other sectors such as health services, electricity and water. They ask AWCC to expand the supply of telecommunication services in the districts that are far away and are deprived of telecommunication and internet services.

In the meantime, the city residents express their appreciation for the new towers installed and the provision of 4G internet services in this province.

“We are very happy that Afghan Wireless Communications Company opened its customer services center in Firozkoh city for the first time,” said a Ghor resident.

It should be noted that AWCC is the only company that provides telecommunication and internet services in the most remote areas of Afghanistan.