IEA has good cooperation with Tehran in countering terrorism: Iran

(Last Updated On: September 15, 2023)

Iranian Minister of Intelligence Seyyed Ismail Khatib says the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has good cooperation with Tehran in the fight against terrorism.

Speaking with the Iranian media, Ismail Khatib said that Daesh has been pushed from Syria and Turkey to northern Afghanistan.

Khatib added that IEA has less access to these areas and that the Daesh group has made those areas their hideout.

He further stated that since IEA’s takeover, the leaders of this group have been targeted and now Daesh is miles away from Iran’s border. According to him, Daesh is settled in the areas of Badakhshan province that cannot be considered a threat to Tehran.

“We must act cautiously, the US left Afghanistan with cowardice, the Taliban became the ruler in Afghanistan, and they cooperated well with us in the fight against terrorism, but Daesh pushed from Syria and Turkey to northern Afghanistan, where the Taliban have less influence and Daesh has made those areas its headquarters,” he said.

Over the past two years, many operations have been reportedly carried out against the shelters of Daesh in the center and different provinces of Afghanistan.

According to experts, destroying terrorist groups, especially Daesh, requires regional cooperation, and neighboring countries and the region should cooperate with the Islamic Emirate in this combat.

IEA’s deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi, meanwhile, says the security forces have curbed the activities of Daesh and destroyed this group in Afghanistan. According to him, Afghanistan’s borders are more secure than ever, and no group is allowed to threaten the security of other countries using Afghanistan’s soil.

These remarks were made while recently, in the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which was held in Kazakhstan, concern has been expressed about the increase in the activities of terrorist groups in Afghanistan. The deputy of the National Security Council of Kazakhstan said at the meeting of SCO that the presence and activities of terrorist groups in Afghanistan are a real threat to the projects of the organization’s members.

The concerns that the Islamic Emirate has always called “baseless”.