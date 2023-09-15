Latest News
Torkham crossing reopens after nine-day closure
The main Afghanistan-Pakistan land crossing reopened on Friday after being closed for nine days, Nangarhar’s department of information and culture said.
“The Torkham crossing was opened for passengers and commercial goods at 8:00 am today ,” the office said on X formerly known as Twitter.
The Torkham crossing had been closed since last week after forces from both sides exchanged fire, stranding thousands of travellers and hundreds of trucks laden with goods.
“A series of talks between Pakistani and Afghan officials resolved the issue and the border was opened,” a security official in Torkham told Reuters on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.
He said thousands of loaded vehicles had been stuck on both sides of the border due at crossing point in northwestern Pakistan.
Pakistan said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) had tried to encroach on its territory with the construction of an “unlawful structure” and accused Afghan forces of “indiscriminate firing”.
The IEA foreign ministry said Pakistan security forces had fired on its troops as they fixed an old security outpost near the border. They criticised the border closing at a key entry point for landlocked Afghanistan.
Relations between the two neighbours has been tense at times, particularly over border disputes and Pakistan’s charges that militants can launch attacks into its territory from bases in Afghanistan. Afghan authorities deny this.
Plight of Afghan women to be discussed at 78th session of UN: Guterres
The Secretary General of the United Nations says the situation of women in Afghanistan will be discussed among the leaders of dozens of countries who are scheduled to attend the General Assembly next Tuesday.
Antonio Guterres has expressed his deep concern about the situation of women in Afghanistan and says that this issue will be addressed in the UN General Assembly.
“The rights of women and girls in Afghanistan are the focus of all concerns and will be one of the topics on the agenda of the assembly,” said Guterres.
The 78th meeting of the United Nations Assembly will be held on Tuesday next week in New York City, with the theme of restoring global trust and solidarity and intensifying the actions of governments in implementing the 2030 agenda to achieve sustainable development goals.
However, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly stated that it is committed to respecting human rights, including the rights of women, within the framework of the Islamic Sharia, and has asked the international community to allow a representative from the Islamic Emirate to be present in the discussions and meetings about Afghanistan.
“Afghanistan should not be compared with European and Western countries; Afghanistan is a free and independent country. 99 percent of Afghan people are Muslims, an Islamic system is ruling, the rights of all Afghan people are provided according to Islamic principles and national values,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for IEA.
Muttaqi discusses Torkham crossing issue with Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi met Thursday with Obaid ur Rehman Nizamani, Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul, where they discussed the problems at Torkham crossing.
The meeting came amid the ongoing closure of the crossing, which has resulted in hundreds of cargo-laden trucks from Afghanistan being stranded at Torkham.
The ministry’s deputy spokesman Hafiz Ziah Ahmad Takal said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the detention of Afghan refugees in Pakistan also came under discussion.
The two sides stressed the need to take immediate action to find solutions to these problems and prevent such issues in the future, Takal said.
However, sources told Ariana News late Thursday that Torkham crossing might reopen on Friday.
We are committed to ensuring rights of women and girls: Nadim
Acting Minister of Higher Education Neda Mohammad Nadim says securing the rights of women and girls, especially their right to education, is one of the obligations of the Islamic Emirate, but it takes time to provide educational grounds based on Islamic Sharia.
Speaking in an interview with state TV-RTA, Nadim said that they will not make decisions contrary to Islamic Sharia and will not obey foreign orders.
According to Nadim, there are currently about 500,000 students enrolled at universities in Afghanistan, and that almost 450 professors have returned to the country.
He stated that the curriculum of many fields has been revised and efforts are underway to standardize the country’s education system. He added that they intend to invite professors from the region and neighboring countries to teach at the country’s universities.
He, however, said that Afghan students in India are facing problems and the efforts are ongoing to resolve these problems by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
