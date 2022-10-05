Latest News
AWCC repairs traffic directorate’s building
Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has repaired part of the building of the General Traffic Police Directorate in Kabul.
AWCC officials said that they have also set up 50 umbrellas and 50 booths for traffic police in the city.
According to the officials, the project has cost 2.5 million afghanis.
“AWCC has always made efforts to advance public interest projects, and it has carried out many public interest projects in the areas of health, education and traffic,” said Sulaiman Khurram, AWCC’s zonal head.
Officials of the General Traffic Police Directorate thanked AWCC for its cooperation, hoping it will continue.
Meanwhile, AWCC officials said that the project to set up booths and umbrellas is ongoing in Herat, Kandahar, Kunduz, Ghazni, Nangarhar and Balkh provinces.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation distributes aid to hundreds of flood-affected families in Logar
Bayat Foundation has distributed food aid to hundreds of families affected by recent floods in Khushi district of Logar province.
The aid packages include aid wheat flour, cooking oil and rice.
“Bayat Foundation continues to deliver humanitarian assistance and to serve the Afghan people. It has delivered aid to victims of recent floods and earthquakes in different parts of the country,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail Shah Samand, deputy of Bayat Foundation.
“Fortunately, today also we are distributing food aid to victims of floods in Khushi district of Logar province, including wheat flour, cooking oil and rice,” he added.
Families also thanked Bayat Foundation over the assistance, and called on other aid organizations to follow suit.
“We are very thankful for their assistance to floods victims in Khushi district,” said Abdullah Jan, a local resident.
“A special thanks to Bayat Foundation for their assistance to Khushi residents,” said Noorullah, a local resident.
“We are very thankful to them for assisting us,” said Bibi Gul, a resident of Khushi district.
Officials of Bayat Foundation said that as winter season approaches, they are seeking to increase the level of their assistance to needy families in different provinces of the country.
Latest News
Teachers’ Day officially celebrated in Kabul
Senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) attended a ceremony to mark Teachers’ Day in Kabul on Wednesday.
The ceremony was held at Amani High School.
Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said that 20,000 new posts were created in the education sector.
“We should establish schools, madrasas, vocational training centers and universities wherever needed,” said Hanafi.
He also noted that unlike in the past, teachers’ salaries are now paid from national funds.
“The Islamic Emirate decided that we should pay all the personnel of the government from our own national funds,” Hanafi said.
According to officials of the education ministry, around 247,000 teachers are teaching across the country, and 10 million children are in schools.
“Teachers should perform their duties well. Teachers should take responsibility. They should consider it a responsibility,” said Abdulhaq Sadiq, deputy minister of education minister for quality.
“There are five stages in making curriculum, and the last stage is training of teachers. They should receive quality education,” said Noorulhaq Anwar, head of the administrative office of the prime minister.
Some teachers called on the government to launch capacity building programs for teachers.
“We should hand over what we owe to the right persons, otherwise our youths who are a source of hope of the people will be dragged to darkness,” said Burhanuddin Fazli, a teacher.
“Teachers should be given role in strengthening the education system,” said Shams-ur-Rahman, a teacher.
Some teachers complained about low salary and late payment.
“The salary teachers are getting does not suffice their expenses,” said Karimullah, a teacher.
“Teachers do not receive their salary on time due to which they can’t teach with a relaxed mind,” said Habib-ur-Rahman, a teacher.
Latest News
Pakistan army chief, US officials discuss Afghanistan
Pakistan’s army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, met with senior US officials during his visit to the United States, where he discussed also Afghanistan.
A statement issued by the Pakistani military on Tuesday said that Bajwa met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, National Security Adviser Jacob Sullivan, and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.
Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, and bilateral cooperation in different fields were discussed during the meetings, the statement.
Both sides agreed that Pakistan and the US had a long history of bilateral cooperation and both countries shall continue to improve their economic and trade ties apart from looking for investment avenues.
“Both sides had convergence on major international issues including Afghanistan and need for cooperation to avoid humanitarian crisis and improving peace and stability in the region,” the statement said.
The US department of defense, in a readout, said that Austin’s meeting with Bajwa was held “during the 75th anniversary of relations between the United States and Pakistan”.
“This long-standing partnership continues today with discussions focused on opportunities to address key mutual defense interests,” according to the readout.
