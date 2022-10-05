AWCC repairs traffic directorate’s building

(Last Updated On: October 5, 2022)

Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) has repaired part of the building of the General Traffic Police Directorate in Kabul.

AWCC officials said that they have also set up 50 umbrellas and 50 booths for traffic police in the city.

According to the officials, the project has cost 2.5 million afghanis.

“AWCC has always made efforts to advance public interest projects, and it has carried out many public interest projects in the areas of health, education and traffic,” said Sulaiman Khurram, AWCC’s zonal head.

Officials of the General Traffic Police Directorate thanked AWCC for its cooperation, hoping it will continue.

Meanwhile, AWCC officials said that the project to set up booths and umbrellas is ongoing in Herat, Kandahar, Kunduz, Ghazni, Nangarhar and Balkh provinces.