Bayat Foundation distributes aid to hundreds of flood-affected families in Logar

(Last Updated On: October 5, 2022)

Bayat Foundation has distributed food aid to hundreds of families affected by recent floods in Khushi district of Logar province.

The aid packages include aid wheat flour, cooking oil and rice.

“Bayat Foundation continues to deliver humanitarian assistance and to serve the Afghan people. It has delivered aid to victims of recent floods and earthquakes in different parts of the country,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail Shah Samand, deputy of Bayat Foundation.

“Fortunately, today also we are distributing food aid to victims of floods in Khushi district of Logar province, including wheat flour, cooking oil and rice,” he added.

Families also thanked Bayat Foundation over the assistance, and called on other aid organizations to follow suit.

“We are very thankful for their assistance to floods victims in Khushi district,” said Abdullah Jan, a local resident.

“A special thanks to Bayat Foundation for their assistance to Khushi residents,” said Noorullah, a local resident.

“We are very thankful to them for assisting us,” said Bibi Gul, a resident of Khushi district.

Officials of Bayat Foundation said that as winter season approaches, they are seeking to increase the level of their assistance to needy families in different provinces of the country.