Teachers’ Day officially celebrated in Kabul

Senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) attended a ceremony to mark Teachers’ Day in Kabul on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held at Amani High School.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi said that 20,000 new posts were created in the education sector.

“We should establish schools, madrasas, vocational training centers and universities wherever needed,” said Hanafi.

He also noted that unlike in the past, teachers’ salaries are now paid from national funds.

“The Islamic Emirate decided that we should pay all the personnel of the government from our own national funds,” Hanafi said.

According to officials of the education ministry, around 247,000 teachers are teaching across the country, and 10 million children are in schools.

“Teachers should perform their duties well. Teachers should take responsibility. They should consider it a responsibility,” said Abdulhaq Sadiq, deputy minister of education minister for quality.

“There are five stages in making curriculum, and the last stage is training of teachers. They should receive quality education,” said Noorulhaq Anwar, head of the administrative office of the prime minister.

Some teachers called on the government to launch capacity building programs for teachers.

“We should hand over what we owe to the right persons, otherwise our youths who are a source of hope of the people will be dragged to darkness,” said Burhanuddin Fazli, a teacher.

“Teachers should be given role in strengthening the education system,” said Shams-ur-Rahman, a teacher.

Some teachers complained about low salary and late payment.

“The salary teachers are getting does not suffice their expenses,” said Karimullah, a teacher.

“Teachers do not receive their salary on time due to which they can’t teach with a relaxed mind,” said Habib-ur-Rahman, a teacher.