Pakistan army chief, US officials discuss Afghanistan

Pakistan’s army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, met with senior US officials during his visit to the United States, where he discussed also Afghanistan.

A statement issued by the Pakistani military on Tuesday said that Bajwa met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, National Security Adviser Jacob Sullivan, and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, and bilateral cooperation in different fields were discussed during the meetings, the statement.

Both sides agreed that Pakistan and the US had a long history of bilateral cooperation and both countries shall continue to improve their economic and trade ties apart from looking for investment avenues.

“Both sides had convergence on major international issues including Afghanistan and need for cooperation to avoid humanitarian crisis and improving peace and stability in the region,” the statement said.

The US department of defense, in a readout, said that Austin’s meeting with Bajwa was held “during the 75th anniversary of relations between the United States and Pakistan”.

“This long-standing partnership continues today with discussions focused on opportunities to address key mutual defense interests,” according to the readout.