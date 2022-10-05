Fire erupts at shopping mall in capital Kabul

(Last Updated On: October 5, 2022)

A fire erupted at a shopping mall in the western part of capital Kabul on Wednesday morning.

The fire hit Ahmadi Mall in a busy market located in the Kota-e-Sangi neighborhood in PD 5 of Kabul city.

It started around 07:30 am, and large plume of smoke was seen rising from the scene.

Kabul police also confirmed the fire, adding that firefighting team arrived in the area to extinguish the fire.

Abasin Zadran Mall which is located adjacent to Ahmadi Mall was also damaged as a result of the fire.

“I am crying and don’t know what to do,” a shopkeepers said.

“The fire erupted at around 07:30 am and you can see it is still burning,” a resident said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.