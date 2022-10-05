Female students can freely select their favorite fields: ministry

(Last Updated On: October 5, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Higher Education says that all female participants in the national university entrance exam (Kankoor) are allowed to choose their favorite fields and that there is no restriction in this regard.

Officials in this ministry also said Tuesday that they were trying to provide more facilities for education.

However, a number of Kankoor applicants said that if the fields of study for girls are limited, many will drop out or stop studying.

“Selecting a field is a human value and should not be limited,” said Shakila, a student.

“If I can’t choose the field of my choice, I might drop out,” said another student.

National university entrance exam is scheduled to be held simultaneously in 33 provinces of the country on October 6th and in Kabul city next week.

More than 100,000 applicants are expected to take part in this year’s entrance examination; meanwhile, the applicants have called on the government to provide the security of the participants on the day of Kankoor exam.

IEA’s security officials however have stated that serious measures will be taken on the days of the Kankoor exam.