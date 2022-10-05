Latest News
Female students can freely select their favorite fields: ministry
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Ministry of Higher Education says that all female participants in the national university entrance exam (Kankoor) are allowed to choose their favorite fields and that there is no restriction in this regard.
Officials in this ministry also said Tuesday that they were trying to provide more facilities for education.
However, a number of Kankoor applicants said that if the fields of study for girls are limited, many will drop out or stop studying.
“Selecting a field is a human value and should not be limited,” said Shakila, a student.
“If I can’t choose the field of my choice, I might drop out,” said another student.
National university entrance exam is scheduled to be held simultaneously in 33 provinces of the country on October 6th and in Kabul city next week.
More than 100,000 applicants are expected to take part in this year’s entrance examination; meanwhile, the applicants have called on the government to provide the security of the participants on the day of Kankoor exam.
IEA’s security officials however have stated that serious measures will be taken on the days of the Kankoor exam.
Pakistan army chief, US officials discuss Afghanistan
Pakistan’s army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, met with senior US officials during his visit to the United States, where he discussed also Afghanistan.
A statement issued by the Pakistani military on Tuesday said that Bajwa met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, National Security Adviser Jacob Sullivan, and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.
Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, and bilateral cooperation in different fields were discussed during the meetings, the statement.
Both sides agreed that Pakistan and the US had a long history of bilateral cooperation and both countries shall continue to improve their economic and trade ties apart from looking for investment avenues.
“Both sides had convergence on major international issues including Afghanistan and need for cooperation to avoid humanitarian crisis and improving peace and stability in the region,” the statement said.
The US department of defense, in a readout, said that Austin’s meeting with Bajwa was held “during the 75th anniversary of relations between the United States and Pakistan”.
“This long-standing partnership continues today with discussions focused on opportunities to address key mutual defense interests,” according to the readout.
Fire erupts at shopping mall in capital Kabul
A fire erupted at a shopping mall in the western part of capital Kabul on Wednesday morning.
The fire hit Ahmadi Mall in a busy market located in the Kota-e-Sangi neighborhood in PD 5 of Kabul city.
It started around 07:30 am, and large plume of smoke was seen rising from the scene.
Kabul police also confirmed the fire, adding that firefighting team arrived in the area to extinguish the fire.
Abasin Zadran Mall which is located adjacent to Ahmadi Mall was also damaged as a result of the fire.
“I am crying and don’t know what to do,” a shopkeepers said.
“The fire erupted at around 07:30 am and you can see it is still burning,” a resident said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.
Daesh and other similar militant groups defeated in Afghanistan: Muttaqi
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s foreign minister, says Daesh group has lost its ability to carry out operations in Afghanistan, adding that it; therefore, targets defenseless people in the country.
Meeting the EU Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas Nicholson Tuesday, Muttaqi accused the western countries of ignoring the progresses which have been made in terms of eradicating militant groups in Afghanistan and emphasized the implementation of specific methods for positive interaction by the world with the country.
According to Muttaqi, Nicholson condemned the attack on the Kaj educational center in Kabul and called it an attack against Afghans in which according to UNAMA Friday’s suicide bombing left 53 killed and 110 injured.
The remarks over the interactions are being made in this meeting while the European Union and the US have repeatedly criticized the Islamic Emirate for violating human rights, especially in relation to the rights of girls and women, and have said that the world’s positive engagement with the IEA depends on their behavior.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly said that the new government has completed the conditions for recognition.
