Business
AWCC sets up new branch in Parwan capital
Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) on Tuesday inaugurated a new customer services branch in Parwan capital and rolled out 4G internet services.
AWCC officials said at the inauguration ceremony that with the new branch, the problems of the residents of the province, related to telecommunications and internet, will be addressed seriously and in a timely manner.
“All our colleagues have received the requests of the oppressed people of Parwan and we will address them. It is a matter of pride that in the existing situation, a small positive step is a great assurance for the people. I assure you that not only in Charikar, but also in other distant areas, if it is not handled through official branches, God willing, we will try to provide services to all of you through unofficial branches,” Ahmad Walid Amarkhil, the commercial deputy of AWCC for Kabul zone, said.
Local officials of Parwan said that they are ready to provide all telecommunication companies, especially AWCC, with the necessary facilities to provide better services.
“In the past, there were many problems in the Internet sector in our province. AWCC upgraded the internet from 2G and 3G to 4G and people are very happy and grateful for this. Their second service is to create an official branch for the people of Parwan. People were facing many problems in the sales area. With Allah’s help, they solved these problems and established an official branch, and now people can easily solve their problems,” Atiqullah Faizani, director of communications and information technology of Parwan province, said.
Parwan residents also welcomed the fact that AWCC has expanded telecom and internet services in the province.
“The opening of the AWCC branch here has brought a lot of convenience to the people. AWCC has many offers. Everyone needs AWCC SIM cards,” Aziz Agha, a resident of Parwan province, said.
AWCC officials said that they are committed to expand telecommunications and internet services to remote areas of the country.
Business
Foreign ministry says CPEC project will help boost economy
Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, says that by connecting to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Afghanistan will be able to connect to the countries of the region and Europe and continue to attract investment.
Takal said that with the advent of security in the country, it is now necessary to implement large projects, including projects such as CPEC.
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a framework of regional connectivity.
CPEC will not only benefit China and Pakistan but will have a positive impact on Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asian Republic, and the region.
“Afghanistan will play a key role in connecting the countries of the region. Considering the geographical location of Afghanistan, it is a very important point, especially for Asian countries, which can be used in the connection and transit of the region,” Takal said.
“Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has provided investment grounds for the international community and regional countries to invest in Afghanistan and implement their projects,” he said.
This comes after the recent tripartite meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Emirate, China and Pakistan in Islamabad, where it was announced that Afghanistan would be included in this key project.
In a statement issued after the meeting, the group noted the importance of continuing economic cooperation with Afghanistan and the implementation of TAPI, CASA-1,000 and railway projects. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang stated that the purpose of Afghanistan’s inclusion in CPEC is to continue economic cooperation with Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has said that being included in this project would be highly beneficial to Afghanistan as it would allow for improved import of goods and for export of domestic products.
The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is part of China’s initiative called “One Belt One Road”, which China is hoping will connect regional countries and boost trade.
Business
Minister of Trade and Industry in talks with Turkish envoy
Nooruddin Azizi, the Minister of Trade and Industry met with Cihad Erginay, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Afghanistan, and his accompanying delegation, and discussed the expansion of trade relations between the two countries.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, the two sides discussed the appointment of a new trade envoy of the Republic of Turkey in Kabul, increasing bilateral trade, solving problems and solving trade challenges between the two countries, as well as issuing visas to Afghan businessmen.
“They discussed the transit through the Republic of Turkey to the European Union countries, increasing the diversity of Afghanistan’s export items and standardizing packaging of Afghanistan’s export items [in line] with international standards,” the statement read.
Also, in this meeting, Azizi spoke about the valuable export assets of Afghanistan.
The Turkish ambassador spoke about the investments of Turkish companies in Afghanistan, and called for a meeting of investors and officials of Turkish companies with the leadership of the IEA’s ministry of trade and industry, the statement added.
Azizi assessed the expansion of business relations with the Republic of Turkey as good and added that “the officials of this ministry are ready to cooperate with investors in all aspects and consider this as one of their basic responsibilities.”
Business
Minister of mines to call for tenders to extract oil and gas ‘soon’
Sheikh al-Hadith Shahabuddin Delawar, the Minister of Mines and Petroleum, said on Saturday in a meeting with officials from a Chinese company that he will soon launch the bidding process to extract some of the country’s oil and natural gas.
According to a circular issued by the ministry, the Chinese visitors discussed opportunities available to invest in Afghanistan’s mineral resources, especially in the oil and gas extraction sector.
The minister welcomed interest from foreign countries and said: “Afghanistan has rich oil and gas resources, and the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum will soon announce a part of the country’s oil and gas fields for bidding.”
Delawer added that those interested can legally participate in the tender process through the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.
