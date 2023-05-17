AWCC sets up new branch in Parwan capital

(Last Updated On: May 17, 2023)

Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) on Tuesday inaugurated a new customer services branch in Parwan capital and rolled out 4G internet services.

AWCC officials said at the inauguration ceremony that with the new branch, the problems of the residents of the province, related to telecommunications and internet, will be addressed seriously and in a timely manner.

“All our colleagues have received the requests of the oppressed people of Parwan and we will address them. It is a matter of pride that in the existing situation, a small positive step is a great assurance for the people. I assure you that not only in Charikar, but also in other distant areas, if it is not handled through official branches, God willing, we will try to provide services to all of you through unofficial branches,” Ahmad Walid Amarkhil, the commercial deputy of AWCC for Kabul zone, said.

Local officials of Parwan said that they are ready to provide all telecommunication companies, especially AWCC, with the necessary facilities to provide better services.

“In the past, there were many problems in the Internet sector in our province. AWCC upgraded the internet from 2G and 3G to 4G and people are very happy and grateful for this. Their second service is to create an official branch for the people of Parwan. People were facing many problems in the sales area. With Allah’s help, they solved these problems and established an official branch, and now people can easily solve their problems,” Atiqullah Faizani, director of communications and information technology of Parwan province, said.

Parwan residents also welcomed the fact that AWCC has expanded telecom and internet services in the province.

“The opening of the AWCC branch here has brought a lot of convenience to the people. AWCC has many offers. Everyone needs AWCC SIM cards,” Aziz Agha, a resident of Parwan province, said.

AWCC officials said that they are committed to expand telecommunications and internet services to remote areas of the country.