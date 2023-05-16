Foreign ministry says CPEC project will help boost economy

(Last Updated On: May 16, 2023)

Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, says that by connecting to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Afghanistan will be able to connect to the countries of the region and Europe and continue to attract investment.

Takal said that with the advent of security in the country, it is now necessary to implement large projects, including projects such as CPEC.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a framework of regional connectivity.

CPEC will not only benefit China and Pakistan but will have a positive impact on Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asian Republic, and the region.

“Afghanistan will play a key role in connecting the countries of the region. Considering the geographical location of Afghanistan, it is a very important point, especially for Asian countries, which can be used in the connection and transit of the region,” Takal said.

“Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has provided investment grounds for the international community and regional countries to invest in Afghanistan and implement their projects,” he said.

This comes after the recent tripartite meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Emirate, China and Pakistan in Islamabad, where it was announced that Afghanistan would be included in this key project.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the group noted the importance of continuing economic cooperation with Afghanistan and the implementation of TAPI, CASA-1,000 and railway projects. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang stated that the purpose of Afghanistan’s inclusion in CPEC is to continue economic cooperation with Afghanistan.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has said that being included in this project would be highly beneficial to Afghanistan as it would allow for improved import of goods and for export of domestic products.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is part of China’s initiative called “One Belt One Road”, which China is hoping will connect regional countries and boost trade.