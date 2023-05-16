Business
Foreign ministry says CPEC project will help boost economy
Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, says that by connecting to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Afghanistan will be able to connect to the countries of the region and Europe and continue to attract investment.
Takal said that with the advent of security in the country, it is now necessary to implement large projects, including projects such as CPEC.
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a framework of regional connectivity.
CPEC will not only benefit China and Pakistan but will have a positive impact on Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asian Republic, and the region.
“Afghanistan will play a key role in connecting the countries of the region. Considering the geographical location of Afghanistan, it is a very important point, especially for Asian countries, which can be used in the connection and transit of the region,” Takal said.
“Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has provided investment grounds for the international community and regional countries to invest in Afghanistan and implement their projects,” he said.
This comes after the recent tripartite meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Emirate, China and Pakistan in Islamabad, where it was announced that Afghanistan would be included in this key project.
In a statement issued after the meeting, the group noted the importance of continuing economic cooperation with Afghanistan and the implementation of TAPI, CASA-1,000 and railway projects. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang stated that the purpose of Afghanistan’s inclusion in CPEC is to continue economic cooperation with Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has said that being included in this project would be highly beneficial to Afghanistan as it would allow for improved import of goods and for export of domestic products.
The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is part of China’s initiative called “One Belt One Road”, which China is hoping will connect regional countries and boost trade.
Minister of Trade and Industry in talks with Turkish envoy
Nooruddin Azizi, the Minister of Trade and Industry met with Cihad Erginay, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Afghanistan, and his accompanying delegation, and discussed the expansion of trade relations between the two countries.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, the two sides discussed the appointment of a new trade envoy of the Republic of Turkey in Kabul, increasing bilateral trade, solving problems and solving trade challenges between the two countries, as well as issuing visas to Afghan businessmen.
“They discussed the transit through the Republic of Turkey to the European Union countries, increasing the diversity of Afghanistan’s export items and standardizing packaging of Afghanistan’s export items [in line] with international standards,” the statement read.
Also, in this meeting, Azizi spoke about the valuable export assets of Afghanistan.
The Turkish ambassador spoke about the investments of Turkish companies in Afghanistan, and called for a meeting of investors and officials of Turkish companies with the leadership of the IEA’s ministry of trade and industry, the statement added.
Azizi assessed the expansion of business relations with the Republic of Turkey as good and added that “the officials of this ministry are ready to cooperate with investors in all aspects and consider this as one of their basic responsibilities.”
Minister of mines to call for tenders to extract oil and gas ‘soon’
Sheikh al-Hadith Shahabuddin Delawar, the Minister of Mines and Petroleum, said on Saturday in a meeting with officials from a Chinese company that he will soon launch the bidding process to extract some of the country’s oil and natural gas.
According to a circular issued by the ministry, the Chinese visitors discussed opportunities available to invest in Afghanistan’s mineral resources, especially in the oil and gas extraction sector.
The minister welcomed interest from foreign countries and said: “Afghanistan has rich oil and gas resources, and the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum will soon announce a part of the country’s oil and gas fields for bidding.”
Delawer added that those interested can legally participate in the tender process through the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.
First Afghan air cargo company takes off
Afghan officials inaugurated the country’s first air freight company on Saturday at the Kabul airport.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior government officials including Nooruddin Azizi, the minister of industry and commerce.
He said the country has faced challenges in this sector but that with the new company, export volume will hopefully increase.
Azizi said a competitive market was necessary to grow the economy and he urged domestic manufacturers to ensure the goods produced were of good quality so as to build trust with customers.
He also said Afghanistan wants balanced trade with neighboring countries including Pakistan and Iran.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Yonus Mohmand, head of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said that the country’s trade is stable but called on the government to support the new air cargo company.
