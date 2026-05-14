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China, Qatar discuss latest developments in Afghanistan

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China’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong, has met with Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Qatar’s Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during his visit to Qatar, where the two sides discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan.

According to Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on ways to strengthen joint international efforts aimed at promoting security and stability in Afghanistan.

During the talks, Al Khulaifi reiterated Qatar’s support for initiatives seeking peaceful solutions to conflicts and efforts to reinforce peace and stability at both regional and international levels.

Qatar has played an active diplomatic role in Afghan affairs in recent years, including hosting talks involving the Afghan authorities and international representatives.

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Russia says it is building ‘full partnership’ with IEA

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May 14, 2026

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Russia is moving to establish what it calls a “full-fledged partnership” with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and is urging other regional countries to expand cooperation with Kabul, a senior Russian security official said.

Sergei Shoigu, who is secretary of Russia’s Security ​Council, was quoted by Interfax as saying that Moscow considers cooperation with Kabul important for regional security and development.

Shoigu said Russia is developing a “pragmatic dialogue” with the IEA authorities that covers security, trade, cultural exchange and humanitarian assistance.

He made the remarks during a meeting with counterparts from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a 10-member regional bloc that includes China, India, Iran, Pakistan and several Central Asian states.

He also suggested reviving the SCO’s contact group on Afghanistan to improve regional coordination on Afghan-related issues.

Shioigu said that Russia considers the return of third-country military infrastructure to Afghanistan or the deployment of new military facilities in neighboring states unacceptable.

“Our fundamental approach is that the United States and its allies must acknowledge full responsibility for their 20-year presence in Afghanistan and assume the main burden of its post-conflict reconstruction,” he said. “We consider the return of third-country military infrastructure to Afghanistan or the deployment of new military facilities in neighboring states unacceptable.”

Russia formally lifted its ban on the IEA in April 2025, removing the group from its list of terrorist organizations after previously outlawing it in 2003.

Moscow has increasingly engaged with the IEA since its takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, following the withdrawal of US-led forces after two decades of war.

Russian officials argue that closer cooperation is necessary due to shared security concerns, including the threat of militant groups operating across a wide region from Afghanistan to the Middle East.

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DABS CEO, Iran envoy discuss expansion of power and energy cooperation

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May 14, 2026

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Iran’s acting ambassador, Ali Reza Bigdeli, met with the Chief Executive Officer of Afghanistan’s national power utility, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), Abdul Haq Hamkar, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in the electricity and energy sector, investment opportunities, and joint projects.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the proposed 500 kV power transmission line, the development of renewable energy, and broader investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s energy sector, stressing the importance of strengthening mutual cooperation.

The Afghan side highlighted that Afghanistan offers significant opportunities for investment across various energy fields and emphasized that enhanced cooperation between Kabul and Tehran could support long-term development of the sector. The 500 kV transmission project was described as an important step toward facilitating future energy exchange between the two countries.

For his part, the Iranian ambassador stated that Iran is keen to expand cooperation with Afghanistan in economic, trade, and energy sectors. He noted that there are strong opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy that could further boost regional connectivity and cooperation.

He also invited the head of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat to visit Iran to advance technical discussions and accelerate practical steps toward joint initiatives.

At the end of the meeting, the Afghan electricity company presented a gift made of Badakhshan lapis lazuli to the Iranian ambassador, and both sides agreed on the importance of continued meetings and closer coordination to strengthen cooperation.

 
 
 
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Afghanistan, Russia convene first meeting of joint economic and trade commission in Kazan

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May 14, 2026

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The first meeting of the Joint Economic and Trade Commission between Afghanistan and Russia was held in Kazan, on the sidelines of the 17th international conference titled “Russia and the Islamic World.”

The meeting was chaired by Afghanistan’s Minister of Higher Education, Neda Mohammad Nadim, and brought together senior officials from both countries, including Russia’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade and Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce.

The primary focus of the meeting was to expand bilateral cooperation in economic, trade, and transit sectors, as well as to attract investment and strengthen long-term economic engagement between the two countries, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Higher Education.

In his remarks, the Afghan Minister of Higher Education said Afghanistan’s foreign policy is based on balanced and positive engagement with the international community, grounded in mutual respect and Islamic values. He stressed that strengthening ties with Russia forms an important part of this approach.

He also highlighted Afghanistan’s strategic geographical position, saying the country has the potential to serve as a key economic connectivity hub linking Central Asia, South Asia, and other surrounding regions.

According to him, Afghanistan and Russia are now entering a new phase of relations that could pave the way for broader cooperation in political, economic, and scientific fields.

Russia’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Alexey Gruzdev, welcomed the establishment of the joint commission, describing it as an important step toward enhancing economic relations between Moscow and Kabul.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to form technical working groups to further examine key issues and continue coordination on practical cooperation initiatives.

 
 
 
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