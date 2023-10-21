Sport
‘Awesome’ Warner, Marsh star as Australia down Pakistan at World Cup
Australia rode on punishing centuries from openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh to beat Pakistan by 62 runs in their World Cup game in Bengaluru on Friday.
Australia’s total of 367-9 was built on Warner’s 163 with Marsh, on his 32nd birthday, hitting 121, AFP reported.
Pakistan were undone by poor bowling and fielding which saw Warner dropped when he had made just 10.
“It was awesome,” said man of the match Warner. “For us to go out there and put in a performance and a score on the board like that is very pleasing.”
Leg-spinner Adam Zampa then ripped through the middle-order with figures of 4-53 as Pakistan were bowled out for 305 in 45.3 overs, leaving both teams on two wins and as many losses.
Mohammad Rizwan (46) and Saud Shakeel (30) added 57 for the fourth wicket as Pakistan needed 168 from the last 20 overs but Pat Cummins dismissed Saud Shakeel while Zampa accounted for Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed (26) and Mohammad Nawaz (14) to end their resistance.
“The first 34 overs in the bowling and fielding cost us,” admitted Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.
“We dropped Warner and such batters don’t spare you. This is a big-scoring ground and we missed our mark.”
Pakistan were given a solid start of 134 — only their second hundred opening stand this year — by Imam-ul-Haq (70) and Abdullah Shafique (64).
Australia dropped Shafique with substitute Sean Abbott spilling a simple chance over the boundary off Cummins when the opener had made 27 while the skipper then dropped Imam off Zampa when the batsman was on 48.
But Marcus Stoinis’s short-pitched deliveries claimed both the openers within the space of 20 runs while Cummins pulled off a splendid catch at mid-wicket off Adam Zampa to dismiss Babar for 18.
Earlier, Warner and Marsh set up Australia’s imposing total.
Warner survived a leg-before appeal off the very first ball of the match and was then dropped on 10 in the fifth over, before cracking a punishing 124-ball 163 after Australia were sent in to bat on a flat Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch.
Marsh clobbered a 108-ball 121 as the pair raced to an Australian World Cup opening stand record of 259 by the 34th over, much to the delight of a 30,000 crowd.
Warner’s innings had 14 boundaries and nine towering sixes as he and Marsh spared none of the Pakistan bowlers. Marsh’s knock was spiced with ten boundaries and nine sixes.
Their stand — just 23 short of the World Cup opening record of 282 by Sri Lanka’s Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan against Zimbabwe at Pallekele in 2011 — was helped by a weak performance by Pakistan in the field.
– Warner dropped on 10 –
It was the innings-turning moment when Warner’s miscued shot off Shaheen Shah Afridi ballooned in the air, but Usama Mir — replacing Shadab Khan in the side — let the ball slip between shaking hands.
Warner made the most of his reprieve as he and Marsh hit four boundaries and a six off pacer Haris Rauf’s first over, taking 24 in all.
Australia smashed 82 in the first power-play and completed 200 runs in the 30th over.
Warner completed his second World Cup century — and 21st overall — with a single off spinner Mohammad Nawaz off 85 balls while Marsh reached his second ODI hundred with a six in the same over, taking 100 balls.
Ironically, it was Mir who caught Marsh off Shaheen to break the stand in the 34th over.
Glenn Maxwell, sent in at three to keep up the momentum, fell first ball, caught by Babar off Shaheen while Steve Smith was caught and bowled by Mir for seven.
Warner continued the carnage with three more sixes before falling to Rauf, holing out at long-on.
Australia’s previous highest World Cup opening stand was 183 set by Brad Haddin and Shane Watson against Canada at this same venue in 2011.
Shaheen, who finished with 5-54, helped Pakistan come back in the last ten overs with six wickets falling for 70 runs. Rauf took 3-83.
Pakistan next face Afghanistan in Chennai on Monday while Australia’s next opponents are the Netherlands in New Delhi two days later.
Sport
Oman win T20I series against Afghanistan A
Oman defeated Afghanistan A by 15 runs in the third T20I on Friday to take unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
Sent to bat first by Afghans who won the toss, the hosts posted 171/7 in the 20 overs at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, with Aqib Ilyas (84) and captain Zeeshan Maqsood (40) emerging as top scorers.
Wafadar Momand was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan A as he claimed three wickets.
In reply, Afghanistan A 156/7 posted in the 20 overs. Mohammad Shahzad hit 50 while captain Shahidullah and Sediqullah made 45 and 41 each respectively.
The next match of the series will be on Saturday.
Sport
World Cup: New Zealand continue winning run as Afghanistan rue missed chances
New Zealand successfully defended 288/6 to win their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai against Afghanistan on Wednesday.
The Black Caps appeared to be in a spot of trouble at 110/4 in the first innings after three quick wickets derailed a solid start.
But a partnership worth 144 between Glenn Phillips (71) and Tom Latham (68) helped New Zealand up to a challenging total, aided by some sloppy fielding from Afghanistan.
And in reply, New Zealand’s pace bowlers got among the wickets to limit Afghanistan’s chasing effort, with Mitchell Santner also starring both with the ball and in the field.
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl first, and his side spilled an early chance when Will Young was dropped off the bowling of Fazalhaq Farooqi – the first missed opportunity of many.
Devon Conway was trapped lbw by Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the seventh over for 20, and Afghanistan bowled with discipline and kept the New Zealand scoring rate under check until the end of the first Powerplay.
Positive batting from Young and Rachin Ravindra helped the Black Caps pick up pace, and they added 66 runs over the next 10 overs, taking 26 runs from Mohammed Nabi’s three overs in this period.
New Zealand’s smooth run was rocked by a brilliant double-wicket charge from Azmatullah Omarzai. Rachin Ravindra tried to go across the line and had his middle stump uprooted off Azmatullah’s second ball. And the very last ball of that over saw the other set batter, Young, fall to a brilliant diving take from the Afghanistan keeper, Iram Alikhil. An inside edge swerved toward Alikhil’s left and the keeper pounced at it while staying low to complete the take.
New Zealand had barely recovered when Rashid Khan struck for the Asian side. He had Daryl Mitchell pull one to midwicket and Afghanistan were well and truly in the game.
With Afghanistan bowling beautifully and sensing the opportunity to set up their second shock result in a matter of days, Latham and Phillips settled in to build the innings’ decisive partnership, taking the game into the final ten overs before unleashing a number of big shots.
The pair put on 144 in a game-turning contribution, although Afghanistan gave the two New Zealand batters a number of extra lives thanks to some particularly average efforts in the field.
Naveen-ul-Haq struck to remove both in the 48th over, but finisher Mark Chapman stepped up to smash 25 from 12 balls at the death to boost New Zealand’s total up to 288/6.
Afghanistan’s reply got off to a steady start as the two openers attempted to see off the big threat of Trent Boult and Matt Henry in the Powerplay.
But just as the pair looked to be getting set, two wickets fell in the space of three balls, with Henry cleaning up the key batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 11, and Boult having Ibrahin Zadran caught for 14.
Knowing that there were at least ten overs of part-time bowling to come, Afghanistan were happy to rebuild and give their middle order a chance.
But the chase suffered another blow when Mitchell Santner pulled off a brilliant catch to remove the skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi for a conservative 29-ball 8.
A 54-run partnership saw Afghanistan build a platform that had the potential to turn into a launchpad for their lower order hitters, but there was still a lot of work to do when Boult returned to prize out Azmatullah Omarzai for 27.
And the otherwise expensive Rachin Ravindra picked up the wicket of Rahmat Shah, via a lengthy third-umpire decision on a bump ball, to leave Afghanistan five down and with a mountain to climb.
Afghanistan needed something big from their powerful all-rounders, but Mohammad Nabi was the next wicket to fall, leaving his team 125/6.
It was Santner who got it, picking up his 100th ODI wicket in style, drifting one past the batter’s outside edge to rattle the stumps.
And it was a combination of Lockie Ferguson and Santner who wrapped the game up quickly to secure a big net run rate boost for the Black Caps, taking the last four wickets in the space of just eight deliveries as Afghanistan were bowled out for 139, still 149 runs short.
Victory puts New Zealand top of the table with four wins from four and the tournament’s best net run rate, while Afghanistan will look to bounce back when they take on Pakistan next up on Monday.
Sport
World Cup: Inspired Afghanistan eye another upset in New Zealand clash
The Afghanistan side will look to carry forward the lessons from their England triumph into Chennai, where they will meet a strong New Zealand outfit in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, October 18.
Afghanistan’s win over England brought a new sense of enthusiasm to the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Besides shaking up the points table, Afghanistan have shown that they can beat any side in the tournament on their day.
Afghanistan will take heart in the fact that in their first ODI win since July 2023, the side didn’t bank on one particular player to fire for them.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz blazed at the top, Ikram Alikhil fought hard during the middle overs while the likes of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman made important all-round contributions.
However, New Zealand aren’t a side that will roll over easily. Despite yet another injury blow, in the form of losing Kane Williamson to a finger fracture during their Bangladesh game, the Black Caps have had an enviable run in the tournament.
All their three wins have come by a comfortable margin, and most of their players have shown great form.
Mujeeb however, played a big role in Afghanistan’s surprise win over England, with a brilliant cameo with the bat down the order and then picking up three important wickets. Two of these came in the middle overs, and derailed the England chase.
Adept at bowling across the innings, and a successful operative across conditions, Mujeeb will no doubt be expected to play an important role in Chennai as well. If the wicket turns out to be on a slightly slow side, his off-spin can prove to be more than handy.
Squads
New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.
Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.
For fans in Afghanistan
Ariana Television Network is the official broadcasting partner in Afghanistan and has the exclusive rights to broadcast and stream Cricket World Cup 2023 matches into the homes of fans, live, each day.
As we fight the global quest to Stop Piracy, we appeal to our fans in Afghanistan to tune in to Ariana Television or visit www.arianatelevision.com, and stream matches live.
Please don’t support pirate broadcasters and websites streaming pirated versions!
Afghanistan’s fixtures still to come, that will be broadcast live on Ariana Television are as follows:
• Afghanistan vs New Zealand: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, Chennai
• Afghanistan vs Pakistan: Monday, October 23, 2023, Chennai
• Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Monday, October 30, 2023, Pune
• Afghanistan vs Netherlands: Friday, November 3, 2023, Lucknow
• Afghanistan vs Australia: Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Mumbai
• Afghanistan vs South Africa
India completes crucial test in crewed space mission after delay
‘Awesome’ Warner, Marsh star as Australia down Pakistan at World Cup
Oman win T20I series against Afghanistan A
1,700 illegal Afghan immigrants in Pakistan’s Sindh deported so far: official
Saudi crown prince calls for Palestinian state within 1967 borders
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
ODI World Cup 2023: Warm-Up Match 2, Afghanistan vs South Africa
Mohammed bin Salman says Saudi Arabia is getting ‘closer’ to Israel normalization
Dortmund need win against Wolfsburg as storm clouds gather
Afghanistan scoops Bronze Medal at Asian Games 2023
Tahawol: Situation of Afghan refugees in neighboring countries
Saar: Twelfth day of Israel attacks on Gaza Strip discussed
Saar: One Belt One Road Initiative discussed
Saar: Criteria of good governance discussed
Tahawol: Aid delivery process to Herat earthquake victims reviewed
Trending
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Brazil tells landowners to stop setting fires in Amazon ‘climate emergency’
-
Latest News5 days ago
China gives $5 million in aid to Herat earthquake victims
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kazakh rescuers return home after assisting earthquake-hit Herat
-
World5 days ago
Muslim boy killed in Chicago hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war
-
World4 days ago
Biden to visit Israel as Gaza war sparks humanitarian crisis
-
Sport4 days ago
IOC to monitor support for women’s cricket in Afghanistan ahead of LA 2028
-
Sport4 days ago
Razzaq warns ‘scared’ Pakistan of challenge from Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup
-
World4 days ago
Two Swedes shot dead in Brussels; Belgium raises terror alert to top level