India out to turn tables on World Cup nemesis New Zealand in crunch clash
India and New Zealand meet in a top-of-the-table blockbuster as the only undefeated teams remaining in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday at the HPCA Stadium, in Dharamsala.
India face New Zealand with more on the line than just overturning a poor past record against their World Cup nemesis.
The two standouts of the Cricket World Cup so far sit at the top of table with four wins from four matches, and both will be out to put more distance on the chasing pack while stretching their own winning streak.
New Zealand have something of a stronghold over India in the showpiece event, with a 5-3 advantage at past tournaments and famously won their most recent Cricket World Cup clash to book a spot in the Final in 2019.
But India can look to brush aside any previous encounters after making a bright start to the Cricket World Cup on home soil that has included emphatic victories over rivals Pakistan and five-time champions Australia.
The hosts will be forced to make at least one change with all-rounder Hardik Pandya set to miss the high-stakes clash after rolling an ankle against Bangladesh, while New Zealand will again be without captain Kane Williamson.
Tom Latham has proved to be a more than capable stand-in skipper and can be relied on to make runs with a pair of fifties from his only two knocks so far at the event. Devon Conway has also amassed plenty of runs (249) for New Zealand to be the fourth-highest scorer at the tournament.
But India have two batters ahead of the New Zealand dynamo, with Rohit Sharma (265) and Virat Kohli (259) showing the sort of imperious form that should ensure this heavyweight clash lives up to the top-billing.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.
Key Players
India – Mohammed Siraj
The India pacer has had a solid but not spectacular start to the Cricket World Cup and now needs to step up in the absence of injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya.
While Jasprit Bumrah has made a stirring impact since returning to the attack and has 10 wickets at the tournament, Siraj has played more of a support role with five scalps.
India spinner hails pace attack as key to fast start
India have still been able to dismiss 36 batters in four innings so far, but the concern for Siraj is that he has also leaked runs at 6.32 an over. This has included 0/76 from nine overs against Afghanistan and 2/50 from eight overs against Pakistan.
The No.3 bowler in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings is likely to be targeted again by the dynamic New Zealand top order, but if he can rise to the occasion in the typically swing-friendly conditions in Dharamsala then India will be well-placed to claim a rousing victory.
New Zealand – Trent Boult
The New Zealand veteran looms as India’s greatest threat in favorable conditions for pacers in Dharamsala.
India are well aware of the damage Boult can do after the evergreen left-armer and fellow quick Matt Henry tore through their top order in the Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final to all but end the chase before it began.
The consistent Boult has performed at his usual high level at the Cricket World Cup and has five wickets while giving up only 4.14 runs an over to be one of the tidiest bowlers so far.
While the focus on India decks often turns to spin, Boult is within one rating point of top spot in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings for a reason and is likely to have a say on the outcome of this top-of-the-table clash.
‘Awesome’ Warner, Marsh star as Australia down Pakistan at World Cup
Australia rode on punishing centuries from openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh to beat Pakistan by 62 runs in their World Cup game in Bengaluru on Friday.
Australia’s total of 367-9 was built on Warner’s 163 with Marsh, on his 32nd birthday, hitting 121, AFP reported.
Pakistan were undone by poor bowling and fielding which saw Warner dropped when he had made just 10.
“It was awesome,” said man of the match Warner. “For us to go out there and put in a performance and a score on the board like that is very pleasing.”
Leg-spinner Adam Zampa then ripped through the middle-order with figures of 4-53 as Pakistan were bowled out for 305 in 45.3 overs, leaving both teams on two wins and as many losses.
Mohammad Rizwan (46) and Saud Shakeel (30) added 57 for the fourth wicket as Pakistan needed 168 from the last 20 overs but Pat Cummins dismissed Saud Shakeel while Zampa accounted for Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed (26) and Mohammad Nawaz (14) to end their resistance.
“The first 34 overs in the bowling and fielding cost us,” admitted Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.
“We dropped Warner and such batters don’t spare you. This is a big-scoring ground and we missed our mark.”
Pakistan were given a solid start of 134 — only their second hundred opening stand this year — by Imam-ul-Haq (70) and Abdullah Shafique (64).
Australia dropped Shafique with substitute Sean Abbott spilling a simple chance over the boundary off Cummins when the opener had made 27 while the skipper then dropped Imam off Zampa when the batsman was on 48.
But Marcus Stoinis’s short-pitched deliveries claimed both the openers within the space of 20 runs while Cummins pulled off a splendid catch at mid-wicket off Adam Zampa to dismiss Babar for 18.
Earlier, Warner and Marsh set up Australia’s imposing total.
Warner survived a leg-before appeal off the very first ball of the match and was then dropped on 10 in the fifth over, before cracking a punishing 124-ball 163 after Australia were sent in to bat on a flat Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch.
Marsh clobbered a 108-ball 121 as the pair raced to an Australian World Cup opening stand record of 259 by the 34th over, much to the delight of a 30,000 crowd.
Warner’s innings had 14 boundaries and nine towering sixes as he and Marsh spared none of the Pakistan bowlers. Marsh’s knock was spiced with ten boundaries and nine sixes.
Their stand — just 23 short of the World Cup opening record of 282 by Sri Lanka’s Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan against Zimbabwe at Pallekele in 2011 — was helped by a weak performance by Pakistan in the field.
– Warner dropped on 10 –
It was the innings-turning moment when Warner’s miscued shot off Shaheen Shah Afridi ballooned in the air, but Usama Mir — replacing Shadab Khan in the side — let the ball slip between shaking hands.
Warner made the most of his reprieve as he and Marsh hit four boundaries and a six off pacer Haris Rauf’s first over, taking 24 in all.
Australia smashed 82 in the first power-play and completed 200 runs in the 30th over.
Warner completed his second World Cup century — and 21st overall — with a single off spinner Mohammad Nawaz off 85 balls while Marsh reached his second ODI hundred with a six in the same over, taking 100 balls.
Ironically, it was Mir who caught Marsh off Shaheen to break the stand in the 34th over.
Glenn Maxwell, sent in at three to keep up the momentum, fell first ball, caught by Babar off Shaheen while Steve Smith was caught and bowled by Mir for seven.
Warner continued the carnage with three more sixes before falling to Rauf, holing out at long-on.
Australia’s previous highest World Cup opening stand was 183 set by Brad Haddin and Shane Watson against Canada at this same venue in 2011.
Shaheen, who finished with 5-54, helped Pakistan come back in the last ten overs with six wickets falling for 70 runs. Rauf took 3-83.
Pakistan next face Afghanistan in Chennai on Monday while Australia’s next opponents are the Netherlands in New Delhi two days later.
Oman win T20I series against Afghanistan A
Oman defeated Afghanistan A by 15 runs in the third T20I on Friday to take unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
Sent to bat first by Afghans who won the toss, the hosts posted 171/7 in the 20 overs at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, with Aqib Ilyas (84) and captain Zeeshan Maqsood (40) emerging as top scorers.
Wafadar Momand was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan A as he claimed three wickets.
In reply, Afghanistan A 156/7 posted in the 20 overs. Mohammad Shahzad hit 50 while captain Shahidullah and Sediqullah made 45 and 41 each respectively.
The next match of the series will be on Saturday.
World Cup: New Zealand continue winning run as Afghanistan rue missed chances
New Zealand successfully defended 288/6 to win their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai against Afghanistan on Wednesday.
The Black Caps appeared to be in a spot of trouble at 110/4 in the first innings after three quick wickets derailed a solid start.
But a partnership worth 144 between Glenn Phillips (71) and Tom Latham (68) helped New Zealand up to a challenging total, aided by some sloppy fielding from Afghanistan.
And in reply, New Zealand’s pace bowlers got among the wickets to limit Afghanistan’s chasing effort, with Mitchell Santner also starring both with the ball and in the field.
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl first, and his side spilled an early chance when Will Young was dropped off the bowling of Fazalhaq Farooqi – the first missed opportunity of many.
Devon Conway was trapped lbw by Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the seventh over for 20, and Afghanistan bowled with discipline and kept the New Zealand scoring rate under check until the end of the first Powerplay.
Positive batting from Young and Rachin Ravindra helped the Black Caps pick up pace, and they added 66 runs over the next 10 overs, taking 26 runs from Mohammed Nabi’s three overs in this period.
New Zealand’s smooth run was rocked by a brilliant double-wicket charge from Azmatullah Omarzai. Rachin Ravindra tried to go across the line and had his middle stump uprooted off Azmatullah’s second ball. And the very last ball of that over saw the other set batter, Young, fall to a brilliant diving take from the Afghanistan keeper, Iram Alikhil. An inside edge swerved toward Alikhil’s left and the keeper pounced at it while staying low to complete the take.
New Zealand had barely recovered when Rashid Khan struck for the Asian side. He had Daryl Mitchell pull one to midwicket and Afghanistan were well and truly in the game.
With Afghanistan bowling beautifully and sensing the opportunity to set up their second shock result in a matter of days, Latham and Phillips settled in to build the innings’ decisive partnership, taking the game into the final ten overs before unleashing a number of big shots.
The pair put on 144 in a game-turning contribution, although Afghanistan gave the two New Zealand batters a number of extra lives thanks to some particularly average efforts in the field.
Naveen-ul-Haq struck to remove both in the 48th over, but finisher Mark Chapman stepped up to smash 25 from 12 balls at the death to boost New Zealand’s total up to 288/6.
Afghanistan’s reply got off to a steady start as the two openers attempted to see off the big threat of Trent Boult and Matt Henry in the Powerplay.
But just as the pair looked to be getting set, two wickets fell in the space of three balls, with Henry cleaning up the key batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 11, and Boult having Ibrahin Zadran caught for 14.
Knowing that there were at least ten overs of part-time bowling to come, Afghanistan were happy to rebuild and give their middle order a chance.
But the chase suffered another blow when Mitchell Santner pulled off a brilliant catch to remove the skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi for a conservative 29-ball 8.
A 54-run partnership saw Afghanistan build a platform that had the potential to turn into a launchpad for their lower order hitters, but there was still a lot of work to do when Boult returned to prize out Azmatullah Omarzai for 27.
And the otherwise expensive Rachin Ravindra picked up the wicket of Rahmat Shah, via a lengthy third-umpire decision on a bump ball, to leave Afghanistan five down and with a mountain to climb.
Afghanistan needed something big from their powerful all-rounders, but Mohammad Nabi was the next wicket to fall, leaving his team 125/6.
It was Santner who got it, picking up his 100th ODI wicket in style, drifting one past the batter’s outside edge to rattle the stumps.
And it was a combination of Lockie Ferguson and Santner who wrapped the game up quickly to secure a big net run rate boost for the Black Caps, taking the last four wickets in the space of just eight deliveries as Afghanistan were bowled out for 139, still 149 runs short.
Victory puts New Zealand top of the table with four wins from four and the tournament’s best net run rate, while Afghanistan will look to bounce back when they take on Pakistan next up on Monday.
