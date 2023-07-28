Business
Balkh farmers report poor grape harvests this year
A number of grape growers in Balkh district of Balkh province say due to the cold weather last year, their harvests decreased this year.
Lack of water, high price of chemical fertilizers and lack of cold storage are other problems of these gardeners.
“We ask the agriculture department to help us with fertilizer and our garden [vine support structures] are very damaged,” said one of the gardeners in Balkh.
“The grape yield is lower than previous years. We ask the agriculture department to help us with chemical fertilizers,” said another gardener.
Officials in Balkh Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock confirm these challenges, saying that they are trying to find a suitable market for various fruits by establishing cold storage units so that grapes and other fruits can be exported outside the country.
Local officials added that they are trying to support farmers more in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture.
“This year, unfortunately, we have very low grape yields due to the cold weather,” said Mohammad Hussain Azimi, General Director of Balkh Agriculture Promotion.
According to statistics, in the past years, more than 20 tons of grapes were obtained from each hectare of the vineyard, and this year there has been an 80 percent decrease in the yield of grapes.
Commerce minister says exports totaled $2 billion dollars in past year
Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi presented the ministry’s annual accountability report on Wednesday and said that exports totalled $2 billion.
According to Azizi, 80% of companies have been reactivated in the country. He said the IEA has come out in strong support of industries and has created many opportunities for industrialists in the country.
Azizi said that the profit tax was reduced from 4% and the subject tax was exempted from 7%.
Azizi also said the programs launched by the ministry have focused on proposals for plans and on promoting the use of domestic products.
“Comprehensive and correct decisions to support the industry in the Tariff Committee, that our Tariff Committee is complementary to the industry-oriented one, will support Afghanistan’s industry. In the past, importance was given to imports, but today, Afghanistan’s industry is given a lot of importance,” said Azizi.
He also announced the creation of a ports committee to prevent smuggling, capital flight and smuggling of dollars and says that the committee will be established this year. According to Azizi, the problems around electricity supply in Kandahar and Helmand have been addressed and factories now have power 24 hours a day.
“Keeping in mind the economic policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, this ministry in the trade sector also has many appropriate programs in order to increase exports, increase transit, regulate the market, improve the trade balance, hold exhibitions and launching active commercial diplomacy has adapted to the regional level,” added Azizi.
Azizi says that 50 large companies have recently been established in the country. According to him, the ministry plans to create export zones in five provinces of the country this year.
Azizi also said that the ministry distributed 6,263 business licenses in the past year, of which 1,000 licenses went to women.
DABS says agreement reached with World Bank to finish CASA-1000 project
Officials from Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said during their government accountability program to the nation, that they have reached an agreement with the World Bank for remaining work to be completed on the CASA-1000 power line project
“Every year, around $65 million of income from the CASA-1000 power project will come to Afghanistan,” said Safiullah Ahmadzai, operational director for DABS.
Officials also said the new Chamtal substation in Kabul will soon be inaugurated.
Officials have pointed out that the Asian Development Bank will also help with the cost of importing 500 KV of electricity from Turkmenistan.
However, DABS has stated that the energy consumption in the country has increased.
According to the national power supplier, the completion of 170 kilometers of Kajaki electricity transmission line to Kandahar, the collection of 33 billion AFN in revenue and the recovery of 1,496 acres of usurped land along with 46 buildings were other achievements in the past year.
According to reports, DABS has paid $384 million to Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in the last year for electricity.
DABS still has 500 kilowatts of electricity from domestic sources, the value of which totals 3.5 billion AFN.
IEA signs MoU with chamber of agriculture to boost the farming sector
The Islamic Emirate’s ministry of agriculture and livestock signed a memorandum of cooperation on Sunday for the development of agriculture with the Chamber of Agricultural Products in a quest to boost the sector in the country.
The acting minister, Attaullah Omari said this was done in the hope that Afghanistan will soon become self-sufficient in providing food to the nation and that Afghanistan can become an exporter of produce.
However, officials have asked traders to ensure packaging of produce meets global standards for export purposes.
“This memorandum was signed in order to grow the agriculture [sector] in Afghanistan,” said Fazl ul-Bari Fazli, the deputy minister of agriculture, livestock and irrigation.
“The request of our memorandum is that to reach self-sufficiency, we can prepare our own food and get rid of problems,” said Khan Mohammad Fortan, head of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock.
At the same time, an expo of domestic products was also held at the headquarters of the agriculture ministry this week.
Both men and women showcased their produce but called for the Islamic Emirate to help market their goods abroad.
“Our request from the government is to pay more and more attention to domestic products, especially in the field of agriculture, in the field of honey, saffron and materials that will have a great result for Afghanistan,” said Ghuncha Gul Karimi, one expo participant.
Based on statistics presented by the ministry, at least 80 percent of Afghan people are engaged in agriculture and livestock sectors. Afghan experts say that by managing Afghanistan’s waters and supporting agriculture and creating facilities for Afghan farmers, it will take a step towards self-sufficiency.
