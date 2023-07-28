Latest News
Positive interaction with world; focus of commerce minister and UN envoy discussion
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan says that the acting minister of the IEA met with with Roza Otunbayeva, United Nations’ Special Representative for Afghanistan and Head of UNAMA, in his office on Thursday.
In a statement of this ministry, it is stated that while welcoming the United Nations Special Representative for Afghanistan, Nooruddin Azizi thanked the international community for its support and assistance to the people of Afghanistan and emphasized on the continuation of assistance and positive interaction with the international community.
In this meeting, the two sides discussed the issues of interaction and banking relations, creating work for entrepreneurs and creating careers and work for poor families, finding a way out of the crisis and economic challenges and strengthening the foundation of the economy, the industrial revolution, the growth of the industry, the support and assistance of the community. They discussed the implementation of economic programs in Afghanistan.
Balkh farmers report poor grape harvests this year
A number of grape growers in Balkh district of Balkh province say due to the cold weather last year, their harvests decreased this year.
Lack of water, high price of chemical fertilizers and lack of cold storage are other problems of these gardeners.
“We ask the agriculture department to help us with fertilizer and our garden [vine support structures] are very damaged,” said one of the gardeners in Balkh.
“The grape yield is lower than previous years. We ask the agriculture department to help us with chemical fertilizers,” said another gardener.
Officials in Balkh Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock confirm these challenges, saying that they are trying to find a suitable market for various fruits by establishing cold storage units so that grapes and other fruits can be exported outside the country.
Local officials added that they are trying to support farmers more in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture.
“This year, unfortunately, we have very low grape yields due to the cold weather,” said Mohammad Hussain Azimi, General Director of Balkh Agriculture Promotion.
According to statistics, in the past years, more than 20 tons of grapes were obtained from each hectare of the vineyard, and this year there has been an 80 percent decrease in the yield of grapes.
Nearly 600,000 acres of usurped state land reclaimed over past year
Officials at the Commission to Fight Land Grabbers said during their annual accountability report that in the past year, almost 600,000 acres of usurped state-owned land has been reclaimed across Afghanistan.
Ehsanullah Wasiq, Secretary of Land Grab Prevention Commission, said so far over 790 million acres of land has been assessed.
Wasiq added that work on the Kabul New City project will start soon. He said land grabbers had prevented the project from going ahead in the past.
“You will witness the opening of Kabul New City project, all the obstacles have been removed, a number of companies are ready and have transferred all their equipment there, which will be inaugurated in the coming days, Inshallah,” said Wasiq.
He also said that the case of the Ainu Mina township in Kandahar has been entrusted to a special court in the province.
In addition, this commission has identified more than 41,000 acres of land in Kabul that has been usurped and the process of reclaiming the land will start soon.
The commission’s officials have mentioned that they plan to reclaim three million acres of land by the end of this year.
According to them, all townships that are built on government land will be reviewed in the future.
IRC scales up support for Afghan flood victims
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is scaling up support to the communities affected by the recent devastating floods in Kabul, Maidan Warak and Logar provinces in Afghanistan.
The floods, triggered by heavy rainfall and exacerbated by climate change, have caused immense devastation in the region.
Climate change has emerged as a potent threat, disproportionately affecting regions like Maidan Wardak and Logar provinces, where populations rely on agricultural productivity and where they already face multiple challenges, including poverty and limited access to resources.
As a result of the floods, these populations have had to flee their homes, meaning they are left without basic provisions such as food and adequate shelter.
Rising temperatures, changing weather patterns, and increased frequency of extreme events, such as floods, are compounding the struggles of these communities, disrupting livelihoods, and eroding the resilience of the local population. Regrettably, those who contribute the least to climate change are bearing the brunt of its consequences, the IRC said in a statement.
In addition, the IRC underscored the urgent need for global action to address climate change, its impact on vulnerable communities, and the inherent injustice in its unequal distribution of harm.
Mohammed Riyas, Regional Emergency Director for IRC in Asia, said: “Communities in Maidan Wardak and Logar provinces are grappling with the aftermath of these devastating floods, with more rainfall projected in the coming days. The situation demands immediate attention and support.
“While climate change is a global crisis, it is unequivocally evident that its impact is felt disproportionately by those who have contributed the least to its causes. We must stand in solidarity and recognise the moral imperative to support vulnerable communities as they face the consequences of a crisis they did not create.
“The IRC’s emergency response teams are working tirelessly to provide essential aid and services to those affected in Kabul and Logar, including health and medical support. In the coming days, we will also distribute cash to affected populations so that they are able to buy essential items. Just today, IRC launched a report that highlights that cash-based anticipatory action can help recover from, and build resilience to, climate disasters in fragile settings affected by both conflict and climate change.”
The IRC calls on governments, international organizations, and individuals worldwide to rally together in addressing climate change and supporting vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by its effects. Further, the humanitarian response plan is less than 25% funded, whilst 28.8 million people are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance. IRC calls on international donors to not leave the most vulnerable countries behind in climate financing, especially when many disasters are predictable.
