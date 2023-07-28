Kuwait releases 3 Afghan prisoners

(Last Updated On: July 28, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has recently announced an agreement with the government of Kuwait. This agreement led to the transfer of three Afghan prisoners back to Afghanistan, a process overseen by Interpol police.

Zia Ahmad Takal, the deputy spokesperson for MoFA, confirmed this development during an announcement on Thursday, accompanied by a video documenting the return process.

According to Takal, these individuals were previously imprisoned in Kuwait for various crimes. The specifics of these crimes, however, were not detailed in the announcement.

Recently, with the efforts of the foreign ministry, a large number of Afghans have been also released from the prisons of Iran and Pakistan and have been transferred to the country.