Bamiyan cave-dwellers to be moved to residential settlement
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said Tuesday that construction of a housing project has started, which when complete will be used to house the Bamiyan cave dwellers.
In a series of tweets on Tuesday Mujahid said that the cave dwellers have essentially been homeless.
“At the opening ceremony of the settlement, Mawlavi Abdullah Sarhadi, the governor of Bamiyan, and the officials of the United Nations Commissioner for Refugees were present,” Mujahid tweeted.
Mujahid did not give further details about this resettlement plan, nor did he say how many families would benefit.
For hundreds of years people have lived in the caves, carved out of the sandstone cliffs, and at last count it was estimated that about 700 families currently call the caves home.
But for years, the situation has been a concern for authorities, especially as the cliffs form part of the Bamiyan UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Officials and experts have said for years that the longer the caves are occupied, the more damage is done to the site, as families install front doors and windows, build makeshift extensions, and rig up satellite dishes and solar panels.
43 Afghan citizens evacuated from Sudan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan says that a second group of 43 Afghan citizens who were trapped in the war in Sudan were evacuated to Saudi Arabia.
“With the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate and the coordination and cooperation of Saudi Arabia, the second group of Afghans stuck in the war in Sudan, whose number totalled 43 people, was evacuated from that country and went to Saudi Arabia. They were transferred to Saudi Arabia,” read the ministry’s statement.
These Afghans have been transferred to a hotel in Jeddah city and are expected to be repatriated with the help of the Afghan consulate.
Last week the first group of Afghans were evacuated from Sudan through Saudi Arabia.
The ministry did not give further details nor did it say if there were still Afghans stranded in Sudan.
UN says IEA foreign minister can meet Pakistan, China ministers next week
A U.N. Security Council committee on Monday agreed to allow the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) administration’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to travel to Pakistan from Afghanistan next week to meet with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China, Reuters quoted diplomats said.
Muttaqi has long been subjected to a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo under Security Council sanctions, read the report.
According to a letter to the 15-member Security Council IEA sanctions committee, Pakistan’s U.N. mission requested an exemption for Muttaqi was to travel between May 6-9 “for a meeting with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China.”
It did not say what the ministers would discuss. It said Pakistan would cover all costs associated with Muttaqi’s trip, Reuters reported.
Chinese and Pakistani officials have both said in the past that they would welcome IEA-led Afghanistan into the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure project, part of the Belt and Road Initiative.
Afghanistan sits as a key geographical trade and transit route between South and Central Asia and has billions of dollars of untapped mineral resources. The IEA seized power in August 2021 as U.S.-led forces withdrew after 20 years of war.
The Security Council committee allowed Muttaqi to travel to Uzbekistan last month for a meeting of the foreign ministers of neighboring countries of Afghanistan to discuss urgent peace, security, and stability matters, Reuters reported.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres began a two day meeting on Monday in Doha with special envoys on Afghanistan from various countries that aims “to achieve a common understanding within the international community on how to engage with the IEA,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
Dujarric said the closed-door meeting would discuss key issues, such as human rights – in particular women’s and girls’ rights – inclusive governance, countering terrorism and drug trafficking.
Taking part are China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Norway, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, Britain, the United States, Uzbekistan, the European Union and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.
The IEA administration was not invited to the Doha meeting, read the report.
Japanese ambassador to Kabul travels to Kandahar, meets local officials
Japanese Ambassador to Kabul Takashi Okada for the first time since the IEA’s takeover in August 2021, traveled on Monday to Kandahar province and met with local officials and a number of traders in the province.
At the meeting, Okada considered the facility for issuing visas to Afghan businessmen as an important issue and said that Japan is interested in starting development projects in Afghanistan and wants to expand its relations with this country.
“On the visa issue, I realize that it is a really big issue for the Afghan business people, so we will convey and request to Tokyo. The problem is that for the security issues and for the political issues, the Japanese embassy in Kabul is not functioning at its full capacity, we are functioning in a limited manner, so the visa section is closed right now,” said Okada.
“And also, the general relationship between our government and the de facto also needs to improve as well,” he added.
At the meeting, Mohammad Yunus Mohmand, deputy head of Chamber of Commerce and Investment also said that economic cooperation should expand between the two nations and said that there should be facilitation in issuing visas for Afghan traders.
“The first step for us to have business relations with a country is visa,” said Mohmand.
“The demand of all businessmen is that they need visas.”
In addition, Mohmand still believes that the way out of the country’s economic problems is the recognition of the Islamic Emirate by the international community.
“You know better that Afghanistan has not been recognized so far and this is a challenge for us. We call on the world to recognize Afghanistan,” he added.
The local officials of Kandahar also demanded the implementation of development projects in the province and said that Kabul wants to expand relations with all countries of the world, including Japan.
Although the Japanese embassy is active in Afghanistan, this country, like other countries, has refused to interact officially with IEA.
