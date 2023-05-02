43 Afghan citizens evacuated from Sudan

(Last Updated On: May 2, 2023)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan says that a second group of 43 Afghan citizens who were trapped in the war in Sudan were evacuated to Saudi Arabia.

“With the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate and the coordination and cooperation of Saudi Arabia, the second group of Afghans stuck in the war in Sudan, whose number totalled 43 people, was evacuated from that country and went to Saudi Arabia. They were transferred to Saudi Arabia,” read the ministry’s statement.

These Afghans have been transferred to a hotel in Jeddah city and are expected to be repatriated with the help of the Afghan consulate.

Last week the first group of Afghans were evacuated from Sudan through Saudi Arabia.

The ministry did not give further details nor did it say if there were still Afghans stranded in Sudan.