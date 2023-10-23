Bayat Foundation continues its earthquake relief campaign in Herat

(Last Updated On: October 23, 2023)

Bayat Foundation on Monday continued to distribute relief packages to dozens of earthquake affected families – this time in Gozrah district of Herat province.

The aid packages include winter clothing and necessary home appliances including gas cookers.

Survivors of the string of deadly earthquakes have welcomed the aid, many of whom have lost everything, including their homes and livelihood.

“We have lost work and livelihood. A world of thanks to you for helping us. It will provide some welfare to people,” Nisar Ahmad Azimi, a resident of Herat, said.

“Currently, people are living in tents and gardens with problems. The weather is too cold. If a blanket, rug or dish is distributed, we would greatly appreciate it. May any organization that has provided this aid be rewarded,” Abdul Ahmad Ahmadi, another Herat resident said.

These survivors have raised their concerns about winter that is fast approaching. Without basic necessities, and only having tents for shelter, the earthquake victims are becoming increasingly worried about conditions over the next few months.

They have said however that every piece of aid received is much appreciated, especially as temperatures drop considerably at night.

“I pull the blanket over me. I turn on the gas cylinder and cook something. I throw the carpet under me,” Khyal Bibi, one quake victim said.

Monday’s outreach was in continuation of Bayat Foundation’s ongoing campaign to help as many victims as possible each day.

On Sunday, foundation officials distributed packages including blankets, carpets, gas burners and warm clothing to dozens of earthquake-affected families in Shorabak and Faizabad villages in Injil district.

At least three deadly 6.3 magnitude quakes rocked the province earlier this month completely destroying 20 villages. Over 2,000 people were killed and thousands more left homeless.

Foreign aid has been sent into the area but officials continue to appeal for more assistance especially ahead of winter and amid dropping temperatures.