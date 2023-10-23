Local media outlets in Uruzgan on verge of collapse due to financial woes

(Last Updated On: October 23, 2023)

Local media officials in Uruzgan say some media outlets are at risk of collapse and may stop operations due to economic problems.

Currently, five TV and radio channels are active in this province.

Officials ask international agencies and the government not to let the activities of the media stop in this province.

“Today, in all the provinces of the country, the media, whether TV or radio, are facing economic problems, one of which is Uruzgan media,” said Khan Mohammad, one of the private media channels’ officials in Uruzgan.

Journalists have also spoken out about the situation saying that if their activities are stopped, they will be without jobs.

“There are no commercials, there are one or two employees in each media [organization]. There are also volunteers who do not get a salary,” said a journalist in the province.

“Our media [outlet] has a lot of financial problems, most of our colleagues work as volunteers because there is no project that provides a living for its employees and to fulfill its needs,” said another journalist.

However, Uruzgan local officials said the financial problems of the media will be addressed.

After the political developments in Afghanistan, not only in Uruzgan province but also in many provinces of the country, the media have faced economic problems and the majority of their activities have stopped.