Latest News
Local media outlets in Uruzgan on verge of collapse due to financial woes
Local media officials in Uruzgan say some media outlets are at risk of collapse and may stop operations due to economic problems.
Currently, five TV and radio channels are active in this province.
Officials ask international agencies and the government not to let the activities of the media stop in this province.
“Today, in all the provinces of the country, the media, whether TV or radio, are facing economic problems, one of which is Uruzgan media,” said Khan Mohammad, one of the private media channels’ officials in Uruzgan.
Journalists have also spoken out about the situation saying that if their activities are stopped, they will be without jobs.
“There are no commercials, there are one or two employees in each media [organization]. There are also volunteers who do not get a salary,” said a journalist in the province.
“Our media [outlet] has a lot of financial problems, most of our colleagues work as volunteers because there is no project that provides a living for its employees and to fulfill its needs,” said another journalist.
However, Uruzgan local officials said the financial problems of the media will be addressed.
After the political developments in Afghanistan, not only in Uruzgan province but also in many provinces of the country, the media have faced economic problems and the majority of their activities have stopped.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation continues its earthquake relief campaign in Herat
Bayat Foundation on Monday continued to distribute relief packages to dozens of earthquake affected families – this time in Gozrah district of Herat province.
The aid packages include winter clothing and necessary home appliances including gas cookers.
Survivors of the string of deadly earthquakes have welcomed the aid, many of whom have lost everything, including their homes and livelihood.
“We have lost work and livelihood. A world of thanks to you for helping us. It will provide some welfare to people,” Nisar Ahmad Azimi, a resident of Herat, said.
“Currently, people are living in tents and gardens with problems. The weather is too cold. If a blanket, rug or dish is distributed, we would greatly appreciate it. May any organization that has provided this aid be rewarded,” Abdul Ahmad Ahmadi, another Herat resident said.
These survivors have raised their concerns about winter that is fast approaching. Without basic necessities, and only having tents for shelter, the earthquake victims are becoming increasingly worried about conditions over the next few months.
They have said however that every piece of aid received is much appreciated, especially as temperatures drop considerably at night.
“I pull the blanket over me. I turn on the gas cylinder and cook something. I throw the carpet under me,” Khyal Bibi, one quake victim said.
Monday’s outreach was in continuation of Bayat Foundation’s ongoing campaign to help as many victims as possible each day.
On Sunday, foundation officials distributed packages including blankets, carpets, gas burners and warm clothing to dozens of earthquake-affected families in Shorabak and Faizabad villages in Injil district.
At least three deadly 6.3 magnitude quakes rocked the province earlier this month completely destroying 20 villages. Over 2,000 people were killed and thousands more left homeless.
Foreign aid has been sent into the area but officials continue to appeal for more assistance especially ahead of winter and amid dropping temperatures.
Latest News
UNFPA says 7,500 pregnant women affected by Herat earthquakes
The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) estimates that 7,500 pregnant women were affected by the recent string of earthquakes in Herat province.
The UNFPA wrote on X, that the loss of loved ones has a very bad effect on pregnant women.
This United Nations agency said that it has sent psychotherapeutic counselors to the region to give advice in order to help them spiritually in reducing the grief caused by the death of their loved ones.
On the other hand, the earthquake has severely damaged health centers and facilities.
According to reports, at least 40 health centers or clinics have been destroyed or damaged as a result of these earthquakes.
According to the report of the World Health Organization (WHO), for this reason, there has been a disruption in health services for nearly 5.8 million people.
Earlier, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that their aid organizations have planned to provide assistance to 114,000 earthquake victims, and $93.6 million are needed to implement this program.
OCHA said the number of people affected by the Herat earthquakes is more than 154,000 and the number of houses destroyed in the earthquakes is 21,500.
The Ministry of Public Health, however, says that there is no doubt that the earthquake has had a bad effect on the mental health of women.
The office of the Norwegian Mission for Migrants in Afghanistan also says that 4,000 people in Herat need emergency assistance, and the situation of more than 100,000 people needs to be improved.
According to a United Nations report, the series of earthquakes and aftershocks that shook Herat province left more than 1,480 people dead, and 90% of the victims of this incident are women and children.
Latest News
China’s ambassador hands over $50,000 for Herat earthquake victims
The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Kabul, Zhao Sheng, called on the Deputy Foreign Minister for political affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Kabul on Monday and handed over $50,000 in funds raised for this month’s earthquake victims.
Zhao once again conveyed the condolences of the people of China to the deputy foreign minister over the recent earthquake in Herat province, the ministry said.
Zhoa also promised to dispatch more relief to the earthquake victims.
Calling the relation of the two countries constructive and positive, Stanekzai thanked Beijing for its sympathy and assistance to the victims of the earthquake.
A string of deadly earthquakes shook Herat earlier this month, leaving at least 2,000 people dead and thousands more homeless. Twenty villages were completely destroyed, leaving the survivors with no shelter.
International organizations have appealed for more aid, ahead of winter, in order to avoid an even bigger catastrophe.
Bayat Foundation continues its earthquake relief campaign in Herat
Local media outlets in Uruzgan on verge of collapse due to financial woes
UNFPA says 7,500 pregnant women affected by Herat earthquakes
China’s ambassador hands over $50,000 for Herat earthquake victims
Israel bombards Gaza, Lebanon as Netanyahu convenes war cabinet
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
ODI World Cup 2023: Warm-Up Match 2, Afghanistan vs South Africa
Afghanistan scoops Bronze Medal at Asian Games 2023
Afghanistan should not serve as a refuge for terrorist organizations: Saudi FM
Former chairman of Chinese Football Association charged with bribery
Tahawol: Hamid Karzai’s meeting with UN’s special coordinator for Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Calls for providing needs of Herat earthquake victims discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over spread of poverty in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Israel & Palestine ongoing war discussed
Tahawol: Situation of Afghan refugees in neighboring countries
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
World Cup: New Zealand continue winning run as Afghanistan rue missed chances
-
Latest News4 days ago
Herat rattled by 4.1 quake
-
World4 days ago
Israel’s endgame? No sign of post-war plan for Gaza
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
Elon Musk’s X to launch premium subscriptions soon
-
World2 days ago
Saudi crown prince calls for Palestinian state within 1967 borders
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Scientists surprised by source of largest quake detected on Mars
-
Business3 days ago
Pakistan stops 8,700 containers of Afghan goods at Karachi port
-
Regional3 days ago
Pakistan’s ex-PM Sharif seeks to wrestle back voters from foe Imran Khan