Biden cheers US World Cup win over Iran: ‘They did it, God love ‘em’
American soccer’s first fan, President Joe Biden, couldn’t hold back his excitement Tuesday when the US team beat Iran 1-0 in their FIFA World Cup match.
Biden, who had been at a Michigan technology plant, broke out of the crowd and raced back on stage to tell his audience that the US had beaten Iran 1-0.
The president, who had just finished speaking at the SK Siltron plant in Bay City, was mingling with guests while the match was on.
Biden, 80, was so anxious to deliver the good news that he was drowned out at first by a band playing music, New York Post reported.
“US 1, Iran 0, the game is over!” the president finally shouted to cheers, applause and a chant of “U-S-A! U-S-A!”
“U-S-A! U-S-A!” Biden joined in, adding: “That’s a big game, man.”
“When I spoke to the coach and the players I said, ‘You can do this.’ They went ‘ehhhh,’” the president went on, recalling his good-luck conversation with the team before the tournament got underway. “They did it, God love ‘em,” he said.
The US went undefeated in group play, drawing 1-1 with Wales on Nov. 21 and 0-0 with England on Friday before edging Iran on a first-half goal by Christian Pulisic.
The US will try to keep their tournament going on Saturday morning against the Netherlands.
Monday’s Matches: A thrilling day of 14 goals across four fixtures
Monday’s World Cup turned out to be a thrilling day for fans who were treated to a total of 11 goals in the first two fixtures of the day.
In the opening game, Cameroon came from behind to draw 3-3 with Group G rivals Serbia; then Ghana won the second match of the day, defeating South Korea 3-2 in Group H to claim their first points of the tournament so far.
This meant it was the first day with multiple five-goal games at the World Cup since 1990, when Czechoslovakia hammered the USA 5-1 and West Germany defeated Yugoslavia 4-1 on June 10.
Monday’s World Cup goal-fest in Qatar was the first with two five-goal thrillers for 32 years.
Game three meanwhile brought a 1-0 win for Brazil in their match against Switzerland, taking the goal total on Monday up to 12 thanks to Casemiro’s impressive half-volley.
Then Portugal secured a 2-0 win over Uruguay thanks to a double from Bruno Fernandes as the tally moved to 14, though Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustrated that he couldn’t get in on the act after thinking the first goal was awarded to him – only for officials to determine that he hadn’t made contact with the ball.
As well as officials, fans at home were delighted by the events unfolding on the pitch in Qatar.
One Twitter user reacted, saying: ‘What a crazy day of football already’, while another said: ‘What is going on in the World Cup today oh my days’.
A third person tweeted: ‘The football today has been unreal’.
Sunday’s matches: Morocco stun Belgium 2-0, Croatia win 4-1, Germany draw 1-1 with Spain
Sunday saw a clash of two World Cup titans when Spain took on Germany, in a match that could have sent the Germans home from the tournament early had they suffered another defeat.
Two other European teams were also in action: Belgium against Morocco, while Croatia played Canada.
Morocco 2 – 0 Belgium
In the Moroccan clash against Belgium, the two teams were still jostling for a goal when Abdelhamid Sabiri’s strike hit the net with under 20 minutes to go. This put Morocco ahead but with time virtually up, Zakaria Aboukhlal stunned the crowd making it 2-0 for Morocco – causing a major upset against the world’s 2nd ranked team.
Earlier, Moroccan joy at the Al Thumama Stadium was put on hold when Hakim Ziyech’s first-half goal was ruled out for offside.
Morocco had held Croatia to a goalless draw in their Group F opener.
The result poses serious questions about Belgium, seen as strong contenders in the tournament. But they only secured an underwhelming 1-0 win against Canada in their first group game.
Croatia 4 – 1 Canada
Alphonso Davies headed Canada into the lead after just two minutes following a sweeping move.
But relief for Croatia was on hand when Andrej Kramaric equalized from a tight angle just after the half hour.
Then, strong work from Marko Livaja just before half-time, saw him fire for the Croatians with a low shot from the edge of the area.
Kramaric struck again on 70 minutes to make it 3-1 for Croatia, before Lovro Majer scored an injury-time breakaway goal taking it to 4-1.
Canada is now eliminated. But at least their goal against Croatia is their first ever in a World Cup finals. They had failed to score in their previous four games, including in the opening 1-0 defeat against Belgium.
Croatia lost the 2018 final to France and the world’s 12th-ranked team opened the World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Morocco.
Germany 1—1 Spain
Substitute Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for Spain in the second half but Niclas Füllkrug equalized with seven minutes left to keep Germany in the tournament. But they go into the final game against Costa Rica in last place.
When the World Cup draw came out in April, one of the highlights of the group stage was Sunday’s match between the 2010 and 2014 champions at Al Bayt Stadium.
However, Germany’s surprising loss to Japan in its opener in Qatar meant the Germans would have been out if they had lost again.
After winning their fourth World Cup title in 2014 in Brazil, Germany didn’t make it out of the group stage in 2018 after losses to South Korea and Mexico.
Germany’s previous match against Spain was an embarrassing 6-0 defeat in the Nations League two years ago.
Spain went into the game looking to reinforce their status as one of the top title contenders following an impressive 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in their opener and 18-year-old Gavi became the youngest World Cup scorer since Pelé in 1958.
Costa Rica 1—0 Japan
A late, left-foot strike from Costa Rica’s Keysher Fuller from the edge of the penalty area following a defensive error was enough to secure victory for the Central American side.
The win puts Costa Rica back into play in Group E and will be a massive morale boost following their 7-0 thrashing against Spain, the 2010 world champions, in their opening match.
Japanese head coach Hajime Moriyasu warned his side to forget their historic 2-1 comeback win over Germany in their opening match. Japan struck twice in eight minutes late in the second half.
This is Japan’s seventh straight appearance at a World Cup finals.
Costa Rica meanwhile, which only has a population of just over five million, are appearing in their sixth World Cup. They reached the quarterfinals in 2014 in Brazil.
Afghanistan confirms ICC World Cup spot after ODI against Sri Lanka rained out
Afghanistan have confirmed their place at next year’s ICC Cricket World Cup after their ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday was abandoned due to rain.
The five extra points that Afghanistan receive in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League standings courtesy of the no result takes the Asian side to a total of 115 points in the current cycle.
That has them sitting safely in seventh place on the current standings, with the top eight sides at the end of the Super League earning an automatic spot at next year’s 50-over World Cup in India.
While the five points was a good result for Afghanistan, it was the exact opposite for Sri Lanka as their hopes of qualifying automatically remain hanging by a thread.
Dasun Shanaka’s side are in 10th place on the standings with just 67 points to their name and only have four matches remaining this period to try and sneak into the top eight.
They can pick up a valuable 10 points and tie the current series by defeating Afghanistan in Pallekele on Wednesday in what now looms as a crucial match for both teams.
Sri Lanka will be hoping for another strong showing from their spinners in that deciding match, after their slow bowlers did well to reduce Afghanistan to just 228 in the clash ruined by rain on Sunday.
