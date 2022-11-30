Sport
Tuesday’s Matches: Qatar, Iran and Wales exit World Cup
This year’s FIFA World Cup tournament has come to an end for Qatar, Iran and Wales after losing their group stage matches to Netherlands, US and England respectively on Tuesday.
Qatar was the first to be eliminated after losing their first two matches in Group A. The Qataris had already failed to advance to the knockout stage after an early 3-1 loss to Senegal.
For the hosts, their campaign at the World Cup ended with a loss against Netherlands on Tuesday. Despite making their World Cup debut, Qatar are now the first World Cup hosts to lose all three group matches.
The next match saw the US defeating Iran 1-0 in their last group stage match. Iran became the second Asian country to be eliminated following Qatar’s exit.
A first half goal from Christian Pulisic gave the Americans the lead. In the 38th minute, Pulisic collided with Iran’s goalkeeper in the process of scoring the sole goal of the match and had to leave the field for several minutes but was later able to return and finish out the first half. He was replaced at halftime.
The win earned United States a seat in the round of 16. They will now take on the Netherlands on Saturday in an elimination game.
Tuesday was the first time that the United States had faced Iran in over 20 years. In 1998, Iran beat the United States 2-1 which was their first-ever World Cup victory.
Alongside the Netherlands and the United States, England also secured their knockout stage spot after beating Wales 3-0.
It was the first time British teams had met at a World Cup and saw the two sides take a knee before their match as a gesture of solidarity in the fight against discrimination.
On the field on Tuesday, England was able to outplay Wales 3-0 after a double from Marcus Rashford and a third goal from Phil Foden.
For Senegal, Kalidou Koulibaly scored the winning goal in the 2-1 victory over Ecuador on Tuesday, putting his team into the round of 16 despite the absence of the injured Sadio Mane, the team’s best player and one of the best strikers in the world.
Only a win against Ecuador would have taken Senegal through to the next round from Group A, and Koulibaly scored the goal that made it happen at Khalifa International Stadium.
Biden cheers US World Cup win over Iran: ‘They did it, God love ‘em’
American soccer’s first fan, President Joe Biden, couldn’t hold back his excitement Tuesday when the US team beat Iran 1-0 in their FIFA World Cup match.
Biden, who had been at a Michigan technology plant, broke out of the crowd and raced back on stage to tell his audience that the US had beaten Iran 1-0.
The president, who had just finished speaking at the SK Siltron plant in Bay City, was mingling with guests while the match was on.
Biden, 80, was so anxious to deliver the good news that he was drowned out at first by a band playing music, New York Post reported.
“US 1, Iran 0, the game is over!” the president finally shouted to cheers, applause and a chant of “U-S-A! U-S-A!”
“U-S-A! U-S-A!” Biden joined in, adding: “That’s a big game, man.”
“When I spoke to the coach and the players I said, ‘You can do this.’ They went ‘ehhhh,’” the president went on, recalling his good-luck conversation with the team before the tournament got underway. “They did it, God love ‘em,” he said.
The US went undefeated in group play, drawing 1-1 with Wales on Nov. 21 and 0-0 with England on Friday before edging Iran on a first-half goal by Christian Pulisic.
The US will try to keep their tournament going on Saturday morning against the Netherlands.
Sport
Monday’s Matches: A thrilling day of 14 goals across four fixtures
Monday’s World Cup turned out to be a thrilling day for fans who were treated to a total of 11 goals in the first two fixtures of the day.
In the opening game, Cameroon came from behind to draw 3-3 with Group G rivals Serbia; then Ghana won the second match of the day, defeating South Korea 3-2 in Group H to claim their first points of the tournament so far.
This meant it was the first day with multiple five-goal games at the World Cup since 1990, when Czechoslovakia hammered the USA 5-1 and West Germany defeated Yugoslavia 4-1 on June 10.
Monday’s World Cup goal-fest in Qatar was the first with two five-goal thrillers for 32 years.
Game three meanwhile brought a 1-0 win for Brazil in their match against Switzerland, taking the goal total on Monday up to 12 thanks to Casemiro’s impressive half-volley.
Then Portugal secured a 2-0 win over Uruguay thanks to a double from Bruno Fernandes as the tally moved to 14, though Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustrated that he couldn’t get in on the act after thinking the first goal was awarded to him – only for officials to determine that he hadn’t made contact with the ball.
As well as officials, fans at home were delighted by the events unfolding on the pitch in Qatar.
One Twitter user reacted, saying: ‘What a crazy day of football already’, while another said: ‘What is going on in the World Cup today oh my days’.
A third person tweeted: ‘The football today has been unreal’.
Sport
Sunday’s matches: Morocco stun Belgium 2-0, Croatia win 4-1, Germany draw 1-1 with Spain
Sunday saw a clash of two World Cup titans when Spain took on Germany, in a match that could have sent the Germans home from the tournament early had they suffered another defeat.
Two other European teams were also in action: Belgium against Morocco, while Croatia played Canada.
Morocco 2 – 0 Belgium
In the Moroccan clash against Belgium, the two teams were still jostling for a goal when Abdelhamid Sabiri’s strike hit the net with under 20 minutes to go. This put Morocco ahead but with time virtually up, Zakaria Aboukhlal stunned the crowd making it 2-0 for Morocco – causing a major upset against the world’s 2nd ranked team.
Earlier, Moroccan joy at the Al Thumama Stadium was put on hold when Hakim Ziyech’s first-half goal was ruled out for offside.
Morocco had held Croatia to a goalless draw in their Group F opener.
The result poses serious questions about Belgium, seen as strong contenders in the tournament. But they only secured an underwhelming 1-0 win against Canada in their first group game.
Croatia 4 – 1 Canada
Alphonso Davies headed Canada into the lead after just two minutes following a sweeping move.
But relief for Croatia was on hand when Andrej Kramaric equalized from a tight angle just after the half hour.
Then, strong work from Marko Livaja just before half-time, saw him fire for the Croatians with a low shot from the edge of the area.
Kramaric struck again on 70 minutes to make it 3-1 for Croatia, before Lovro Majer scored an injury-time breakaway goal taking it to 4-1.
Canada is now eliminated. But at least their goal against Croatia is their first ever in a World Cup finals. They had failed to score in their previous four games, including in the opening 1-0 defeat against Belgium.
Croatia lost the 2018 final to France and the world’s 12th-ranked team opened the World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Morocco.
Germany 1—1 Spain
Substitute Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for Spain in the second half but Niclas Füllkrug equalized with seven minutes left to keep Germany in the tournament. But they go into the final game against Costa Rica in last place.
When the World Cup draw came out in April, one of the highlights of the group stage was Sunday’s match between the 2010 and 2014 champions at Al Bayt Stadium.
However, Germany’s surprising loss to Japan in its opener in Qatar meant the Germans would have been out if they had lost again.
After winning their fourth World Cup title in 2014 in Brazil, Germany didn’t make it out of the group stage in 2018 after losses to South Korea and Mexico.
Germany’s previous match against Spain was an embarrassing 6-0 defeat in the Nations League two years ago.
Spain went into the game looking to reinforce their status as one of the top title contenders following an impressive 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in their opener and 18-year-old Gavi became the youngest World Cup scorer since Pelé in 1958.
Costa Rica 1—0 Japan
A late, left-foot strike from Costa Rica’s Keysher Fuller from the edge of the penalty area following a defensive error was enough to secure victory for the Central American side.
The win puts Costa Rica back into play in Group E and will be a massive morale boost following their 7-0 thrashing against Spain, the 2010 world champions, in their opening match.
Japanese head coach Hajime Moriyasu warned his side to forget their historic 2-1 comeback win over Germany in their opening match. Japan struck twice in eight minutes late in the second half.
This is Japan’s seventh straight appearance at a World Cup finals.
Costa Rica meanwhile, which only has a population of just over five million, are appearing in their sixth World Cup. They reached the quarterfinals in 2014 in Brazil.
