Blinken describes IEA as ‘implacable enemy’ of Daesh

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2023)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is an “implacable” enemy of Daesh and it continues to act against the group.

Speaking in a press conference with his Saudi counterpart in Riyadh, Blinken said that the US will prevent a resurgence of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.

“We have made it clear and we have demonstrated since ending America’s longest war that we will continue to be focused on our core national security interests in preventing a resurgence of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan, and if necessary, taking action to deal with it,” Blinken said.

“I think we have demonstrated quite clearly in recent months our ability to do just that, including eliminating a senior leader of al-Qaeda who was resident in Afghanistan. In addition, we are working with partners, with neighbors to strengthen the capacity to deal with any terrorism that maybe located in Afghanistan and emanating from there,” he added.

Blinken said that the IEA is itself taking action against Daesh.

“The Taliban (IEA) is an implacable enemy of ISIS Khorasan, and is itself taking action against that group, but regardless of that, we have been very clear and as I said we have demonstrated our ongoing enduring capacity to take necessary actions to protect our security against any terrorism that maybe emanating from Afghanistan,” he said.