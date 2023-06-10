World needs relations with Afghanistan: IEA deputy spokesman

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2023)

Following the United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan, Islamic Emirate’s Deputy Spokesman Bilal Karimi says the imposed sanctions should be lifted and distrust between Afghanistan and the international community should be reduced and a new phase of relations should be formed.

Karimi emphasized that creating a positive engagement with the acting government of Afghanistan is in the interest of all sides.

“As the Islamic Emirate and the people of Afghanistan need to be recognized, the international community and the countries of the world also need this [relations with Afghanistan] because if there is strength in Afghanistan, we will be saved from challenges and concerns in all areas and when the country stands on its own feet, its positive effects will be applied to all countries,” said Karimi.

He has also called on the United Nations to remove the names of IEA leaders from the blacklist and added that the policy of pressure and coercion does not work in Afghanistan.

Currently, 13 senior officials of IEA are on the UN Security Council’s blacklist and cannot travel outside of Afghanistan.

“The policy of isolation and the policy of creating distances must end. If we have dialogue, understanding and negotiation in all cases, the concerns that exist can be resolved through peaceful means,” he said.

“Therefore, it is better not to repeat failed experiences,” he stressed.