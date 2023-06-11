Latest News
IEA says UNSC report on Afghanistan is ‘biased and far from reality’
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has said the UN Security Council report by the sanctions monitoring team on the situation in the country is “biased and far from reality”.
The UNSC’s sanctions monitoring team said in its latest report that the IEA’s link with terrorist groups, such as Al-Qaeda and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), remains strong and symbiotic.
“A range of terrorist groups have greater freedom of maneuver under the Taliban (IEA) de facto authorities. They are making good use of this, and the threat of terrorism is rising in both Afghanistan and the region,” the report read.
In response to this, the IEA said in a statement Sunday that they consider the continuation of UN Security Council sanctions and such reports “as full of prejudice and in conflict with the principles of independence and non-interference, and calls for an end to it.”
They also said claims that there are rifts within the IEA, that Afghanistan has become a safe haven for terrorists, that drug trafficking is carried out by IEA officials, that there is a monopoly of power and that government is not representative of ethnic groups is baseless and clearly hostile, and baseless “propaganda”.
The IEA said in their statement that rumors of a rift between their leaders was in “particular the continuation of the propaganda of the past 20 years.”
The IEA said it strongly rejects the claims it is allowing “opponents of neighboring and regional countries” to use Afghanistan soil against other countries.
In addition, the IEA said the cultivation, production and trafficking of drugs has dropped significantly and that recent media reports to this effect were testimony to this.
“The Islamic Emirate emphasizes that the publication of such biased and baseless reports by the Security Council does not help Afghanistan and international peace and security, rather, it increases worry among the people, it [casts] doubts about the independence and impartiality of the United Nations, as well as strictly damages its credibility and reputation,” the statement read.
“All decisions of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan are made in the light of Islamic Sharia guidelines, bilateral and multilateral commitments and national interests, and it continues to interact with the international community to address common concerns,” read the statement.
Latest News
World needs relations with Afghanistan: IEA deputy spokesman
Following the United Nations Security Council meeting on Afghanistan, Islamic Emirate’s Deputy Spokesman Bilal Karimi says the imposed sanctions should be lifted and distrust between Afghanistan and the international community should be reduced and a new phase of relations should be formed.
Karimi emphasized that creating a positive engagement with the acting government of Afghanistan is in the interest of all sides.
“As the Islamic Emirate and the people of Afghanistan need to be recognized, the international community and the countries of the world also need this [relations with Afghanistan] because if there is strength in Afghanistan, we will be saved from challenges and concerns in all areas and when the country stands on its own feet, its positive effects will be applied to all countries,” said Karimi.
He has also called on the United Nations to remove the names of IEA leaders from the blacklist and added that the policy of pressure and coercion does not work in Afghanistan.
Currently, 13 senior officials of IEA are on the UN Security Council’s blacklist and cannot travel outside of Afghanistan.
“The policy of isolation and the policy of creating distances must end. If we have dialogue, understanding and negotiation in all cases, the concerns that exist can be resolved through peaceful means,” he said.
“Therefore, it is better not to repeat failed experiences,” he stressed.
Latest News
Blinken describes IEA as ‘implacable enemy’ of Daesh
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is an “implacable” enemy of Daesh and it continues to act against the group.
Speaking in a press conference with his Saudi counterpart in Riyadh, Blinken said that the US will prevent a resurgence of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan.
“We have made it clear and we have demonstrated since ending America’s longest war that we will continue to be focused on our core national security interests in preventing a resurgence of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan, and if necessary, taking action to deal with it,” Blinken said.
“I think we have demonstrated quite clearly in recent months our ability to do just that, including eliminating a senior leader of al-Qaeda who was resident in Afghanistan. In addition, we are working with partners, with neighbors to strengthen the capacity to deal with any terrorism that maybe located in Afghanistan and emanating from there,” he added.
Blinken said that the IEA is itself taking action against Daesh.
“The Taliban (IEA) is an implacable enemy of ISIS Khorasan, and is itself taking action against that group, but regardless of that, we have been very clear and as I said we have demonstrated our ongoing enduring capacity to take necessary actions to protect our security against any terrorism that maybe emanating from Afghanistan,” he said.
Latest News
Haqqani visits Dasht-e-Leili massacre site in Jawzjan
Minister of Interior Affairs Sirajuddin Haqqani visited Dasht-e-Leili in Jawzjan province, where a large number of prisoners of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) were shot or suffocated to death in 2001.
Upon reaching there, Haqqani performed the noon prayer, recited the Holy Quran and prayed for the souls of those who were killed, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
Haqqani said the “martyrs” of Dasht-e-Leili are the “nameless soldiers” of Islam who were killed in oppression. “This great caravan of the martyrs of Islam has only one name and that is ‘The martyrs of Dasht-e-Laili’,” Haqqani said.
“Their sacred blood took their murderers, humiliated and disgraced them. These murderers will be dealt with severely by the Almighty Allah; History will not forget these war crimes,” Haqqani said.
The local authorities of Jawzjan province announced plans to build a wall, a minaret, and a mosque at the site of the incident in order to “preserve the sanctity of the blood of the martyrs,” the Interior Ministry’s statement said.
Haqqani gave directives for its implementation and also provided financial assistance for this purpose.
The Dasht-e-Leili massacre occurred in December 2001 during the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan when 250 to 2,000 IEA prisoners were shot or suffocated to death in metal shipping containers while being transferred by Junbish-e Milli soldiers under the supervision of forces loyal to General Rashid Dostum from Kunduz to Sheberghan prison in Afghanistan.
Some of the prisoners were survivors of the Battle of Qala-e-Jangi in Mazar-e-Sharif. In 2009, Dostum denied the accusations.
According to all sources, many of the prisoners died from suffocation inside the containers, and some witnesses claimed that those who survived were shot. The dead were buried in a mass grave.
The allegations have been investigated since 2002 by Physicians for Human Rights (PHR). PHR conducted two forensic missions to the site under the auspices of the United Nations in 2002. In 2008, PHR reported that the grave had been tampered with.
