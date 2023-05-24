Latest News
Bodies of 18 Afghans found dead in truck in Bulgaria arrive in Kabul
The bodies of 18 Afghan migrants who were found dead in a truck in Bulgaria over three months ago arrived in Kabul on Wednesday, officials said.
The bodies were found in a secret compartment in an abandoned truck carrying timber near the capital Sofia in February. Bulgarian authorities confirmed all 18 had died of suffocation.
Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman of the Afghan Foreign Ministry, said that the Afghan government paid for the repatriation of the bodies.
He blamed the Bulgarian legal process for their delayed return and the “cruel banking restrictions” imposed on Afghanistan since the takeover of the country by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in August 2021.
Eight of the victims are from Nangarhar, one from Kunar, one from Kapisa, two from Maidan Wardak, one from Logar and five from Kabul.
Takal said the bodies of the migrants have been transported to their respective provinces by ambulance.
Latest News
Iran must stop ‘saber-rattling’ over Afghan water rights: Khalilzad
Iranian leaders are saber-rattling, threatening Afghanistan with a range of hostile actions, including war, over water rights from Afghanistan, former US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, said on Wednesday.
Khalilzad said on Twitter that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities are being “surprisingly restrained and statesmanlike” over the issue.
He said that IEA authorities have acknowledged the 1973 water treaty while arguing that the lower amount of water is due to drought and climate change.
“They have expressed sympathy for the difficulties and water shortage places on civilians in Iran in Iran, while pointing out that their own civilians are experiencing the same,” he said.
The envoy noted that the treaty envisages remedies for circumstances of disagreement, including bilateral engagement to find a solution, make use of the good offices of a third party, and if neither step works, then the issue should be submitted to arbitration.
“None of these have been tried yet. The Iranian regime must stop saber rattling,” Khalilzad said.
Iranian officials have warned Afghanistan’s rulers not to violate the 1973 water treaty, despite IEA’s claims that there is not enough water in the Helmand River.
Latest News
Iran, Indonesia voice support for female education in Afghanistan
Iran and Indonesia’s presidents on Tuesday voiced support for the right to education for females in Afghanistan and expressed commitment to help resolve the humanitarian crisis in the country.
Speaking at a joint press conference during his visit to Indonesia, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that women should be able to access education at all levels.
He pointed out that after the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iran had successfully elevated women to be present in various sectors, such as politics, social affairs, education, and culture.
“Afghan women and girls could elevate the honor of the country because they are an honor for Islam,” Raisi emphasized.
He also said that Iran will support Afghanistan in realizing an inclusive government that represents the country’s faiths and ethnic groups.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo also voiced support for female education in Afghanistan.
“We agree to continue supporting the struggle of the Palestinian people and address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by continuing to voice support for education access for women in Afghanistan and provide humanitarian assistance,” Widodo said.
Raisi’s visit to Indonesia, at Widodo’s official invitation, is his first since being inaugurated as president in 2021.
Latest News
Over 4,500 Afghan refugees return home from Iran in last 3 days
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations (MoRR) has reported the return of 4,790 Afghan refugees to the country from Iran over the past three days.
The ministry tweeted that on Tuesday alone, 2,442 Afghan immigrants returned home from Iran.
The migrants returned home via the Islam Qala crossing point in eastern Herat province of Afghanistan.
According to MoRR, 622 returnees have been introduced to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to receive humanitarian aid.
The ministry tweeted on Monday that almost 2,400 Afghan refugees had returned home on Sunday from Iran.
“A total of 2,348 Afghan refugees returned to their homeland Afghanistan on Sunday after years of living as refugees in Iran, and the process of returning the refugees to their country continues,” the statement said.
The reports indicated that over the past few months, more than 54,000 Afghan refugees have returned from Iran.
Satellite date shows New York city is sinking
Direct flights between Afghanistan-China resume after three years
Bodies of 18 Afghans found dead in truck in Bulgaria arrive in Kabul
Pakistan considering banning Imran Khan’s party: defense minister
Saudi embrace of Assad sends strong signal to US
Iran seizes oil tanker heading for US
At least three dead, many wounded in Pakistan explosion
Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die
Sudan war rages despite truce pledges
Pakistan militant attack kills three troops, officials say
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Demands of G7 countries from IEA discussed
Tahawol: Tensions over Iran’s water rights discussed
Saar: IEA’s call for Afghanistan’s seat at UN discussed
Tahawol: World’s concerns over situation in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Hetmyer, Jaiswal dump Curran’s Punjab out of IPL
-
Latest News2 days ago
India delivers more assistance to Habibia High School in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran: IEA should ensure water rights within one month
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran’s deputy chief of army visits Kabul
-
World4 days ago
Zelenskiy arrives in Japan’s Hiroshima for ‘talks with friends’
-
Latest News4 days ago
G7 leaders call on IEA to ensure political inclusivity through national dialogue
-
Latest News2 days ago
2.4 million people are living with disabilities in Afghanistan: OCHA
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA picks Bezos’ Blue Origin to build lunar landers for moonwalkers