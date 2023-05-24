Iran must stop ‘saber-rattling’ over Afghan water rights: Khalilzad

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2023)

Iranian leaders are saber-rattling, threatening Afghanistan with a range of hostile actions, including war, over water rights from Afghanistan, former US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, said on Wednesday.

Khalilzad said on Twitter that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities are being “surprisingly restrained and statesmanlike” over the issue.

He said that IEA authorities have acknowledged the 1973 water treaty while arguing that the lower amount of water is due to drought and climate change.

“They have expressed sympathy for the difficulties and water shortage places on civilians in Iran in Iran, while pointing out that their own civilians are experiencing the same,” he said.

The envoy noted that the treaty envisages remedies for circumstances of disagreement, including bilateral engagement to find a solution, make use of the good offices of a third party, and if neither step works, then the issue should be submitted to arbitration.

“None of these have been tried yet. The Iranian regime must stop saber rattling,” Khalilzad said.

Iranian officials have warned Afghanistan’s rulers not to violate the 1973 water treaty, despite IEA’s claims that there is not enough water in the Helmand River.