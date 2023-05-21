Latest News
British man offers tourist holidays to Afghanistan
A British man is offering tourist holidays to Afghanistan despite the UK government’s advice against all travel to the country, Daily Mail reported.
Freelance cameraman Joe Sheffer is charging £4,000 per person for the tours through his company Safarat Tours, which he founded with former colleague Noori Qadtullah.
The pair took their first group of tourists to Afghanistan last October and Sheffer says a “bigger group” is set to travel in the coming weeks.
Sheffer said this tour will include “a mix of people, some for whom it’s a bucket list item, others have been engaged with Afghanistan for a while.”
He said that he had been able to get insurance cover irrespective of the advice against travel issued by the Foreign Office.
The “meat of the trip” will be Kandahar and Helmand in southern Afghanistan, Sheffer said.
He also plans to take a big group in the autumn, including a photographer from the New York Times.
Latest News
Military helicopter crashes in north Afghanistan
An Afghanistan army helicopter crashed in northern Samangan province on Sunday, killing two pilots, the Ministry of Defense said.
The MD-530 helicopter, which took off from Mazar-e-Sharif airport, was flying to Samangan when it hit an electricity pylon in Khulm district in the province, the ministry said in a statement.
Two pilots were killed as a result of the crash, the statement added.
Latest News
Iran’s deputy chief of army visits Kabul
Iran’s deputy chief of army staff, Bahram Hussaini Mutlaq, visited Kabul and met with his Afghan counterpart Mali Khan Sediq in Kabul on Saturday.
Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that the meeting was aimed at strengthening joint border cooperation.
Sadiq said that Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has always wanted good relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and it is committed to further cooperation in various fields.
The Iranian delegation positively assessed the commitments of the two countries in various fields and assured the strengthening of relations.
The two sides emphasized on border issues, strengthening joint cooperation and solving their problems through negotiation and dialogue.
Latest News
Practical work starts on Bakhshabad dam in Farah province
The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, and Minister of Water and Energy, Mullah Abdul Latif Mansoor, inaugurated the commencement of construction on tunnels at the Bakhshabad Dam in Farah province, the deputy PM’s office for economic affairs said on Twitter.
Baradar, speaking at the opening ceremony, emphasized the crucial significance of the Bakhshabad Dam for Farah province and assured their unwavering support for its completion. He stressed that their commitment extended beyond mere words, and they would earnestly carry out the necessary tasks.
Baradar highlighted their responsibility to address the challenges faced by the people of Farah and they should have tried last year to have the water controlled this year.
The Islamic Emirate has inherited a multitude of long-standing issues that cannot be instantly resolved, he said.
The reconstruction of Afghanistan’s economic infrastructure demands extensive efforts, and said he has begun working towards witnessing positive developments in the economic domain.
During his address, Baradar acknowledged the sacrifices made by the people of Farah for the establishment of the Islamic system. He underscored the importance of addressing their concerns and executing major projects that would alleviate their economic hardships.
Utilizing available resources, he pledged to complete the remaining tasks of the Bakhshabad Dam and urged the contractor to demonstrate trustworthiness and dedication in their responsibilities.
Baradar assured the entire nation that the IEA was dedicated and honest, committed to the country’s development and prosperity, and asked them to stand shoulder-by-shoulder with the government in the reconstruction of the country.
The Bakhshabad Dam, with its forthcoming completion, holds the capacity to irrigate 68,590 hectares of agricultural land through a 50 km canal on the right side and a 52 km canal on the left side.
