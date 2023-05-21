Military helicopter crashes in north Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 21, 2023)

A British man is offering tourist holidays to Afghanistan despite the UK government’s advice against all travel to the country, Daily Mail reported.

Freelance cameraman Joe Sheffer is charging £4,000 per person for the tours through his company Safarat Tours, which he founded with former colleague Noori Qadtullah.

The pair took their first group of tourists to Afghanistan last October and Sheffer says a “bigger group” is set to travel in the coming weeks.

Sheffer said this tour will include “a mix of people, some for whom it’s a bucket list item, others have been engaged with Afghanistan for a while.”

He said that he had been able to get insurance cover irrespective of the advice against travel issued by the Foreign Office.

The “meat of the trip” will be Kandahar and Helmand in southern Afghanistan, Sheffer said.

He also plans to take a big group in the autumn, including a photographer from the New York Times.