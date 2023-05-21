Latest News
First Hajj flight departs from Kabul
The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs (MoHRA) said that the first flight carrying 346 pilgrims left Kabul for Saudi Arabia on Saturday where the group will take part in the holy ritual.
A number of senior Islamic Emirate leaders including Prime Minister, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir; Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister; and the Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs were at the airport for the event.
The ministry said the process of seeing off Afghan pilgrims to perform Hajj had started from the capital and the process will soon start from other zones. According to the ministry, government officials and employees of the Ministry of Hajj were part of the first group who left for Saudi Arabia.
The ministry said that Kabir asked the Afghan pilgrims to offer prayers for peace, prosperity and sustainability of Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation meanwhile has said that it will transport about 30,000 Afghan pilgrims to Saudi Arabia this year to perform Hajj.
“Around 30,000 pilgrims from Afghanistan will visit Saudi Arabia to attend the Hajj ceremony this year,” the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry has said the cost for each pilgrim was 340,000 AFN (about $4,000).
The contract for transportation of Hajj pilgrims had been signed between MoHRA and Kam Air Company earlier.
Latest News
Afghan, Iranian defense delegations wrap up two days of talks
Two days of talks between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) defense ministry and Iran’s deputy chief of army staff Bahram Hussaini Mutlaq wrapped up in Kabul on Sunday.
The ministry of defense said talks were held between the two sides on border issues and it was agreed that coordination was needed between the two neighboring countries.
Mutlaq also met with Haji Mali Khan Seddigh, the IEA’s deputy chief of staff.
A statement noted that during the talks, the Afghan side said it sought “good relations with Iran and was committed to neighborly cooperation in different areas”.
The Iranian delegation, in turn, stressed Iran’s determination to forge good ties with Afghanistan, it added.
Latest News
Military helicopter crashes in northern Afghanistan
An Afghanistan army helicopter crashed in northern Samangan province on Sunday, killing two pilots, the Ministry of Defense said.
The MD-530 helicopter, which took off from Mazar-e-Sharif airport, was flying to Samangan when it hit an electricity pylon in Khulm district in the province, the ministry said in a statement.
Two pilots were killed as a result of the crash, the statement added.
Latest News
British man offers tourist holidays to Afghanistan
A British man is offering tourist holidays to Afghanistan despite the UK government’s advice against all travel to the country, Daily Mail reported.
Freelance cameraman Joe Sheffer is charging £4,000 per person for the tours through his company Safarat Tours, which he founded with former colleague Noori Qadtullah.
The pair took their first group of tourists to Afghanistan last October and Sheffer says a “bigger group” is set to travel in the coming weeks.
Sheffer said this tour will include “a mix of people, some for whom it’s a bucket list item, others have been engaged with Afghanistan for a while.”
He said that he had been able to get insurance cover irrespective of the advice against travel issued by the Foreign Office.
The “meat of the trip” will be Kandahar and Helmand in southern Afghanistan, Sheffer said.
He also plans to take a big group in the autumn, including a photographer from the New York Times.
