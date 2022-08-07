World
Bus crash in Croatia leaves 12 Polish pilgrims dead, 32 injured
Twelve people were killed in Croatia on Saturday when a Polish bus filled with religious pilgrims slipped off a road and crashed near Varazdin, authorities said, Reuters reported.
Thirty-two people were injured in the crash which happened at 5:40 a.m. (0340 GMT) on the highway between Varazdin, in northwest Croatia, and capital Zagreb.
Croatian Health Minister Vili Beros said 19 people were in a serious condition.
According to Reuters Marcin Przydacz, deputy head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, who was travelling to the site on Saturday, said the injured were being treated at five hospitals in Croatia.
He said there were 44 Polish pilgrims on the bus driving from Poland to Medjugorje, a Roman Catholic shrine in southern Bosnia, including two drivers. Among them were three priests and six nuns, a ministry spokesman said.
Police cleared the area where the accident took place after firefighters and medical teams recovered all the occupants of the vehicle which had Warsaw registration plates, read the report.
Polish police officers, in Croatia as part of project “Safe Tourist Destination” project, were helping Croatian authorities in communicating with the survivors.
An investigation has been started into the cause of the accident.
World
Taiwan official leading missile production dies of heart attack
The deputy head of Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, succumbing to a heart attack, according to the official Central News Agency.
Ou Yang Li-hsing, deputy head of the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, had died in a hotel room in southern Taiwan, CNA reported.
Authorities said 57-year-old Ou Yang died of a heart attack and the hotel room showed no sign of any ‘intrusion’, CNA said.
His family said he had a history of heart disease and had a cardiac stent, according to the report, Reuters reported.
Ou Yang was on a business trip to the southern county of Pingtung, CNA said, adding that he had assumed the post early this year to supervise various missile production projects.
The military-owned body is working to more than double its yearly missile production capacity to close to 500 this year, as the island boosts its combat power amid what it sees as China’s growing military threat.
World
Four people critically injured in lightning strike near White House
Four people were in critical condition on Thursday after a lightning strike at Washington’s Lafayette Square in front of the White House, Reuters quoted a D.C. fire official said.
The injured – two adult males and two adult females – were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries, Vito Maggiolo, a D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson, said.
According to Reuters Lafayette Square, a seven-acre public park that lies directly north of the White House, is often crowded with visitors, especially in the summer months. The lightning struck the four people near a tree that stands yards away from the fence that surrounds the presidential residence and offices.
Temperatures in Washington exceeded 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32.2 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, although, with the high humidity, the heat felt like more than 100F, forecasters said. A violent thunderstorm swept through the capital late in the day, read the report.
Officers of the U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Park Police, which have a regular presence in the square, went to the assistance of the victims immediately, Maggiolo said.
World
Taiwan military will react appropriately to ‘enemy situation’
Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Thursday its military will continue to reinforce its alertness level and will react appropriately to the “enemy situation”.
China is carrying out targeted military drills in zones around Taiwan for several days this week in response to the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Reuters reported.
Taiwan’s military is closely monitoring the “enemy situation” in the Taiwan Strait and near Taiwan’s outlying islands and all of its troops are carrying out daily training as usual, the Taiwan defence ministry statement added.
Work starts on new road to ease traffic in Kabul city
IEA releases water from Kamal Khan dam for Iran
President Biden tests negative for Covid-19
Bus crash in Croatia leaves 12 Polish pilgrims dead, 32 injured
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with ‘bot’ info
UAE set to run Kabul airport in deal with IEA: sources
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
Ryan Moran appointed as Afghanistan fielding coach
Nine die in Nuristan flashfloods
IEA’s acting minister of foreign affairs visits Badakhshan province
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
$40 million cash aid package arrives in Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ministry of mines reports AFN 13.2 billion in revenue generated in one year
-
Latest News5 days ago
Chopper on relief mission missing in Balochistan, Pakistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Reactions to reported killing of al Qaeda leader Zawahiri
-
Health5 days ago
South Korea develops nanotech tattoo as health monitoring device
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Cartwheel Galaxy’s dusty glory captured by James Webb space telescope
-
Latest News5 days ago
Islamic Emirate committed to fighting ISIS in Afghanistan: Haqqani
-
World4 days ago
Wreckage of missing Pakistan Army helicopter found, all 6 onboard dead