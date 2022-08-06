World
Taiwan official leading missile production dies of heart attack
The deputy head of Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, succumbing to a heart attack, according to the official Central News Agency.
Ou Yang Li-hsing, deputy head of the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, had died in a hotel room in southern Taiwan, CNA reported.
Authorities said 57-year-old Ou Yang died of a heart attack and the hotel room showed no sign of any ‘intrusion’, CNA said.
His family said he had a history of heart disease and had a cardiac stent, according to the report, Reuters reported.
Ou Yang was on a business trip to the southern county of Pingtung, CNA said, adding that he had assumed the post early this year to supervise various missile production projects.
The military-owned body is working to more than double its yearly missile production capacity to close to 500 this year, as the island boosts its combat power amid what it sees as China’s growing military threat.
Four people critically injured in lightning strike near White House
Four people were in critical condition on Thursday after a lightning strike at Washington’s Lafayette Square in front of the White House, Reuters quoted a D.C. fire official said.
The injured – two adult males and two adult females – were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries, Vito Maggiolo, a D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson, said.
According to Reuters Lafayette Square, a seven-acre public park that lies directly north of the White House, is often crowded with visitors, especially in the summer months. The lightning struck the four people near a tree that stands yards away from the fence that surrounds the presidential residence and offices.
Temperatures in Washington exceeded 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32.2 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, although, with the high humidity, the heat felt like more than 100F, forecasters said. A violent thunderstorm swept through the capital late in the day, read the report.
Officers of the U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Park Police, which have a regular presence in the square, went to the assistance of the victims immediately, Maggiolo said.
Taiwan military will react appropriately to ‘enemy situation’
Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Thursday its military will continue to reinforce its alertness level and will react appropriately to the “enemy situation”.
China is carrying out targeted military drills in zones around Taiwan for several days this week in response to the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Reuters reported.
Taiwan’s military is closely monitoring the “enemy situation” in the Taiwan Strait and near Taiwan’s outlying islands and all of its troops are carrying out daily training as usual, the Taiwan defence ministry statement added.
Wreckage of missing Pakistan Army helicopter found, all 6 onboard dead
The wreckage of the Pakistan Army helicopter that went missing in Balochistan over night Tuesday was found near Musa Goth in the Lasbela district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
All six onboard were killed, the media affairs wing of the armed forces tweeted.
It added that the accident occurred due to bad weather, as per initial investigations.
According to Dawn News, the chopper had been on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan when it lost contact with air traffic control.
Six individuals were on board including Commander XII Corps Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan.
Military personnel and equipment, including helicopters, have been engaged in relief operations in the flood-hit districts of Balochistan for weeks now, Dawn News reported.
