Four people critically injured in lightning strike near White House
Four people were in critical condition on Thursday after a lightning strike at Washington’s Lafayette Square in front of the White House, Reuters quoted a D.C. fire official said.
The injured – two adult males and two adult females – were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries, Vito Maggiolo, a D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson, said.
According to Reuters Lafayette Square, a seven-acre public park that lies directly north of the White House, is often crowded with visitors, especially in the summer months. The lightning struck the four people near a tree that stands yards away from the fence that surrounds the presidential residence and offices.
Temperatures in Washington exceeded 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32.2 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, although, with the high humidity, the heat felt like more than 100F, forecasters said. A violent thunderstorm swept through the capital late in the day, read the report.
Officers of the U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Park Police, which have a regular presence in the square, went to the assistance of the victims immediately, Maggiolo said.
Taiwan military will react appropriately to ‘enemy situation’
Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Thursday its military will continue to reinforce its alertness level and will react appropriately to the “enemy situation”.
China is carrying out targeted military drills in zones around Taiwan for several days this week in response to the visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Reuters reported.
Taiwan’s military is closely monitoring the “enemy situation” in the Taiwan Strait and near Taiwan’s outlying islands and all of its troops are carrying out daily training as usual, the Taiwan defence ministry statement added.
Wreckage of missing Pakistan Army helicopter found, all 6 onboard dead
The wreckage of the Pakistan Army helicopter that went missing in Balochistan over night Tuesday was found near Musa Goth in the Lasbela district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
All six onboard were killed, the media affairs wing of the armed forces tweeted.
It added that the accident occurred due to bad weather, as per initial investigations.
According to Dawn News, the chopper had been on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan when it lost contact with air traffic control.
Six individuals were on board including Commander XII Corps Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan.
Military personnel and equipment, including helicopters, have been engaged in relief operations in the flood-hit districts of Balochistan for weeks now, Dawn News reported.
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odessa
The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set off from the port of Odessa on Monday under an internationally brokered deal that is expected to release large stores of Ukrainian crops to foreign markets and ease a growing hunger crisis.
The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni left Odessa for Lebanon, Turkey’s defense ministry said. A statement from the United Nations said the Razoni was carrying over 26,000 tons of corn, AP reported.
“Today Ukraine, together with partners, is taking another step towards preventing world hunger,” said Alexander Kubrakov, the Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure.
He said it would also help Ukraine.
“Unlocking ports will provide at least $1 billion in foreign exchange revenue to the economy and an opportunity for the agricultural sector to plan for next year,” Kubrakov said.
The Turkish ministry statement said other ships would also depart Ukraine’s ports through the safe corridors in line with deals signed in Istanbul on July 22.
Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the U.N. clearing the way for Ukraine — one of the world’s key breadbaskets — to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural goods that have been stuck in Black Sea ports because of Russia’s invasion.
The deals also allow Russia to exports grain and fertilizers.
South Korea launches first lunar orbiter
IEA to complete Afghan-Uzbek-Pak railway line
IEA was ‘unaware’ of al-Zawahiri having been in Kabul
Ariana Afghan Airlines resumes flights to India
Herat girls call for reopening of their schools
UAE set to run Kabul airport in deal with IEA: sources
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
Ryan Moran appointed as Afghanistan fielding coach
Nine die in Nuristan flashfloods
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
