Campaign to round up beggars launched in Mazar-e-Sharif
Local officials in Balkh say that after Kabul and Kandahar, a campaign to round up beggars has started in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif and they have identified at least 100 beggars on the first day.
The campaign is launched following a decree issued by Maulvi Hibatullah Akhundzada, leader of the Islamic Emirate, on rounding up of beggars.
“We will refer the beggars to the relevant institutions. The disabled and injured will be referred to the Martyrs and Disabled Department. The destitute and the homeless will be referred to Afghan Red Crescent Society,” Faizullah Faizi, the head of the beggars rounding up committee in Balkh, said.
Faizi added that after biometric registration, people who have skills will be able to get jobs, and children will have the opportunity to get an education.
And for beggars who are unable to work, the monthly allowance will be set at 2,000 Afghanis.
Meanwhile, Zabihullah Noorani, Director of Information and Culture of Balkh, said efforts will be made to improve the life of beggars.
Ahmad Raza Nasiri, director of Afghan Red Crescent Society in the north zone, also stated that cash allowance for the beggars is handed over to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps.
Meanwhile, some people who do begging in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif say that they beg due to lack of job opportunities, poverty and hunger.
IEA moves spokesman’s office to Kandahar
The main spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will move his office from the capital to the southern city of Kandahar, the information ministry said on Wednesday.
The move, seen as a sign of the growing importance of Kandahar, is home to the IEA’s supreme leader, and is the historical birthplace of the IEA.
Supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada lives there and rarely makes public visits to Kabul, about 450 km to the north, where national government offices, the cabinet and the acting prime minister are based.
“Zabihullah Mujahid and Samangani are both transferred to Kandahar,” said Abdul Maten Qanee, a spokesperson for the information ministry, referring to Innamullah Samangani, a deputy spokesman.
The information ministry did not elaborate on the reason for the move but it suggests more prominence for those officials based in Kandahar.
Major decisions have come from Akhundzada in Kandahar and been implemented by ministries in Kabul, officials have said.
Mujahid has for years been one of the main public voices of the IEA, including during the insurgency, which ended when they took over as U.S.-led foreign forces withdrew in 2021.
Dozens of state vehicles collected from irresponsible people in western provinces
The Military Vehicle Collection Commission of the 207th Al-Farooq Army Corps has collected dozens of state vehicles that were being used by irresponsible people in Afghanistan’s western provinces.
In a statement, the press department of this army corps has said that recently all the vehicles collected from Herat, Farah and Badghis provinces have been transferred to this army corps.
According to the statement, the work on the repair of these vehicles is going on and efforts are being made to restore all the vehicles and make them available to the security forces.
The collected vehicles include Ranger, Humvee, International, and Strike vehicles.
Bayat Foundation distributes another round of food aid to the needy in Kabul
Bayat Foundation distributed food parcels to dozens of needy families in Kabul on Thursday as part of their ongoing campaign to provide aid during Ramazan.
Bayat Foundation officials said that aid packages include flour, rice and oil.
According to foundation officials, this assistance was provided following a transparent and thorough survey to identify those in need.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of the Bayat Foundation, emphasized that these donations will continue until the end of the holy month of Ramazan and that the campaign is also being rolled out in other provinces.
“We distribute food items including flour, rice and oil to deserving people in Kabul whose names are on the list already prepared by the Bayat Foundation team,” said Mohammad Ismail.
“Bayat Foundation’s donations continue in Kabul and other provinces on the occasion of the holy month of Ramazan,” he added.
Recipients of the aid thanked the Bayat Foundation and called on other organizations to also provide people with assistance.
“Thanks to Bayat Foundation for helping and we ask other foundations to help as well,” said one Kabul recipient.
Bayat Foundation helps the needy not only during the holy month of Ramazan, but also during times of natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes. The foundation has helped thousands of families in the last two decades and played an active role in the reconstruction of hospitals, as well as health and educational centers.
