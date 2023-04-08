Campaign to round up beggars launched in Mazar-e-Sharif

(Last Updated On: April 8, 2023)

Local officials in Balkh say that after Kabul and Kandahar, a campaign to round up beggars has started in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif and they have identified at least 100 beggars on the first day.

The campaign is launched following a decree issued by Maulvi Hibatullah Akhundzada, leader of the Islamic Emirate, on rounding up of beggars.

“We will refer the beggars to the relevant institutions. The disabled and injured will be referred to the Martyrs and Disabled Department. The destitute and the homeless will be referred to Afghan Red Crescent Society,” Faizullah Faizi, the head of the beggars rounding up committee in Balkh, said.

Faizi added that after biometric registration, people who have skills will be able to get jobs, and children will have the opportunity to get an education.

And for beggars who are unable to work, the monthly allowance will be set at 2,000 Afghanis.

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Noorani, Director of Information and Culture of Balkh, said efforts will be made to improve the life of beggars.

Ahmad Raza Nasiri, director of Afghan Red Crescent Society in the north zone, also stated that cash allowance for the beggars is handed over to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps.

Meanwhile, some people who do begging in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif say that they beg due to lack of job opportunities, poverty and hunger.