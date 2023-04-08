Lavrov to attend regional meeting on Afghanistan in Samarkand

(Last Updated On: April 8, 2023)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the fourth foreign ministers’ meeting of the neighboring countries of Afghanistan, due in Samarkand on April 13, TASS news agency reported on Saturday.

“The fourth ministerial conference of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries (with the participation of Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) is scheduled for April 13 in Samarkand (Uzbekistan). The Russian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov,” Russian foreign ministry said.

The meeting will discuss further steps by regional partners to facilitate an Afghan political settlement and stabilize the humanitarian and socio-economic situation in the country, the ministry specified.

“Given the complicated security situation and growing terrorist activity and drug production in Afghanistan, the coordination of counter-terrorist and anti-drug efforts of the region’s countries is especially important,” the Foreign Ministry said. “Special attention will be paid to regional economic integration and implementation of transport and energy projects with the participation of Kabul in accordance with previously reached agreements.”