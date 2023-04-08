Trump blasts ‘moron’ Biden after White House blames him for Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 8, 2023)

Former US president Donald Trump blasted President Biden as the “biggest moron” after the White House blamed him for the disastrous 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“These Morons in the White House, who are systematically destroying our Country, headed up by the biggest Moron of them all, Hopeless Joe Biden, have a new disinformation game they are playing – Blame ‘TRUMP’ for their grossly incompetent SURRENDER in Afghanistan,” Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday.

“I watched this disaster unfold just like everyone else. I saw them take out the Military FIRST, GIVE $85 Billion of military equipment, allow killing of our soldiers, and leave Americans behind. Biden is responsible, no one else!”

The White House in a new report blames the chaotic evacuation on Trump’s administration promising the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) that US forces would leave the country by May 2021.

It said Biden’s “choices for how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created” by Trump.