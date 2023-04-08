Latest News
Trump blasts ‘moron’ Biden after White House blames him for Afghanistan
Former US president Donald Trump blasted President Biden as the “biggest moron” after the White House blamed him for the disastrous 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“These Morons in the White House, who are systematically destroying our Country, headed up by the biggest Moron of them all, Hopeless Joe Biden, have a new disinformation game they are playing – Blame ‘TRUMP’ for their grossly incompetent SURRENDER in Afghanistan,” Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday.
“I watched this disaster unfold just like everyone else. I saw them take out the Military FIRST, GIVE $85 Billion of military equipment, allow killing of our soldiers, and leave Americans behind. Biden is responsible, no one else!”
The White House in a new report blames the chaotic evacuation on Trump’s administration promising the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) that US forces would leave the country by May 2021.
It said Biden’s “choices for how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created” by Trump.
Latest News
Lavrov to attend regional meeting on Afghanistan in Samarkand
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the fourth foreign ministers’ meeting of the neighboring countries of Afghanistan, due in Samarkand on April 13, TASS news agency reported on Saturday.
“The fourth ministerial conference of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries (with the participation of Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) is scheduled for April 13 in Samarkand (Uzbekistan). The Russian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov,” Russian foreign ministry said.
The meeting will discuss further steps by regional partners to facilitate an Afghan political settlement and stabilize the humanitarian and socio-economic situation in the country, the ministry specified.
“Given the complicated security situation and growing terrorist activity and drug production in Afghanistan, the coordination of counter-terrorist and anti-drug efforts of the region’s countries is especially important,” the Foreign Ministry said. “Special attention will be paid to regional economic integration and implementation of transport and energy projects with the participation of Kabul in accordance with previously reached agreements.”
Latest News
Campaign to round up beggars launched in Mazar-e-Sharif
Local officials in Balkh say that after Kabul and Kandahar, a campaign to round up beggars has started in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif and they have identified at least 100 beggars on the first day.
The campaign is launched following a decree issued by Maulvi Hibatullah Akhundzada, leader of the Islamic Emirate, on rounding up of beggars.
“We will refer the beggars to the relevant institutions. The disabled and injured will be referred to the Martyrs and Disabled Department. The destitute and the homeless will be referred to Afghan Red Crescent Society,” Faizullah Faizi, the head of the beggars rounding up committee in Balkh, said.
Faizi added that after biometric registration, people who have skills will be able to get jobs, and children will have the opportunity to get an education.
And for beggars who are unable to work, the monthly allowance will be set at 2,000 Afghanis.
Meanwhile, Zabihullah Noorani, Director of Information and Culture of Balkh, said efforts will be made to improve the life of beggars.
Ahmad Raza Nasiri, director of Afghan Red Crescent Society in the north zone, also stated that cash allowance for the beggars is handed over to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps.
Meanwhile, some people who do begging in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif say that they beg due to lack of job opportunities, poverty and hunger.
Latest News
IEA moves spokesman’s office to Kandahar
The main spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will move his office from the capital to the southern city of Kandahar, the information ministry said on Wednesday.
The move, seen as a sign of the growing importance of Kandahar, is home to the IEA’s supreme leader, and is the historical birthplace of the IEA.
Supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada lives there and rarely makes public visits to Kabul, about 450 km to the north, where national government offices, the cabinet and the acting prime minister are based.
“Zabihullah Mujahid and Samangani are both transferred to Kandahar,” said Abdul Maten Qanee, a spokesperson for the information ministry, referring to Innamullah Samangani, a deputy spokesman.
The information ministry did not elaborate on the reason for the move but it suggests more prominence for those officials based in Kandahar.
Major decisions have come from Akhundzada in Kandahar and been implemented by ministries in Kabul, officials have said.
Mujahid has for years been one of the main public voices of the IEA, including during the insurgency, which ended when they took over as U.S.-led foreign forces withdrew in 2021.
