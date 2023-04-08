Latest News
OIC urges IEA to revisit ban on Afghan women working with UN
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to revisit the “unacceptable” decision to ban women from working with the United Nations.
“The new edict will intensify the successive restrictive measures imposed on women and girls, including banning them from education, government jobs, and from working for non-governmental organizations,” OIC said in a statement.
It said that the ban is a counter-productive decision with potentially consequential ramifications not just for Afghan women, but more significantly for UN humanitarian operations across the country.
“The General Secretariat calls on de facto authorities to revisit this unacceptable decision and allow Afghans, both men and women, to partake in the reconstruction of their country after decades of violent conflict and socio-economic vulnerability,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief in a statement said that the decision places women in an increasingly vulnerable position and have “direct and life-threatening repercussions, as banning women from work disrupts the delivery of humanitarian aid, basic needs and services to large parts of the entire Afghan population, including women, children and men.”
Josep Borrell noted that this is happening while Afghanistan continues to face one of the worst economic and humanitarian crises in the world, with more than 28 million or two thirds of the population in need of humanitarian assistance and millions of Afghans already on the verge of famine.
“The EU calls upon the Taliban (IEA) to deliver on their promises and prove their ability to respect and protect the human rights and provide basic services for the entire population of Afghanistan, in line with their earlier statements and promises,” Borrell said.
Latest News
More than 200 Afghan detainees return home from Pakistan
Pakistan authorities released 208 Afghan prisoners from the Singh State prison on Friday, foreign ministry officials confirmed, adding that the group has returned home.
The ministry said the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad and the Afghan Consulate in Karachi worked together to secure the release of these detainees.
The statement added that all the prisoners were returned home at the expense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
According to the Afghan consulate general in Karachi, Abdul Jabar Takhari, more than 2,000 Afghan detainees, including women and children, have now been released from Pakistan’s prisons over the past six months.
Many Afghan refugees complain about Pakistan police’s mistreatment of Afghan refugees and of Afghans seeking medical treatment in Pakistan.
Earlier, the Pakistan Human Rights Commission and the UN Refugee Agency urged the government of Pakistan to treat Afghan citizens decently.
Last month, more than 150 prisoners, including women and children, were released from a Karachi prison and returned home. However, hundreds of Afghans remain in Pakistan’s prisons, including women and children.
Latest News
Trump blasts ‘moron’ Biden after White House blames him for Afghanistan
Former US president Donald Trump blasted President Biden as the “biggest moron” after the White House blamed him for the disastrous 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“These Morons in the White House, who are systematically destroying our Country, headed up by the biggest Moron of them all, Hopeless Joe Biden, have a new disinformation game they are playing – Blame ‘TRUMP’ for their grossly incompetent SURRENDER in Afghanistan,” Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday.
“I watched this disaster unfold just like everyone else. I saw them take out the Military FIRST, GIVE $85 Billion of military equipment, allow killing of our soldiers, and leave Americans behind. Biden is responsible, no one else!”
The White House in a new report blames the chaotic evacuation on Trump’s administration promising the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) that US forces would leave the country by May 2021.
It said Biden’s “choices for how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created” by Trump.
Latest News
Lavrov to attend regional meeting on Afghanistan in Samarkand
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the fourth foreign ministers’ meeting of the neighboring countries of Afghanistan, due in Samarkand on April 13, TASS news agency reported on Saturday.
“The fourth ministerial conference of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries (with the participation of Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) is scheduled for April 13 in Samarkand (Uzbekistan). The Russian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov,” Russian foreign ministry said.
The meeting will discuss further steps by regional partners to facilitate an Afghan political settlement and stabilize the humanitarian and socio-economic situation in the country, the ministry specified.
“Given the complicated security situation and growing terrorist activity and drug production in Afghanistan, the coordination of counter-terrorist and anti-drug efforts of the region’s countries is especially important,” the Foreign Ministry said. “Special attention will be paid to regional economic integration and implementation of transport and energy projects with the participation of Kabul in accordance with previously reached agreements.”
