More than 200 Afghan detainees return home from Pakistan

(Last Updated On: April 8, 2023)

Pakistan authorities released 208 Afghan prisoners from the Singh State prison on Friday, foreign ministry officials confirmed, adding that the group has returned home.

The ministry said the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad and the Afghan Consulate in Karachi worked together to secure the release of these detainees.

The statement added that all the prisoners were returned home at the expense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

According to the Afghan consulate general in Karachi, Abdul Jabar Takhari, more than 2,000 Afghan detainees, including women and children, have now been released from Pakistan’s prisons over the past six months.

Many Afghan refugees complain about Pakistan police’s mistreatment of Afghan refugees and of Afghans seeking medical treatment in Pakistan.

Earlier, the Pakistan Human Rights Commission and the UN Refugee Agency urged the government of Pakistan to treat Afghan citizens decently.

Last month, more than 150 prisoners, including women and children, were released from a Karachi prison and returned home. However, hundreds of Afghans remain in Pakistan’s prisons, including women and children.