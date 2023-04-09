Latest News
Dozens of needy families in Kunduz get food aid from Bayat Foundation
The Bayat Foundation extended their food aid campaign for the Holy Month of Ramazan to needy families in Kunduz on Saturday where dozens of food parcels were handed out.
The aid packages included much needed flour, rice and oil, and went to needy families identified through a fair and thorough survey.
“As part of out Ramadan humanitarian aid campaign, Bayat Foundation distributed food to the needy in Kunduz province after a process to identify the families who were in need [of food aid],” Khair Mohammad Saljuqi, the representative of the Bayat Foundation in the northeast of the country, said.
Local officials in Kunduz welcomed Bayat foundation’s initiative and urged other organizations to follow suit.
“We expect other institutions to take the hands of the poor and needy during the Holy Month of Ramazan,” said Ali Khan Ahmadzai, the representative of the Kunduz Directorate of Economy.
Recipients of Bayat Foundation’s aid said that they need food and humanitarian aid more than ever during Ramazan. They also expressed their gratitude for the foundation’s help.
“We had nothing. Our children were hungry. We ask other businesses to help us,” one of the aid recipients said.
Bayat Foundation, in addition to providing Ramazan aid every year, also helps the victims of natural disasters. The charity says however it will continue to provide aid to the needy in the country through Ramazan.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation distributes another round of Ramazan aid packages in Kabul
Bayat Foundation distributed food parcels to dozens of needy families in Kabul on Sunday as part of their ongoing campaign to provide aid during the holy month of Ramazan.
Bayat Foundation officials said that aid packages include flour, rice and oil.
According to foundation officials, this assistance was provided following a transparent and thorough survey to identify those in need.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of the Bayat Foundation, emphasized that these donations will continue until the end of the holy month of Ramazan and that the campaign is also being rolled out in other provinces.
“In continuation of Bayat Foundation’s donations that we had previously distributed in Kabul city due to the holy month of Ramadan, today we came to one of the areas of Kabul city to distribute a quantity of food including flour, oil and rice to the needy families,” said Mohammad Ismail.
“Bayat Foundation’s donations continue in Kabul and other provinces on the occasion of the holy month of Ramazan,” he added.
Recipients of the aid thanked the Bayat Foundation and called on other organizations to also provide people with assistance.
“Many thanks to the Bayat Foundation, which helped us in this blessed month of Ramazan,” said one Kabul recipient.
For nearly two decades, Bayat Foundation provides food and non-food aid to thousands of needy families in the center and provinces every month of Ramazan.
In addition, it helps the needy not only during the holy month of Ramazan, but also during times of natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes. The foundation has helped thousands of families in the last two decades and played an active role in the reconstruction of hospitals, as well as health and educational centers.
Latest News
IEA deputy PM meets Jawzjan athletes
The Islamic Emirate’s deputy prime minister Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi met on Saturday with a number of athletes in Jawzjan province.
At the meeting, the athletes thanked the Islamic Emirate for supporting them and the youths in the country, and that shared some of their problems and challenges with Hanafi, state-run Bakhtar agency reported.
The athletes asked for more support from the Islamic Emirate with the aim of encouraging youths to prevent drugs.
Hanafi meanwhile welcomed the athletes of Jawzjan and assured them that the IEA would further support sports and other sectors in that province.
Latest News
More than 200 Afghan detainees return home from Pakistan
Pakistan authorities released 208 Afghan prisoners from the Singh State prison on Friday, foreign ministry officials confirmed, adding that the group has returned home.
The ministry said the Afghan Embassy in Islamabad and the Afghan Consulate in Karachi worked together to secure the release of these detainees.
The statement added that all the prisoners were returned home at the expense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
According to the Afghan consulate general in Karachi, Abdul Jabar Takhari, more than 2,000 Afghan detainees, including women and children, have now been released from Pakistan’s prisons over the past six months.
Many Afghan refugees complain about Pakistan police’s mistreatment of Afghan refugees and of Afghans seeking medical treatment in Pakistan.
Earlier, the Pakistan Human Rights Commission and the UN Refugee Agency urged the government of Pakistan to treat Afghan citizens decently.
Last month, more than 150 prisoners, including women and children, were released from a Karachi prison and returned home. However, hundreds of Afghans remain in Pakistan’s prisons, including women and children.
Bayat Foundation distributes another round of Ramazan aid packages in Kabul
IEA deputy PM meets Jawzjan athletes
China simulates striking Taiwan on second day of drills
Dozens of needy families in Kunduz get food aid from Bayat Foundation
Iran installs cameras in public places to identify, penalise unveiled women
Kunduz commerce department’s revenues rise by 48%
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in U-19 Tri-Series opener
Fire kills 10 members of family in Pakistan
North Korea claims almost 800,000 have signed up to fight against US
Afghanistan Under-19s beat Bangladesh by 158 runs in first ODI
Tahawol: Pakistan launching operation against terrorism
Saar: US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Saar: IEA ban Afghan women from working for UN discussed
Tahawol: Russia, Tajikistan drills near Afghan border discussed
Saar: Fate of Afghanistan seat at UN discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Shakib Al Hasan opts out of IPL 2023
-
Latest News5 days ago
Russia and Tajikistan launch joint military drills near Afghan border
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN Afghan staff told to stay home as IEA signals UN female ban
-
Regional4 days ago
Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China, say media, officials
-
Sport4 days ago
IPL: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals in Match 7 of IPL 2023
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
1st moon crew in 50 years includes woman, Black astronaut
-
Sport3 days ago
IPL: Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by five runs
-
Business4 days ago
Misunderstanding of Afghanistan sanctions crippling local businesses: NRC report