Dozens of needy families in Kunduz get food aid from Bayat Foundation

(Last Updated On: April 9, 2023)

The Bayat Foundation extended their food aid campaign for the Holy Month of Ramazan to needy families in Kunduz on Saturday where dozens of food parcels were handed out.

The aid packages included much needed flour, rice and oil, and went to needy families identified through a fair and thorough survey.

“As part of out Ramadan humanitarian aid campaign, Bayat Foundation distributed food to the needy in Kunduz province after a process to identify the families who were in need [of food aid],” Khair Mohammad Saljuqi, the representative of the Bayat Foundation in the northeast of the country, said.

Local officials in Kunduz welcomed Bayat foundation’s initiative and urged other organizations to follow suit.

“We expect other institutions to take the hands of the poor and needy during the Holy Month of Ramazan,” said Ali Khan Ahmadzai, the representative of the Kunduz Directorate of Economy.

Recipients of Bayat Foundation’s aid said that they need food and humanitarian aid more than ever during Ramazan. They also expressed their gratitude for the foundation’s help.

“We had nothing. Our children were hungry. We ask other businesses to help us,” one of the aid recipients said.

Bayat Foundation, in addition to providing Ramazan aid every year, also helps the victims of natural disasters. The charity says however it will continue to provide aid to the needy in the country through Ramazan.