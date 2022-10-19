Campher the hero as Ireland chase down Scotland in Hobart

(Last Updated On: October 19, 2022)

Curtis Campher and George Dockrell combined for a 119-run partnership to guide Ireland to an unlikely six-wicket victory over Scotland in Hobart on Wednesday.

Curtis Campher and George Dockrell worked superbly in tandem to successfully guide Ireland’s run chase home.

The duo came to the crease with their side in a spot of bother at 61/4 and needing to score at greater than 10 runs per over to claim an unlikely victory.

But Campher (69 off 32 deliveries) and Dockrell (39 off 27) kept their cool, running hard between the wickets, finding the gap when required and even clearing the fence with some massive hitting to help Ireland to their first victory of the tournament.

Their 119-run stand was achieved from just 57 deliveries, with Campher – who was also the pick of the Ireland bowlers with figures of 2/9 – hitting a trio of consecutive boundaries from the penultimate over to clinch a famous victory.

