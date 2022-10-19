Sport
Campher the hero as Ireland chase down Scotland in Hobart
Curtis Campher and George Dockrell combined for a 119-run partnership to guide Ireland to an unlikely six-wicket victory over Scotland in Hobart on Wednesday.
Curtis Campher and George Dockrell worked superbly in tandem to successfully guide Ireland’s run chase home.
The duo came to the crease with their side in a spot of bother at 61/4 and needing to score at greater than 10 runs per over to claim an unlikely victory.
But Campher (69 off 32 deliveries) and Dockrell (39 off 27) kept their cool, running hard between the wickets, finding the gap when required and even clearing the fence with some massive hitting to help Ireland to their first victory of the tournament.
Their 119-run stand was achieved from just 57 deliveries, with Campher – who was also the pick of the Ireland bowlers with figures of 2/9 – hitting a trio of consecutive boundaries from the penultimate over to clinch a famous victory.
Featured
Shaheen Afridi’s yorker sends Gurbaz to nearby hospital
Shaheen Afridi’s yorker in Wednesday’s T20 World Cup warm up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan sent Afghan player Rahmanullah Gurbaz to a nearby hospital for X-rays and a scan.
Pakistan pacer Afridi made his much-awaited return from a knee injury during a T20 World Cup warm-up game against England last week.
In the second warm-up game against Afghanistan, Shaheen struck twice in as many overs to give Pakistan a flying start. He dismissed Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai.
Shaheen bowled a toe-crushing yorker to Gurbaz, who was in immense pain after being struck on the left foot.
The play was stopped for a while as the physios came out to check on Gurbaz.
He was eventually carried off the field by a substitute fielder and taken to a nearby hospital. He was later seen back at the stadium, this time sporting what appeared to be a supportive cast on his leg.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan went on to post a total of 154 for six, thanks largely to skipper Mohammad Nabi’s unbeaten knock of 51.
After being put into bat, Afghanistan were reeling at 82 for six after Shaheen and Haris Rauf had rattled the top-order.
However, Nabi and Usman Ghani added 72 runs for the seventh wicket, taking Afghanistan to a strong total.
In reply, Pakistan were 19/0 in 2.2 overs before rain brought the match to an end.
Sport
Netherlands eye Super 12 berth following victory over Namibia
The Netherlands have leapt to the top of Group A and are well placed to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup following their nail-biting five-wicket triumph over Namibia in Geelong on Tuesday.
It came down to the final over with the Netherlands needing six to win and experienced all-rounder Bas de Leede held his nerve and made sure he did enough to clinch the Player of the Match award by guiding his side home with three balls remaining.
It was an excellent team performance from the Netherlands, with skipper Scott Edwards rotating his bowlers well to ensure Namibia could muster just 121/6 in good conditions at Kardinia Park.
The European side used seven different bowlers to put the clamps on their opponents, with de Leede (2/18) the main beneficiary and the only bowler to pick up multiple wickets for the winners.
Opening duo Vikramjit Singh (39) and Max O’Dowd (35) got the Netherlands off to a bright start and the victory target was always within reach, with de Leede’s steady knock of 30* enough to overcome a late wobble.
The victory sees the Netherlands move to the top of Group A and they can clinch a berth at the Super 12 stage by defeating Sri Lanka in their final group match on Thursday.
While the narrow loss was not ideal for Gerhard Erasmus’ talented side, they are still in the mix to make it through to the Super 12 stage if they can win their final match on Thursday against the UAE.
Namibia will enter that contest knowing what they need to do to qualify, given Sri Lanka take on the Netherlands in the other group match at the same venue in Geelong earlier in the day.
Sport
Afghanistan stun Bangladesh in World Cup warm-up game
Afghanistan bowlers got rid of Bangladesh after setting them up to chase 161 runs in T20 World Cup 2022’s warm-up game in Australia on Monday.
Bangladesh’s batting line collapsed while chasing as Afghanistan’s bowlers were in full rhythm.
Fareed Ahmed led the bowling chart by bagging three wickets followed by Fazalhaq Farooqi’s two wickets. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mohammad Nabi shared a wicket apiece.
Mosaddek Hossain scored the highest 29 runs off 33 balls including two boundaries and as many sixes as Bangladesh could only score 98-9 in 20 overs.
Earlier, Ibrahim Zadran (46) and Nabi (41*) led Afghanistan to 160-7 in 20 overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 26.
For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed bagged three wickets, Hasan Mahmud and Shakib Al Hasan took two wickets each.
Iran ready to host extraordinary ministerial meeting on Afghanistan
Humanitarian needs of Afghans rising: ICRC Report
World Banks says Afghanistan’s economy adjusting to new realities
Houses rented to kidnappers, Daesh militants ‘will be seized’
New road, rail link sees Chinese cargo arrive in Hairatan after only 11 days
ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 qualifiers continue
China lodges complaint after Biden says U.S. would defend Taiwan
Afghan cricket team heads to UAE for training camp ahead of World Cup
Saar: Afghan refugees’ situation discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over rising poverty in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Unqualified people securing govt posts discussed
Saar: IEA’s recognition discussed
Tahawol: Kabul’s relations with Washington discussed
