Afghanistan’s Gurbaz expected to be fit for team’s opener against England
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper-batter, is expected to play in his team’s T20 World Cup 2022 opener against England on Saturday after scans revealed no signs of a fracture.
A vicious inswinging yorker from Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi struck Gurbaz in the left foot during a warm-up game between the two teams at the Gabba that was eventually abandoned due to rain.
After receiving medical attention, he was carried off the field and later seen with a protective boot on his left foot.
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced in a statement on Wednesday night that he had been cleared of a major injury after being taken to the hospital for scans.
“Team doctor stated that the results are clear with no bone fracture. He will be assessed in the next two days and is expected to be available for our England fixture on Saturday,” ACB said on Twitter.
After a forgettable outing in the T20 World Cup 2021, the 20-year-old looked impressive during the Asia Cup 2022, scoring 152 runs in 5 games and at a strike rate of 163.44.
Along with England, Australia, New Zealand, the winner of Group A in the first round and the runner-up in Group B in the first round, Afghanistan have been placed in Group 1 for the Super 12 round.
The much anticipated match on Saturday can meanwhile be watched in Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
The match against England starts at 15:30 and will be broadcast live.
Campher the hero as Ireland chase down Scotland in Hobart
Curtis Campher and George Dockrell combined for a 119-run partnership to guide Ireland to an unlikely six-wicket victory over Scotland in Hobart on Wednesday.
Curtis Campher and George Dockrell worked superbly in tandem to successfully guide Ireland’s run chase home.
The duo came to the crease with their side in a spot of bother at 61/4 and needing to score at greater than 10 runs per over to claim an unlikely victory.
But Campher (69 off 32 deliveries) and Dockrell (39 off 27) kept their cool, running hard between the wickets, finding the gap when required and even clearing the fence with some massive hitting to help Ireland to their first victory of the tournament.
Their 119-run stand was achieved from just 57 deliveries, with Campher – who was also the pick of the Ireland bowlers with figures of 2/9 – hitting a trio of consecutive boundaries from the penultimate over to clinch a famous victory.
Featured
Shaheen Afridi’s yorker sends Gurbaz to nearby hospital
Shaheen Afridi’s yorker in Wednesday’s T20 World Cup warm up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan sent Afghan player Rahmanullah Gurbaz to a nearby hospital for X-rays and a scan.
Pakistan pacer Afridi made his much-awaited return from a knee injury during a T20 World Cup warm-up game against England last week.
In the second warm-up game against Afghanistan, Shaheen struck twice in as many overs to give Pakistan a flying start. He dismissed Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai.
Shaheen bowled a toe-crushing yorker to Gurbaz, who was in immense pain after being struck on the left foot.
The play was stopped for a while as the physios came out to check on Gurbaz.
He was eventually carried off the field by a substitute fielder and taken to a nearby hospital. He was later seen back at the stadium, this time sporting what appeared to be a supportive cast on his leg.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan went on to post a total of 154 for six, thanks largely to skipper Mohammad Nabi’s unbeaten knock of 51.
After being put into bat, Afghanistan were reeling at 82 for six after Shaheen and Haris Rauf had rattled the top-order.
However, Nabi and Usman Ghani added 72 runs for the seventh wicket, taking Afghanistan to a strong total.
In reply, Pakistan were 19/0 in 2.2 overs before rain brought the match to an end.
Netherlands eye Super 12 berth following victory over Namibia
The Netherlands have leapt to the top of Group A and are well placed to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup following their nail-biting five-wicket triumph over Namibia in Geelong on Tuesday.
It came down to the final over with the Netherlands needing six to win and experienced all-rounder Bas de Leede held his nerve and made sure he did enough to clinch the Player of the Match award by guiding his side home with three balls remaining.
It was an excellent team performance from the Netherlands, with skipper Scott Edwards rotating his bowlers well to ensure Namibia could muster just 121/6 in good conditions at Kardinia Park.
The European side used seven different bowlers to put the clamps on their opponents, with de Leede (2/18) the main beneficiary and the only bowler to pick up multiple wickets for the winners.
Opening duo Vikramjit Singh (39) and Max O’Dowd (35) got the Netherlands off to a bright start and the victory target was always within reach, with de Leede’s steady knock of 30* enough to overcome a late wobble.
The victory sees the Netherlands move to the top of Group A and they can clinch a berth at the Super 12 stage by defeating Sri Lanka in their final group match on Thursday.
While the narrow loss was not ideal for Gerhard Erasmus’ talented side, they are still in the mix to make it through to the Super 12 stage if they can win their final match on Thursday against the UAE.
Namibia will enter that contest knowing what they need to do to qualify, given Sri Lanka take on the Netherlands in the other group match at the same venue in Geelong earlier in the day.
