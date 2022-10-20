Afghanistan’s Gurbaz expected to be fit for team’s opener against England

(Last Updated On: October 20, 2022)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper-batter, is expected to play in his team’s T20 World Cup 2022 opener against England on Saturday after scans revealed no signs of a fracture.

A vicious inswinging yorker from Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi struck Gurbaz in the left foot during a warm-up game between the two teams at the Gabba that was eventually abandoned due to rain.

After receiving medical attention, he was carried off the field and later seen with a protective boot on his left foot.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced in a statement on Wednesday night that he had been cleared of a major injury after being taken to the hospital for scans.

“Team doctor stated that the results are clear with no bone fracture. He will be assessed in the next two days and is expected to be available for our England fixture on Saturday,” ACB said on Twitter.

After a forgettable outing in the T20 World Cup 2021, the 20-year-old looked impressive during the Asia Cup 2022, scoring 152 runs in 5 games and at a strike rate of 163.44.

Along with England, Australia, New Zealand, the winner of Group A in the first round and the runner-up in Group B in the first round, Afghanistan have been placed in Group 1 for the Super 12 round.

The much anticipated match on Saturday can meanwhile be watched in Afghanistan on Ariana Television.

The match against England starts at 15:30 and will be broadcast live.

CLICK HERE for the full broadcasting schedule on Ariana Television