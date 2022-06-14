World
Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID after Americas summit
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 – his second bout with the illness this year – but that he was feeling OK and isolating, per health guidelines.
Trudeau was at the Summit of the Americas in California last week, where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders to discuss issues impacting the region. He returned to Ottawa on Saturday.
“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots,” Trudeau said in a tweet, urging others to get vaccinated or boosted, if eligible.
“Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves,” he said.
Trudeau met with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday and later attended a luncheon hosted by Biden, according to his itinerary. Biden was not a close contact, a White Official said on Monday.
Trudeau’s itinerary also included bilateral meetings with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader on Friday.
Trudeau’s positive test comes just days after his government said it would suspend random COVID testing at Canada’s airports for the rest of June to help ease long travel wait times.
The ruling Liberals have faced criticism over their ongoing pandemic restrictions, including barring unvaccinated people from traveling on airplanes and vaccine mandates for federal civil servants.
Earlier this year, anti-vaccine mandate protesters occupied the streets outside the Prime Minister’s office and Canada’s parliament buildings, using hundreds of trucks and other vehicles to clog Ottawa’s downtown core for three weeks.
They were cleared out in mid-February after Trudeau invoked rarely used emergency powers.
Trudeau, 50, previously tested positive for COVID in January. In March 2020, Trudeau ran the country while self-isolating for 14 days after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive.
World
Dozens injured in Iran chemical factory explosion
An explosion at a chemical factory in southern Iran injured over 100 people, the country’s state TV reported Tuesday.
According to local media, a leak from an ammonium tank caused the blast on Monday evening in the southern city of Firouzabad in Fars province, about 770 kilometers south of the capital, Tehran.
Firemen were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, the report added.
According to the chief of the provincial health department, Vahid Hosseini, out of 133 injured who were taken to local hospitals, mostly factory workers, 114 were later released.
World
Global nuclear arsenal to grow for first time since Cold War
The global nuclear arsenal is expected to grow in the coming years for the first time since the Cold War while the risk of such weapons being used is the greatest in decades, a leading conflict and armaments think-tank said on Monday, Reuters reported.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Western support for Kyiv has heightened tensions among the world’s nine nuclear-armed states, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) think-tank said in a new set of research.
According to Reuters while the number of nuclear weapons fell slightly between January 2021 and January 2022, SIPRI said that unless immediate action was taken by the nuclear powers, global inventories of warheads could soon begin rising for the first time in decades.
“All of the nuclear-armed states are increasing or upgrading their arsenals and most are sharpening nuclear rhetoric and the role nuclear weapons play in their military strategies,” Wilfred Wan, Director of SIPRI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Programme, said in the think-tank’s 2022 yearbook.
“This is a very worrying trend.”
Three days after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a “special military operation”, President Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert.
He has also warned of consequences that would be “such as you have never seen in your entire history” for countries that stood in Russia’s way.
Russia has the world’s biggest nuclear arsenal with a total of 5,977 warheads, some 550 more than the United States. The two countries possess more than 90% of the world’s warheads, though SIPRI said China was in the middle of an expansion with an estimated more than 300 new missile silos, Reuters reported.
SIPRI said the global number of nuclear warheads fell to 12,705 in January 2022 from 13,080 in January 2021. An estimated 3,732 warheads were deployed with missiles and aircraft, and around 2,000 – nearly all belonging to Russia or the United States – were kept in a state of high readiness.
“Relations between the world’s great powers have deteriorated further at a time when humanity and the planet face an array of profound and pressing common challenges that can only be addressed by international cooperation,” SIPRI board chairman and former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said.
World
Zelenskiy tells Asian meeting: Stopping Russian invasion crucial for whole world
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking remotely at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, said the outcome of the war in his country affected not just Ukraine, but the future of international order.
His country is seeking to push the Russians out of areas it has controlled since early in the war, and is defending against ferocious Russian attacks in the country’s east, particularly around the city of Sievierodonetsk.
Noting the support so far from the West and its Asian allies, Zelenskiy – addressing the event via video link from an undisclosed location in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv – said it was crucial that the nations sending aid do not let up.
“I am grateful for your support… but this support is not only for Ukraine, but for you as well,” he said. “It is on the battlefields of Ukraine that the future rules of this world are being decided along with the boundaries of the possible.”
He noted that Russia is blocking ports in the Black Sea and Azov Sea, keeping Ukrainian food exports from the world market. That hurts not just Ukrainians, but the entire world, he said.
“If … due to Russian blockades we are unable to export our foodstuffs, the world will face an acute and severe food crisis and famine in many countries in Asia and Africa,” he said.
Zelenskiy directly linked Russian actions to soaring commodity prices, saying it blocked energy first to make prices soar, and was now doing so with food.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.
Speaking to 575 delegates from 40 countries, Zelenskiy said his military had no ambitions to move into Russian territory: “Please remember the war is being waged on our soil. People in Ukraine are dying. … We don’t want to go to Russian soil.”
Ukraine’s ambassador to Singapore, Kateryna Zelenko, pressed home the urgency of additional aid.
“We understand it will take time, but time is what we don’t have,” she said.
