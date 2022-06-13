Connect with us

Global nuclear arsenal to grow for first time since Cold War

4 hours ago

(Last Updated On: June 13, 2022)

The global nuclear arsenal is expected to grow in the coming years for the first time since the Cold War while the risk of such weapons being used is the greatest in decades, a leading conflict and armaments think-tank said on Monday, Reuters reported.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Western support for Kyiv has heightened tensions among the world’s nine nuclear-armed states, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) think-tank said in a new set of research.

According to Reuters while the number of nuclear weapons fell slightly between January 2021 and January 2022, SIPRI said that unless immediate action was taken by the nuclear powers, global inventories of warheads could soon begin rising for the first time in decades.

“All of the nuclear-armed states are increasing or upgrading their arsenals and most are sharpening nuclear rhetoric and the role nuclear weapons play in their military strategies,” Wilfred Wan, Director of SIPRI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Programme, said in the think-tank’s 2022 yearbook.

“This is a very worrying trend.”

Three days after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a “special military operation”, President Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert.

He has also warned of consequences that would be “such as you have never seen in your entire history” for countries that stood in Russia’s way. 

Russia has the world’s biggest nuclear arsenal with a total of 5,977 warheads, some 550 more than the United States. The two countries possess more than 90% of the world’s warheads, though SIPRI said China was in the middle of an expansion with an estimated more than 300 new missile silos, Reuters reported.

SIPRI said the global number of nuclear warheads fell to 12,705 in January 2022 from 13,080 in January 2021. An estimated 3,732 warheads were deployed with missiles and aircraft, and around 2,000 – nearly all belonging to Russia or the United States – were kept in a state of high readiness.

“Relations between the world’s great powers have deteriorated further at a time when humanity and the planet face an array of profound and pressing common challenges that can only be addressed by international cooperation,” SIPRI board chairman and former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said.

Zelenskiy tells Asian meeting: Stopping Russian invasion crucial for whole world

1 day ago

June 12, 2022

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2022)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking remotely at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, said the outcome of the war in his country affected not just Ukraine, but the future of international order.

His country is seeking to push the Russians out of areas it has controlled since early in the war, and is defending against ferocious Russian attacks in the country’s east, particularly around the city of Sievierodonetsk.

Noting the support so far from the West and its Asian allies, Zelenskiy – addressing the event via video link from an undisclosed location in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv – said it was crucial that the nations sending aid do not let up.

“I am grateful for your support… but this support is not only for Ukraine, but for you as well,” he said. “It is on the battlefields of Ukraine that the future rules of this world are being decided along with the boundaries of the possible.”

He noted that Russia is blocking ports in the Black Sea and Azov Sea, keeping Ukrainian food exports from the world market. That hurts not just Ukrainians, but the entire world, he said.

“If … due to Russian blockades we are unable to export our foodstuffs, the world will face an acute and severe food crisis and famine in many countries in Asia and Africa,” he said.

Zelenskiy directly linked Russian actions to soaring commodity prices, saying it blocked energy first to make prices soar, and was now doing so with food.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

Speaking to 575 delegates from 40 countries, Zelenskiy said his military had no ambitions to move into Russian territory: “Please remember the war is being waged on our soil. People in Ukraine are dying. … We don’t want to go to Russian soil.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to Singapore, Kateryna Zelenko, pressed home the urgency of additional aid.

“We understand it will take time, but time is what we don’t have,” she said.

Continue Reading

Under U.S. sanctions, Iran and Venezuela sign 20-year cooperation plan

1 day ago

June 12, 2022

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2022)

Iran and Venezuela, oil producers grappling with crippling U.S. sanctions, signed a 20-year cooperation plan in Tehran on Saturday, with the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader saying the allies would continue to resist pressure from Washington.

The signing ceremony, carried by Iranian state TV, was overseen by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro and took place at the Saadabad Palace in north Tehran.

The plan includes cooperation in the fields of oil, petrochemicals, defence, agriculture, tourism, and culture.

It also includes repair of Venezuelan refineries and the export of technical and engineering services.

“Venezuela has shown exemplary resistance against sanctions and threats from enemies and Imperialists,” Iran’s Raisi said. “The 20-year cooperation document is testimony to the will of the two countries to develop ties.”

“Sanctions and threats against the Iranian nation over the past 40 plus years have been numerous, but the Iranian nation has turned these sanctions into an opportunity for the country’s progress,” he said.

Maduro said through an interpreter that a weekly flight from Caracas to Tehran would begin on July 18.

In a meeting with Maduro, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed Iran would continue to back Venezuela in the face of U.S. pressures, according to state media.

“The successful experience of the two countries showed that resistance is the only way to deal with these pressures,” Khamenei said. “The two countries have such close ties with no other country, and Iran has shown that it takes risks in times of danger and holds its friends’ hands.”

Maduro said: “You came to our aid when the situation in Venezuela was very difficult and no country was helping us.”

Defying U.S. pressures, Iran has sent several cargos of fuel to Venezuela and helped in refinery repairs. Last month, Venezuela began importing Iranian heavy crude, widening a swap agreement signed last year to exchange Iranian condensate for Venezuelan heavy crude. 

Maduro arrived in Tehran on Friday with a high-ranking political and economic delegation after visiting Turkey and Algeria.

During the visit, Iran delivered to Venezuela the second of four Aframax-sized oil tankers, with a capacity of 800,000 barrels, ordered from the Iranian company SADRA, state media said. SADRA has been under U.S. sanctions for more than a decade over its links to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

In May, Iran’s state-owned National Iranian Oil Engineering and Construction Co signed a contract worth about 110 million euros to repair Venezuela’s smaller 146,000 barrel-per-day refinery.

Continue Reading

Japan’s PM vows to boost regional security role

2 days ago

June 11, 2022

(Last Updated On: June 11, 2022)

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Friday to boost its regional security presence to counter multiple threats, from China’s expansion in the South China Sea to North Korea’s nuclear missile programme.

Earlier, on the first day of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe had their first face-to-face meeting, Reuters reported.
 
Although both sides reiterated that they want to better manage their relationship, Beijing and Washington remained polarized over several volatile security situations, from Taiwan’s sovereignty to China’s military activity in the Pacific and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
 
After the meeting, Chinese and US officials highlighted the cordiality of proceedings in a sign it could help open the door to more communication between the two militaries, Reuters reported.
 
However, there was no evidence of any breakthrough on settling long-running security disputes.
 
Japan’s Kishida, who took office last year, said at the meeting’s keynote address that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had shaken the “foundations of the international order”, leaving the world at a crossroads.
 
He said Japan would enter a new era of “realism diplomacy”, another step by Tokyo to distance itself from its post-World War Two pacifism and step out of the shadow of the United States, its main ally, to take a bigger role in regional security where it faces China, North Korea and Russia, Reuters reported.
 
“We will be more proactive than ever in tackling the challenges and crises that face Japan, Asia, and the world,” Kishida said.
 
“Taking that perspective, in order to maintain and strengthen the peaceful order in this region, I will advance the ‘Kishida Vision for Peace’ and boost Japan’s diplomatic and security role in the region.”
 
Although the meeting is focused on Asian security issues, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains central to discussions.
 
The conflict, which has killed tens of thousands of people, uprooted millions and reduced cities to rubble, entered its 100th day last week.
 
At the US-China meeting, Austin “strongly discouraged” China from providing material support to Russia for the war. In response, China’s defense spokesman said Beijing did not provide Russia with military assistance.
 
This year, Washington warned that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its war against Ukraine.
 
But since then, US officials have said while they remain wary about China’s long  standing support for Russia in general, the military and economic support that they worried about has not come to pass, at least for now.
 
China has not condemned Russia’s attack and does not call it an invasion, but has urged a negotiated solution.
Continue Reading
