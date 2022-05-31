COVID-19
China eases COVID restrictions on group tourism trips
China’s tourism authority on Tuesday eased a rule on the suspension of certain tourism trips in areas where COVID-19 cases are found, part of the country’s effort to make its virus response more targeted.
Tourism is among the hardest-hit sectors under China’s “dynamic COVID zero” policy that demands each flare-up be detected and contained as quickly as possible. The policy involved various restrictions on people’s non-essential movements when regional outbreak occurred.
The new guideline issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism says travel agents are suspended from organising group tourism trips linking a county that has reported areas deemed of high or medium COVID risk, and areas outside the province where the county is based.
That is less stringent than the previous blanket rule that had required travel agencies in a entire province to halt cross-province group tourism trips if any small areas in the province became of high or medium virus risk.
“In princple, there shall not be ‘one-size-fit-all’ policy on the entire industry,” the Ministry of Culture and Tourism wrote in the new guidelines.
Beijing and Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade
Shoppers returned to the malls of Beijing on Sunday as the Chinese capital relaxed pandemic restrictions after declaring a small but persistent COVID-19 outbreak effectively under control.
A partial reopening of stores and offices in Beijing was welcomed by weary residents and struggling shopkeepers eager for life to return to normal, The Associated Press reported.
Coupled with a gradual easing of restrictions in Shanghai, it signaled that the worst is over in the twin outbreaks in China’s most prominent cities.
The lockdowns and other restrictions under China’s “zero-COVID” strategy have increasingly frustrated residents as they saw other countries ease curbs and reopen their borders, AP reported.
Some have resisted and staged protests at apartment complexes and university dormitories, in an authoritarian country where people think twice about speaking out publicly because of possible repercussions.
Restaurants remain closed in Beijing, except for takeaways and deliveries, and many people in Shanghai can still only go out with special passes and for a limited time period, even as the number of new cases has plummeted.
China recorded 293 new cases on Saturday, of which 78 were among people who had arrived from overseas. Shanghai had the most non-imported cases, with 122 and Beijing 21 among a population of more than 20 million people in both cities.
Beijing allowed public parks, gyms and cinemas to reopen on Sunday, all at 50 percent of their capacity. A portion of the Great Wall in a rural part of Beijing, about 60km from the city center, reopens to visitors on Monday.
City spokesman Xu Hejian said on Saturday that sporadic cases are still being found in some districts, but they are within a controllable range, AP reported.
“This round of outbreak has been put under effective control,” he said.
WHO to roll out COVID-19 vaccine campaign in June
The World Health Organization (WHO) says another COVID-19 vaccine campaign will be launched across Afghanistan in June and that over five million people over the age of 18 will be targeted.
On Thursday, WHO said: “The campaign will be carried out through 473 mobile vaccination teams in addition to 559 fixed sites (including regional, provincial and district hospitals) and some comprehensive health centers.”
The vaccines to be used will be Johnson & Johnson vaccines and Chinese Sinofarm.
The World Health Organization says there are more than seven million doses of the vaccine in Afghanistan already.
Already, more than 6.1 million across Afghanistan were vaccinated in May – of which 53 percent were men and the rest women.
Earlier this year, the Afghan Ministry of Public Health said more than 600 centers in Kabul and the provinces were working to vaccinate people.
According to WHO, since the beginning of the outbreak in Afghanistan, about 180,000 positive cases have been reported, with 7,700 deaths.
COVID creates new billionaire every 30 hours while millions fall into extreme poverty: Oxfam
As the cost of essential goods rises faster than it has in decades, billionaires in the food and energy sectors are increasing their fortunes by $1 billion every two days, Oxfam reported Thursday.
For every new billionaire created during the pandemic — one every 30 hours — nearly a million people could be pushed into extreme poverty in 2022 at nearly the same rate, the new report “Profiting from Pain” reveals.
The report has been published as the World Economic Forum gathers in Davos.
“Billionaires are arriving in Davos to celebrate an incredible surge in their fortunes. The pandemic and now the steep increases in food and energy prices have, simply put, been a bonanza for them,” said Gabriela Bucher, Executive Director of Oxfam International.
“Meanwhile, decades of progress on extreme poverty are now in reverse and millions of people are facing impossible rises in the cost of simply staying alive,” she said.
The brief shows that 573 people became new billionaires during the pandemic, at the rate of one every 30 hours but that this year 263 million more people will crash into extreme poverty, at a rate of a million people every 33 hours.
Billionaires’ wealth increased more in the first 24 months of COVID-19 than in 23 years combined.
“Billionaires’ fortunes have not increased because they are now smarter or working harder. Workers are working harder, for less pay and in worse conditions. The super-rich have rigged the system with impunity for decades and they are now reaping the benefits. They have seized a shocking amount of the world’s wealth as a result of privatization and monopolies, gutting regulation and workers’ rights while stashing their cash in tax havens — all with the complicity of governments,” said Bucher.
“Meanwhile, millions of others are skipping meals, turning off the heating, falling behind on bills and wondering what they can possibly do next to survive. Across East Africa, one person is likely dying every minute from hunger. This grotesque inequality is breaking the bonds that hold us together as humanity. It is divisive, corrosive and dangerous. This is inequality that literally kills,” she said.
Oxfam’s new research also reveals that corporations in the energy, food and pharmaceutical sectors — where monopolies are especially common — are posting record-high profits, even as wages have barely budged and workers struggle with decades-high prices amid COVID-19.
