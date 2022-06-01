COVID-19
Shanghai lifts lockdown, but residents wary COVID curbs can return
Shanghai sprung back to life on Wednesday after two months of bitter isolation under a ruthless COVID-19 lockdown, with people driving cars again or cramming into trains and buses to go back to work, hoping to never go through a similar ordeal again.
The 25 million residents in China’s largest and mostcosmopolitan city endured two months of frustration, mental stress and economic loss, as the country went against the global consensus that COVID cannot be decisively defeated and imposed a zero-tolerance policy to stamp out outbreaks.
“I feel like I’ve regained my freedom,” university student Hang Meichen said.
Joggers, skaters and dog walkers defied the muggy heat to take over riverfront parks. Shopkeepers were cleaning windows. Men in buttoned down shirts walked into flashy office towers, but not in the same numbers as before the outbreak, with many firms enforcing a staggered return to work.
Life was not fully back to the pre-COVID normal. Restaurant dining remains banned, shops can operate at only 75% capacity and gyms will reopen later.
There were also long queues at testing sites, with residents needing recent negative results to take public transport and enter various buildings, and many queued at vaccination centres.
The fear that COVID – and with it, strict restrictions on social life – can return was visible. Police and clerks at public-facing desks were wearing full hazmat suits. Many commuters wore gloves and face shields. All wore masks.
Another Shanghai resident, surnamed Dong, was drinking beer with a friend in the city’s former French Concession neighbourhood, but he was not in a celebratory mood.
“It’s not like the happiness you feel when you welcome the New Year, because this isn’t a good thing,” she said. “It’s very complicated. The last two months have not been easy for anyone.”
“I’m happy because I can see my friend, but when I was alone I really wanted to cry”.”
Businesses were also having mixed feelings about their outlook after the lockdown, which battered Shanghai’s manufacturing and export sectors, disrupted supply chains in China, the world’s second largest economy, and elsewhere and slowed international trade.
China’s factory activity shrank less sharply in May as some production resumed, but it was still the second-sharpest monthly slump since February 2020, in the initial stages of the COVID pandemic.
Many analysts expect the Chinese economy to contract in the second quarter, and the recovery to be a grinding process heavily dependent on COVID developments, with consumers and businesses unlikely to regain confidence immediately.
But some consumption was noticeable.
People took to reopened shops to buy fresh fruit and vegetables and other products they craved during the lockdown when they could not always order everything they wanted, relying heavily on group orders of basic supplies with neighbours.
“I bought some soy beans, this was not possible to buy through group-buys, some broccoli, and some prawns,” said a woman surnamed Wang as she pushed a bicycle laden with groceries.
“This is my first day out.”
Some were buying mugwort leaves, which in China people hang on their doors for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, which begins on Friday, to keep evil away.
Some people believe they also help deter mosquitoes and termites, which have proliferated in parts of the city as authorities struggled to maintain basic services such as trash collection and disinfection spraying.
The city’s handling of the lockdown provoked rare protests, with people at times banging pots and pans outside their windows to show discontent. Those were awkward scenes for the ruling Communist Party in a sensitive year when President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third leadership term.
Shanghai’s government published what it called a “thank you” letter to residents, with medical staff, police, the army, journalists and “grass-roots” cadres among many getting special mention for their contributions.
“Under the strong leadership of the Communist Party’s Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, after more than two months of continuous fighting, the arduous battle to defend Shanghai has achieved a major milestone,” it said.
“This is a moment everyone has been waiting for… we would like to thank all Shanghai citizens in particular for their support and dedication!”
On social media, some users responded to the letter with victorious celebrations, while others demanded a letter of apology instead.
“Shouldn’t those who wield great power and can arbitrarily inflict harm on others be held accountable?” one user commented.
On Tuesday, Shanghai’s largest quarantine facility – a50,000-bed section of the National Exhibition & ConventionCenter – discharged the last two of the 174,308 COVID-positivecases who had been housed there. It declared itself shut.
But Shanghai’s lockdown ordeal has come to symbolise what critics say is the unsustainability of China’s adherence to a zero-COVID policy.
COVID-19
China eases COVID restrictions on group tourism trips
China’s tourism authority on Tuesday eased a rule on the suspension of certain tourism trips in areas where COVID-19 cases are found, part of the country’s effort to make its virus response more targeted.
Tourism is among the hardest-hit sectors under China’s “dynamic COVID zero” policy that demands each flare-up be detected and contained as quickly as possible. The policy involved various restrictions on people’s non-essential movements when regional outbreak occurred.
The new guideline issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism says travel agents are suspended from organising group tourism trips linking a county that has reported areas deemed of high or medium COVID risk, and areas outside the province where the county is based.
That is less stringent than the previous blanket rule that had required travel agencies in a entire province to halt cross-province group tourism trips if any small areas in the province became of high or medium virus risk.
“In princple, there shall not be ‘one-size-fit-all’ policy on the entire industry,” the Ministry of Culture and Tourism wrote in the new guidelines.
COVID-19
Beijing and Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade
Shoppers returned to the malls of Beijing on Sunday as the Chinese capital relaxed pandemic restrictions after declaring a small but persistent COVID-19 outbreak effectively under control.
A partial reopening of stores and offices in Beijing was welcomed by weary residents and struggling shopkeepers eager for life to return to normal, The Associated Press reported.
Coupled with a gradual easing of restrictions in Shanghai, it signaled that the worst is over in the twin outbreaks in China’s most prominent cities.
The lockdowns and other restrictions under China’s “zero-COVID” strategy have increasingly frustrated residents as they saw other countries ease curbs and reopen their borders, AP reported.
Some have resisted and staged protests at apartment complexes and university dormitories, in an authoritarian country where people think twice about speaking out publicly because of possible repercussions.
Restaurants remain closed in Beijing, except for takeaways and deliveries, and many people in Shanghai can still only go out with special passes and for a limited time period, even as the number of new cases has plummeted.
China recorded 293 new cases on Saturday, of which 78 were among people who had arrived from overseas. Shanghai had the most non-imported cases, with 122 and Beijing 21 among a population of more than 20 million people in both cities.
Beijing allowed public parks, gyms and cinemas to reopen on Sunday, all at 50 percent of their capacity. A portion of the Great Wall in a rural part of Beijing, about 60km from the city center, reopens to visitors on Monday.
City spokesman Xu Hejian said on Saturday that sporadic cases are still being found in some districts, but they are within a controllable range, AP reported.
“This round of outbreak has been put under effective control,” he said.
COVID-19
WHO to roll out COVID-19 vaccine campaign in June
The World Health Organization (WHO) says another COVID-19 vaccine campaign will be launched across Afghanistan in June and that over five million people over the age of 18 will be targeted.
On Thursday, WHO said: “The campaign will be carried out through 473 mobile vaccination teams in addition to 559 fixed sites (including regional, provincial and district hospitals) and some comprehensive health centers.”
The vaccines to be used will be Johnson & Johnson vaccines and Chinese Sinofarm.
The World Health Organization says there are more than seven million doses of the vaccine in Afghanistan already.
Already, more than 6.1 million across Afghanistan were vaccinated in May – of which 53 percent were men and the rest women.
Earlier this year, the Afghan Ministry of Public Health said more than 600 centers in Kabul and the provinces were working to vaccinate people.
According to WHO, since the beginning of the outbreak in Afghanistan, about 180,000 positive cases have been reported, with 7,700 deaths.
IEA’s Muttaqi urges India to resume development projects
Shanghai lifts lockdown, but residents wary COVID curbs can return
U.S. agrees to send advanced rockets to Ukraine
Thrive By Five app officially launched in Afghanistan to boost early learning
Iran and Tajikistan leaders discuss Afghanistan; call for inclusive govt
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Karim Janat: ‘I want to be a mix of Rohit Sharma and Shoaib Akhtar’
Uzbekistan sends in another shipment of aid to Afghanistan
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
ICC Men’s T20I team rankings – India on top, Afghanistan ranked 10th
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Cricket can cement India-Afghanistan ties: Anas Haqqani
-
Nangarhar4 days ago
IEA rejects rumors of assassination attempt on defense minister as ‘baseless’
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA reacts to UNSC remarks, says concerns about women’s rights ‘unfounded’
-
Latest News5 days ago
India calls for enhancing Afghanistan’s counter-terrorism capability
-
World4 days ago
Ukraine needs to face reality and talk to Putin – Zelenskiy
-
Latest News4 days ago
Baradar meets Shiite ulema; says IEA does not want a monopoly of power
-
Latest News5 days ago
Key US officials in India to discuss Afghanistan and Russia
-
Regional3 days ago
First suspected monkeypox cases reported in Nimroz