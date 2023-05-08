Latest News
China, Pakistan, Afghanistan issue joint statement on trilateral meeting
Afghanistan, China and Pakistan have collectively underscored the critical importance of trilateral cooperation in promoting the objective of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.
Following a trilateral meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of Pakistan, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang of China and the Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan, on Saturday, a joint statement was issued noting that the three sides resolved to further deepen and expand their cooperation in the security, development and political domains based on the principles of mutual respect, equal-footed consultation and mutual benefit.
They underscored the need to tackle security challenges posing a serious threat to regional and global security, and directly impacting the stability and economic prosperity of the entire region.
The foreign ministers also agreed to coordinate and cooperate on security, organized crimes, drugs smuggling etc. and called on the international community to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and provide necessary supplies, equipment and technical assistance in this regard to the relevant countries.
The statement noted that they would not allow any individual, group or party, to use their territories to harm and threaten regional security and interests, or conduct terrorist actions and activities.
“All three sides underscored the need to refrain from intervening into internal affairs of Afghanistan, and to promote Afghan peace, stability and reconstruction,” the statement read.
They pledged to explore realistic pathways to revive Afghanistan’s economy including investment possibilities aimed at industrialization and job creation.
The foreign ministers highlighted the urgent humanitarian support needed in Afghanistan and stressed the need to “delink” the issue from politics.
The need for increased trade and connectivity was also noted, including the need to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan. They stressed the importance of existing projects including CASA-1000, TAPI, Trans-Afghan Railways, among others stating these would enhance regional connectivity as well as ensure economic uplift and prosperity for the people of this region.
Expressing satisfaction at the existing trilateral cooperation, the three sides agreed to carry out exchange and training programs and to strengthen people-to-people exchanges by conducting the trilateral programs in line with the List of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Practical Cooperation Projects, adopted by the foreign ministers in this dialogue.
The ministers “called upon the international community to engage constructively with the Afghan side. In this regard, they acknowledged the efforts made under the aegis of various mechanisms and formats, including in particular, the Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan, to promote dialogue and constructive engagement with the Interim Afghan Government. The three sides also urged the international community to assist Afghanistan in countering narcotics effectively and develop alternative crops to enhance its capacity for independent and sustainable development.”
In addition, they urged the relevant countries to lift their unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan and return the assets overseas for the benefit of the Afghan people, and create opportunities for economic development and prosperity in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Congo fever claims two lives in Pakistan, including Afghan woman
Pakistan health officials say Congo fever has claimed the lives of two people, including a pregnant Afghan woman in Karachi and Quetta, in Pakistan.
Gul Naz, reportedly infected with Congo virus from the Kuchlak area, was hospitalized at Jinnah Hospital in Quetta city, Dawn Daily reported.
Had been bleeding from her mouth and nose, and the findings of her blood test confirmed she was infected with Congo virus.
Zubair Ahmad, a doctor at the hospital, said Gul Naz died on Sunday morning at Jinnah Hospital.
The health department of Sindh province also confirmed the death of a 28-year-old man in Karachi.
Mohammad Adel, a resident of Liaqat Abad in Karachi, was a meat seller, who died of Congo virus.
On April 30 Mohammad Adel took ill with a bad headache, fever, and bleeding from his nose. He was taken to a private hospital and was under treatment for one day before he passed away, Dawn reported. His blood test result was positive, said health officials.
According to Pakistani health officials, over the past four months, four people have died from Congo fever, and all patients had traveled to Afghanistan.
Latest News
Muttaqi calls for dialogue between Pakistan govt and TTP
Afghanistan’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said at the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad on Monday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has never claimed that women’s education was forbidden or against Islam and that it has merely stated educational activities for women have been postponed.
Muttaqi, who is on a four-day visit to Pakistan, also urged Islamabad and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to hold talks.
He said that the IEA first started negotiations between Pakistan and the TTP. “On Pakistani land, we do not desire carnage or chaos. There are significant political and security issues facing Pakistan and Afghanistan,” he said as reported by Pakistan media.
According to Muttaqi, Pakistan and Afghanistan share more than just friendly ties. Historical, religious, social, geographic, and inter-ethnic linkages unite the two nations. Infrastructure investment would need to be made jointly by Pakistan and Afghanistan, particularly for railway and transport projects.
He said economic ties with Pakistan and Central Asian countries are crucial and that Pakistan and Afghanistan will need to be adaptable in order to tackle issues as they arise in order to advance towards a better future.
Latest News
Japan’s envoy to Kabul reiterates continued support to Afghanistan
The ambassador of Japan in Afghanistan said during a trip to Kandahar province that the political representation of his country will remain in Afghanistan and that Tokyo will continue to support this country.
In a tweet on Sunday, the embassy confirmed Takashi Okada’s visit to Kandahar and to UN projects in the province.
Okada also met with some locals and listened to their problems, the embassy tweeted.
He also met with children, at school in a tent, and promised them that they will get a new school building by next year.
Okada also visited a health center in Panjwayi district and said that Japan and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) are building a hospital in the district.
Japan is a key financial sponsor of UN humanitarian projects in Afghanistan and has provided large-scale assistance over the years.
Although no country has recognized the new government of Afghanistan so far, several countries have kept or reopened their embassies in Kabul and actively engage with the Islamic Emirate, which has repeatedly called for it to be legitimized.
