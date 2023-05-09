Latest News
IEA dismisses UNAMA report on enforcement of Sharia as baseless
Zabihullah Mujahid, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman, on Tuesday dismissed claims made in the latest report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) about the functioning of courts and the enforcement of Sharia in the country.
Mujahid said in a series of tweets that UNAMA’s allegations are baseless and do not reflect the reality on the ground.
“The judicial system in Afghanistan has become stronger than before, and justice has been ensured, while the rights of the citizens are being respected in accordance with Islamic rules,” Mujahid stated in his tweet.
Mujahid said the judicial system in the country has been established on the basis of transparency and that efforts to further strengthen it are ongoing.
He also stated that the achievements of the Afghan judiciary system have contributed to global security.
“If the progress and achievements are still ignored and there is disbelief, then it is unfair,” Mujahid tweeted.
The UNAMA report documented various human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, and restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly. The report also raised concerns about the IEA’s enforcement of certain Sharia provisions, such as punishments for alleged moral crimes, which have been criticized for being inhumane and discriminatory.
Daesh leader killing in IEA operation in Kabul
Reports have emerged of operations by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s intelligence forces in Bagrami and Shakardara districts of Kabul against Daesh hideouts.
The Express Tribune, a Pakistani media outlet, claimed that Daesh’s second in command was killed in a clash with IEA forces in Shakardara district of Kabul province.
Express Tribune reported on Monday night that the Daesh leader killed has been identified as Engineer Omar.
According to this report, Omar first worked as the leader of the central section of the Daesh group, and was later appointed as deputy to Sanaullah Ghafari, the leader of Daesh in Afghanistan.
Reports meanwhile emerged on Monday night of heavy clashes in the Shekardara district of Kabul. Sources said they heard light and heavy weapons being fired off.
Almirsaad website meanwhile also reported the gunfight and said the IEA’s intelligence unit had carried out an operation against two Daesh hideouts in the district.
The IEA has not yet commented.
China, Pakistan, Afghanistan issue joint statement on trilateral meeting
Afghanistan, China and Pakistan have collectively underscored the critical importance of trilateral cooperation in promoting the objective of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.
Following a trilateral meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of Pakistan, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang of China and the Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan, on Saturday, a joint statement was issued noting that the three sides resolved to further deepen and expand their cooperation in the security, development and political domains based on the principles of mutual respect, equal-footed consultation and mutual benefit.
They underscored the need to tackle security challenges posing a serious threat to regional and global security, and directly impacting the stability and economic prosperity of the entire region.
The foreign ministers also agreed to coordinate and cooperate on security, organized crimes, drugs smuggling etc. and called on the international community to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and provide necessary supplies, equipment and technical assistance in this regard to the relevant countries.
The statement noted that they would not allow any individual, group or party, to use their territories to harm and threaten regional security and interests, or conduct terrorist actions and activities.
“All three sides underscored the need to refrain from intervening into internal affairs of Afghanistan, and to promote Afghan peace, stability and reconstruction,” the statement read.
They pledged to explore realistic pathways to revive Afghanistan’s economy including investment possibilities aimed at industrialization and job creation.
The foreign ministers highlighted the urgent humanitarian support needed in Afghanistan and stressed the need to “delink” the issue from politics.
The need for increased trade and connectivity was also noted, including the need to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan. They stressed the importance of existing projects including CASA-1000, TAPI, Trans-Afghan Railways, among others stating these would enhance regional connectivity as well as ensure economic uplift and prosperity for the people of this region.
Expressing satisfaction at the existing trilateral cooperation, the three sides agreed to carry out exchange and training programs and to strengthen people-to-people exchanges by conducting the trilateral programs in line with the List of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Practical Cooperation Projects, adopted by the foreign ministers in this dialogue.
The ministers “called upon the international community to engage constructively with the Afghan side. In this regard, they acknowledged the efforts made under the aegis of various mechanisms and formats, including in particular, the Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan, to promote dialogue and constructive engagement with the Interim Afghan Government. The three sides also urged the international community to assist Afghanistan in countering narcotics effectively and develop alternative crops to enhance its capacity for independent and sustainable development.”
In addition, they urged the relevant countries to lift their unilateral sanctions against Afghanistan and return the assets overseas for the benefit of the Afghan people, and create opportunities for economic development and prosperity in Afghanistan.
Congo fever claims two lives in Pakistan, including Afghan woman
Pakistan health officials say Congo fever has claimed the lives of two people, including a pregnant Afghan woman in Karachi and Quetta, in Pakistan.
Gul Naz, reportedly infected with Congo virus from the Kuchlak area, was hospitalized at Jinnah Hospital in Quetta city, Dawn Daily reported.
Had been bleeding from her mouth and nose, and the findings of her blood test confirmed she was infected with Congo virus.
Zubair Ahmad, a doctor at the hospital, said Gul Naz died on Sunday morning at Jinnah Hospital.
The health department of Sindh province also confirmed the death of a 28-year-old man in Karachi.
Mohammad Adel, a resident of Liaqat Abad in Karachi, was a meat seller, who died of Congo virus.
On April 30 Mohammad Adel took ill with a bad headache, fever, and bleeding from his nose. He was taken to a private hospital and was under treatment for one day before he passed away, Dawn reported. His blood test result was positive, said health officials.
According to Pakistani health officials, over the past four months, four people have died from Congo fever, and all patients had traveled to Afghanistan.
