China to resume visa issuance to Afghans, exempt imports from tax
China will resume issuing visas to Afghans from August 1 and allow 98 percent of Afghan imports to enter tax free, it was reported on Friday.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced the measures when he met Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Uzbekistan on Thursday, Reuters reported citing a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.
Wang also told Muttaqi that China supports extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor into Afghanistan, the statement said.
He also reiterated a call for the West to stop imposing sanctions on Afghanistan.
Afghan foreign ministry said that Wang also expressed Beijing’s readiness to help Afghan farmers find alternate crops to opium.
Muttaqi meanwhile thanked China for facilitating Ariana Afghan Airlines flights to Urumqi city, saying it would help increase Afghanistan exports.
Four injured in Kabul cricket stadium explosion
Four people were injured when an explosive device was detonated at Kabul International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
The blast happened during the 22nd match of Shpageeza Cricket League, a domestic T20 tournament.
Naseeb Khan, chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, confirmed the explosion and said that four spectators were wounded in the blast.
He said that no player, staff or foreigner was hurt in the incident.
A video posted on social media showed a chaotic scene at the stadium following the blast, with spectators hurriedly leaving the area.
The blast happened after Pamir Zalmi set a 160-run target for Band-e-Amir dragons in 20 overs. Following the explosion, the target was reset at 94 from 10 overs for Band-e-Amir who chased it down.
Anas Haqqani meets with his prison interrogator who recently returned home
A former security force member, Rahmani, who had interrogated and investigated Anas Haqqani while he was in a Kabul prison returned to Afghanistan recently and met up for a chat.
Haqqani, who was in prison in Kabul for five years before being released in November 2019, said Rahmani had been his interrogator while in prison.
“Part of the interrogation and investigation of my case was his duty. I learned that he left Afghanistan after the liberation of the country last year,” Haqqani said.
According to Haqqani, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) appealed to Rahmani to return home, which he did.
“Now, like two close friends, we are sitting together and having a normal conversation. The only way to build our homeland and take away the grief from everyone is to forget the pains of the past,” said Haqqani in a social media post on Friday.
“We are very proud of our ‘past’ that rewrote the history of mankind, with many new events and lessons. However, we are not carrying the wounds in our hearts to the future,” he said.
Haqqani was detained in Bahrain in November 2014, at the age of 20, when he was returning from visiting freed prisoners from Guantanamo Bay in Qatar.
American forces arrested him and took him back to Qatar. After a day of interrogation he was transferred to Kabul, and held for nine months at the headquarters of the former government’s intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security.
He was then imprisoned at Bagram prison. He was released on 18 November 2019 in a prisoner exchange.
India’s Jaishankar discusses Afghanistan, urges SCO to stop hunger crisis
India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday discussed the crisis in Afghanistan and said the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) must help combat the hunger crisis in the country.
Addressing the SCO foreign minister’s meeting in Tashkent, he said that India has extended humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to help it fight hunger and food insecurity.
“India is helping Afghanistan everywhere. We have already delivered 40,000 tons of wheat, 500,000 doses of vaccines, as well as clothing and emergency supplies to the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kabul,” Jaishankar said.
Issues of international and regional importance were discussed among the foreign ministers.
The Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev also spoke at the meeting and said the situation “in Afghanistan remains complex and seriously impacts regional security. The international conference on Afghanistan held in Tashkent upon the initiative of Uzbekistan was relevant and timely.”
“The coordinated position of SCO countries will allow Afghanistan to achieve peaceful and sustainable development sooner. Kyrgyzstan is ready for cooperation with all interested countries in this area,” Kulubaev said.
The SCO’s Council of Foreign Ministers meeting started in Tashkent on Friday and was officially opened by acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov.
The Foreign Ministers’ meeting is the final stage in preparation for the SCO Summit set for September 15-16 in Samarkand, in southern Uzbekistan.
