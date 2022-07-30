Latest News
West doesn’t want Afghanistan to remain in isolation: Stanikzai
Western countries including the United States don’t want Afghanistan to remain in isolation as they have their own interests in having presence here, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said this week.
“Their governments are now convinced to return to Afghanistan because every one of them has its own interests,” Stanikzai told Ariana News. “Western countries especially, including America, don’t want Afghanistan to remain in isolation and not have a presence.”
He went on to say that Afghanistan’s economy, its natural resources and its strategic location require the US and the West to have a presence in Afghanistan.
The deputy foreign minister also warned that IEA will not allow any country to use Afghan soil against any other country.
“We want friendship with all countries, especially with our neighbors. We neither want to be a headache for them, nor want them to be a headache for us and interfere in our internal affairs,” Stanikzai said.
On the issue of closure of schools to female students of above 6th grade, Stanikzai said that talks are ongoing at the level of IEA leadership on the issue and it will be resolved soon.
“It is the vested right of every boy and girl to get education as high as they want,” Stanikzai said.
Latest News
Kabul cricket stadium blast widely condemned
Friday evening’s explosion among the spectators of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 in Kabul has been widely condemned locally and internationally.
Condemning the explosion, the United Nations called for an end to attacks on civilians and called for the perpetrators of such attacks to be identified and prosecuted.
“I strongly condemn this afternoon’s atrocious attack at Kabul International Cricket Stadium, attacking population and sport facilities is strictly prohibited, i call for a thorough and transparent investigation, perpetuators must be brought to justice,” the UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, tweeted.
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said that violence serves no purpose and is not the answer for the people of Afghanistan.
Condemning the blast, the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called for the perpetrators of the attack against to be brought to justice.
Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s ambassador in Kabul, also condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with Afghans.
Former President Hamid Karzai also strongly condemned the bombing.
According to Kabul’s Emergency Hospital, 13 people were injured in the explosion for which no one has claimed responsibility yet.
Meanwhile, some on social media have claimed a higher number of casualties including deaths. Kabul police however rejected the figures.
Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul police, in series of tweets urged diplomats, and all other international entities not to be part of “miscreants’ propaganda campaign.”
“I humbly suggest only following the information the Afghan security forces share about any such security incident. They are the only source of authentic and correct information about the security incidents because they gather them directly from the ground,” Zadran tweeted.
Latest News
IEA will soon let girls attend school, says Pakistani cleric after Kabul visit
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will soon let Afghan girls of above sixth grade go to school, an influential Pakistani religious scholar said after visiting Kabul.
“In our meeting with the Afghan Taliban (IEA), we stressed that you must open girls’ schools and colleges so they can get education. I gave them my example and told them that I am Mullah as well but my niece is presently serving as a general in the Pakistan Army,” Maulana Tayyab said as quoted by Pakistan’ Geo News.
The cleriز said he told IEA leaders that a female in Pakistan has translated the Holy Quran into the Pashto language, who is his wife. Also, he said his wife had written a book in the Pashto language for helping others to understand the Holy Quran.
“Had she not attended school and not gotten education, how could she have served the Holy Quran and our religion,” Maulana Tayyab said.
He said he advised them to allow all girls to go to their schools and colleges. The IEA government could make separate arrangements so they can get education in a better environment, he added.
“They appreciated this and assured us that they would soon open girls’ schools and colleges where they can get education according to the Sharia law,” the religious leader said.
The IEA backtracked in March on their pledge to open high schools for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.
Latest News
China to resume visa issuance to Afghans, exempt imports from tax
China will resume issuing visas to Afghans from August 1 and allow 98 percent of Afghan imports to enter tax free, it was reported on Friday.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced the measures when he met Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Uzbekistan on Thursday, Reuters reported citing a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.
Wang also told Muttaqi that China supports extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor into Afghanistan, the statement said.
He also reiterated a call for the West to stop imposing sanctions on Afghanistan.
Afghan foreign ministry said that Wang also expressed Beijing’s readiness to help Afghan farmers find alternate crops to opium.
Muttaqi meanwhile thanked China for facilitating Ariana Afghan Airlines flights to Urumqi city, saying it would help increase Afghanistan exports.
