West doesn’t want Afghanistan to remain in isolation: Stanikzai

(Last Updated On: July 30, 2022)

Western countries including the United States don’t want Afghanistan to remain in isolation as they have their own interests in having presence here, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said this week.

“Their governments are now convinced to return to Afghanistan because every one of them has its own interests,” Stanikzai told Ariana News. “Western countries especially, including America, don’t want Afghanistan to remain in isolation and not have a presence.”

He went on to say that Afghanistan’s economy, its natural resources and its strategic location require the US and the West to have a presence in Afghanistan.

The deputy foreign minister also warned that IEA will not allow any country to use Afghan soil against any other country.

“We want friendship with all countries, especially with our neighbors. We neither want to be a headache for them, nor want them to be a headache for us and interfere in our internal affairs,” Stanikzai said.

On the issue of closure of schools to female students of above 6th grade, Stanikzai said that talks are ongoing at the level of IEA leadership on the issue and it will be resolved soon.

“It is the vested right of every boy and girl to get education as high as they want,” Stanikzai said.